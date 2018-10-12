Allan, Fulmore No More

The Austin ISD Board of Trustees discussed changes to the Confederate names of four campuses Monday night. A task force determined that Fulmore Middle School should be renamed for Sarah Beth Lively, who taught there for 25 years, and the Allan facility be renamed to Anita Ferrales Coy, a longtime principal at the former elementary school. Most trustees indicated they would support those changes.

However, new names for Lanier and Reagan high schools are still up in the air. Trustee Ann Teich, whose district includes Lanier, asked for a delay for the community to provide more input on a new name. Ted Gordon, who represents Reagan, disagreed with its committee's suggestion that the school just drop the "John H." from its name. "It would be no change at all," he said. The board will vote on the name changes on Oct. 29.