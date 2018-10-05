Civics 101

Thursday 4

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

AMURICA TX PHOTO BOOTH REGISTERS YOU TO VOTE Everyone's favorite quirky photo booth can now take your picture and get you registered. Visitors can check the status of their voter registration, update their address, or register – no photo purchase required.

Find them at Cheer Up Charlies, Thursday, Oct. 4; at Violet Crown Fridays (Sept. 28 and Oct. 5) before the Oct. 9 deadline; and Saturday, Sept. 29, as the official VIP photo booth for the Turn Out for Texas Rally at Auditorium Shores.

Bonus: for every picture purchased featuring a "Beto" sign, Amurica will donate $1 to Beto O'Rourke's campaign against incumbent GOPer Ted Cruz.

Sept., 27, 28, & 29; Oct. 4 & 5

#HAVEYOUSEENUS? During the first weekend of Austin City Limits, Austin Youth Collective will run a three-day-long campaign to raise awareness about homeless youth living in our city limits. Join them for a concert with the Human Circuit Thursday, followed by a public poster-making event Friday, and Saturday they'll be tabling at the corner of Lamar and Barton Springs Rd. Various locations. www.austinyouthcollective.org.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

FY 19 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICATION WORKSHOP A workshop on how to complete each section of the online application for artists, unincorporated art groups, and arts nonprofits interested in applying for Community Initiatives Program funding. Noon. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/community-initiatives-program.

AIDS WALK KICK OFF You're invited! Whether you're picking up your t-shirt for this year's November 3 walk or just interested in scoping out AIDS Services of Austin's latest prevention space filled with DJs, drag queens, and free beer! Take the first step toward zero! 4:30-8pm. 1023 Springdale Rd, Bldg. 14. Free. www.asaustin.org.

AUSTIN PARKS FOUNDATION'S ANNUAL FUNDRAISER PARTY This year’s party will feature dinner from Fresa’s Chicken Al Carbon, as well as drinks from local distillers and breweries. There's a silent auction, interactive activities, a YETI raffle, and ACL Fest’s DJ Mel spinning a mix of the 2018 ACL lineup. 6:30-9:30pm. Republic Square, 422 Guadalupe, 512/477-1566. $150. party.austinparks.org.

DANCING AWAY DETENTION Grassroots Leadership hosts this fundraiser to free the women at T. Don Hutto Detention Center through a bond fund. Music, good food, and drink. 6:30-9:30pm. Taylor Station Bar, 108 E. Second St., Taylor. $15 online, $20 at the door. scasini@grassrootsleadership.org, www.grassrootsleadership.org.

NOBODY SPEAK: TRIALS OF A FREE PRESS Documenting the trial between Hulk Hogan and Gawker Media, after the outlet released the former pro wrestler's sex tape. Read our 2017 interview with director Brian Knappenberger. 6:30pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. Free. www.cityofaustin.org/library.

Friday 5

#HAVEYOUSEENUS? During the first weekend of Austin City Limits, Austin Youth Collective will run a three-day-long campaign to raise awareness about homeless youth living in our city limits. Join them for a concert with the Human Circuit Thursday, followed by a public poster-making event Friday, and Saturday they'll be tabling at the corner of Lamar and Barton Springs Rd. Various locations. www.austinyouthcollective.org.

AMURICA TX PHOTO BOOTH REGISTERS YOU TO VOTE Everyone's favorite quirky photo booth can now take your picture and get you registered. Visitors can check the status of their voter registration, update their address, or register – no photo purchase required.

Find them at Cheer Up Charlies, Thursday, Oct. 4; at Violet Crown Fridays (Sept. 28 and Oct. 5) before the Oct. 9 deadline; and Saturday, Sept. 29, as the official VIP photo booth for the Turn Out for Texas Rally at Auditorium Shores.

Bonus: for every picture purchased featuring a "Beto" sign, Amurica will donate $1 to Beto O'Rourke's campaign against incumbent GOPer Ted Cruz.

Sept., 27, 28, & 29; Oct. 4 & 5

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

BLACK FRIDAYS: #WEDONOTCONSENT Organizers are calling for a women's strike to protest systematic discrimination, harassment, and the disregard for abuse survivors exemplified by the Senate Judiciary Committee's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. Protesters are encouraged to meet at the courthouse and wear black in solidarity. Travis County Courthouse Complex, 10th & Guadalupe, 512/473-9020.

SMALL BUSINESS ACCOUNTING Boost your accounting skills, learn to manage current operations, ensure timely and accurate tax compliance, and more. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/small-business-development-program.

ANTI-DISPLACEMENT TASK FORCE MEETING See agenda for details. Fri., Oct. 5, noon Street-Jones Building, East 11th & Waller. www.austintexas.gov/page/anti-displacement-task-force.

BLACK BUSINESS SYMPOSIUM An evening of networking for Black businesspeople including wine tastings, headshots, and a panel on "Changing the Narrative." Sponsored by Black Professional Alliance, Texas Black Pages, Black Women in Business, Black Men in Business, and the Village United. 5-10pm. Carver Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. Free for members; $10-15 for nonmembers.

Saturday 6

#HAVEYOUSEENUS? During the first weekend of Austin City Limits, Austin Youth Collective will run a three-day-long campaign to raise awareness about homeless youth living in our city limits. Join them for a concert with the Human Circuit Thursday, followed by a public poster-making event Friday, and Saturday they'll be tabling at the corner of Lamar and Barton Springs Rd. Various locations. www.austinyouthcollective.org.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

A WILD IDEA: 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE WATER QUALITY PROTECTION LANDS A full day of celebrating conservation efforts with guided hikes, tacos, live music from Harvest Thieves, a crawl-through cave simulator, and a 30-minute documentary film about the Water Quality Protection Lands. 10am-3pm. Onion Creek Management Unit of the Water Quality Protection Lands (Driftwood area). Free.

A WILD IDEA: 20TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF THE WATER QUALITY PROTECTION LANDS PROGRAM Spend a Saturday morning hiking Onion Creek and exploring a crawl-through cave exhibit with experts from Austin Water. Stay for tacos, live music by Harvest Thieves, and the premiere of A Wild Idea, a documentary about the history of Austin's Water Quality Protection Lands program. 10am-3pm. WQPL Onion Creek Unit (directions sent upon registration). Free.

TRAVIS COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION TRAINING Become a volunteer deputy registrar. After completing this training, VDRs will be certified to register voters in Travis County. No reservation required. First Saturdays, 10:30am; first Tuesdays, 10:30am, 2:30pm, and 6:30pm. Travis County Tax Office, 5501 Airport, 512/854-9473. www.TravisCountyTax.org.

CURBSIDE COMPOSTING INFORMATION TABLE/PUESTO DE INFORMACIÓN DE COMPOSTAJE Neighbors who use the city's curbside composting service and live in Circle S Ridge and Southwood, or those who participate in GAVA, are invited to learn more about using their green carts and grab free composting materials while supplies last.

Participantes del servicio de compostaje de la Ciudad que viven en Circle S Ridge, Southwood, o son partes de GAVA pueden aprender más sobre el programa y obtener recursos gratis.

Sat., Oct. 6, 10:30am-noon

REFLECTIONS ON A LEGACY: EAST 12TH STREET Join Council Member Ora Houston for the premiere of this short film giving texture to the development of the Eastside corridor through the accounts of three longtime residents. 11:30am. Mission Possible, 1190 Chicon. Free.

AARC FIFTH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION Bring the family to celebrate the Asian American Resource Center with a variety of activities, refreshments, and live ukulele music by Sho H. 1-3pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

BUILDING BRIDGES FIRST SATURDAY TOWN HALL Austin Police Chief Brian Manley along with several of his officers share what’s new for APD in 2019. 1:30-3:30pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. www.myec.net.

KNOW YOUR BALLOT IN PREPARATION FOR VOTING Get the full scoop on November's ballot from the League of Women Voters of Austin's Director of Advocacy Dixie Davis. 2-4pm. Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Dr., 512/345-4435. www.cg4tx.org.

MARGARITA PARTY AND POTLUCK: BOBBY LEVINSKI FOR CITY COUNCIL The Fetonte family hosts a meet-and-greet fundraiser for the District 8 candidate. 4-6pm. Private residence, see Facebook for location. www.bobbyforaustin.com.

Sunday 7

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

BLUE ACTION DEMOCRATS MEETING This month, the group will focus on getting out the vote for the November elections. 2-4pm. 8656 Hwy. 71 W.. www.blueactiondems.com.

HEADCOUNT PRESENTS: THE FUTURE IS VOTING TOUR A musical melody tour to promote voter participation in electoral "swing districts" and the party starts in Austin with Benjamin Booker, Made of Oak (Nick Sanborn of Sylvan Esso) and more. Dreamed up by Jim James and HeadCount, a growing voter-engagement nonprofit. 8:30pm. Emo's, 2015 E. Riverside, 888/512-7469. $26. www.emosaustin.com.

Monday 8

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install a car seat. Register online or call/email for more information. 9am. CommUnityCare, 211 Comal. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

DISTRICT 2: CITY BOND OPEN HOUSE Residents of D2 are invited to learn more about the 2018 bonds on the November ballot. A brief presentation will be given at 5:30pm, but folks are welcome to come and go whenever. 4:30-6:30pm. Southeast Branch Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, 512/974-2000. 2018bond@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/2018bond.

CIRCLE C AREA DEMOCRATS MEETING Austin's mayoral candidates Steve Adler, Laura Morrison, and Travis Duncan will be in attendance for this endorsement meeting. Only current members may vote. 6-8pm. Trudy's, 13059 Four Star Blvd.. www.circlecareademocrats.org.

Tuesday 9

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

FAST-TRACK CITIES: PREVENTION WORKGROUP Unpack HIV prevention to improve the work Austin is doing to ultimately reach out stated HIV goals of achieving 90-90-90 by 2020. That's 90% of Austinites living with HIV will know their status; 90% of residents living with HIV receive sustained treatment; 90% of people on sustained treatment will have an undetectable viral load. All four groups are meeting today with a lunch presentation. Register to see to see full schedule.

See our coverage on the Fast-Track Cities initiative and some ways Austin plans to reach that goal.

9-10:20am.

FAST-TRACK CITIES OCTOBER WORKGROUP MEETINGS The four groups will meet throughout the day to continue working toward Austin's stated HIV goals of achieving 90-90-90 by 2020 (i.e., 90% of Austinites living with HIV will know their status; 90% of residents living with HIV receive sustained treatment; 90% of people on sustained treatment will have an undetectable viral load). For full schedule, see the link below. 9am-4pm. Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. www.fb.com/austinftc.

FAST-TRACK CITIES: TESTING AND RAPID LINKAGE TO CARE WORKGROUP Help improve testing outreach and rapid linkage to care to help Austin achieve its 90-90-90 by 2020 goal. That's 90% of Austinites living with HIV will know their status; 90% of residents living with HIV receive sustained treatment; 90% of people on sustained treatment will have an undetectable viral load. All four groups are meeting today with a lunch presentation. Register to see to see full schedule.

See our coverage on the Fast-Track Cities initiative and some ways Austin plans to reach that goal.

10:30-11:50am.

FAST-TRACK CITIES: RETENTION AND VIRAL SUPPRESSION WORKGROUP Join the group charged with tackling patient retention and viral suppression to help Austin achieve its 90-90-90 by 2020 goal. That's 90% of Austinites living with HIV will know their status; 90% of residents living with HIV receive sustained treatment; 90% of people on sustained treatment will have an undetectable viral load. All four groups are meeting today with a lunch presentation. Register to see to see full schedule.

See our coverage on the Fast-Track Cities initiative and some ways Austin plans to reach that goal.

1-2:15pm.

FAST-TRACK CITIES: ENDING STIGMA WORKGROUP MEETING Help fight stigma to help Austin achieve its 90-90-90 by 2020 goal! That's 90% of Austinites living with HIV will know their status; 90% of residents living with HIV receive sustained treatment; 90% of people on sustained treatment will have an undetectable viral load. All four groups are meeting today with a lunch presentation. Register to see to see full schedule.

See our coverage on the Fast-Track Cities initiative and some ways Austin plans to reach that goal.

2:30-3:45pm.

EAST MLK CORRIDOR OPEN HOUSE Learn more about the upcoming changes to East MLK/FM 969 between Highway 183 and Decker Lane as part of the Corridor Construction Program. 4:30-7:30pm. St. James' Episcopal Church, 1941 Webberville Rd., 512/974-7899. www.austintexas.gov.

ROBERT JENSEN ON “THE FAILURE OF SUCCESS” Retired UT-Austin professor Robert Jensen presents "The Failure of Success: Human Nature and the Nature of Carbon.” His work explores the ecological crises of today and the solutions of tomorrow. 6-8pm. Austin Community College Eastview Campus, Rm. 8500, 3401 Webberville Rd.. roy.casagranda@austincc.edu.

DELIBERATIVE DIALOGUE ON THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC The Community Advancement Network hosts a community dialogue to explore the opioid crisis and its possible solutions. Light dinner provided. 6-8:30pm. University Presbyterian Church, 2203 San Antonio St., 512/476-5321. Free. www.canatx.org.

GIVENS PARK MASTER PLAN COMMUNITY MEETING Austin Parks and Rec shares initial visual concepts for the park's upcoming makeover. 6-8pm. Givens Recreation Center, 3811 E. 12th, 512/928-1982. www.austintexas.gov.

SMALL BIZ FINANCIALS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH A class to demystify business financials with the director of entrepreneurship for BCL of Texas. 6:30-8:30pm. Workforce Solutions, 6505 Airport, Lone Star Room. $15. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/small-business-development-program.

ENTER THE MATRIX: CULTURAL ARTS FY 19 FUNDING MATRIX REVEALED A presentation decoding what determines cultural arts funding for applicants. 6:30-8pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second, 512/479-7978. Free. peggy.ellithorpe@austintexas.gov.

PIZZA, POSTCARDS, AND PHONE BANKING Indivisible Austin hosts a weekly phone-banking, post-card writing pizza party to help build Texas' blue wave on Election Day. For all or our coverage leading up to the Nov. 6 midterms, visiting our Elections landing page. Tuesdays thru Nov. 6; 6:30-8:30pm ADAPT of Texas, 1100 S. IH-35 Frontage Rd, 512/632-2708. Free. noah@indivisibleaustin.com, www.indivisibleaustin.com.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Have a loved one in jail? TIFA can help by offering strength to families through support, education, and advocacy. Tue., April 10, 7-8:30pm AGE of Central Texas, 3710 Cedar #2, 512/451-4611. Free. tifa@tifa.org, www.tifa.org.

DRAG THE VOTE: DRAG CLASS ALL-STARS Performers from the Drag The Vote collective will take the stage during Sabel Scities' Drag Class. Get excited to cast your ballot! Not registered to vote yet? There will be people onsite to take care of that on this final day to register. 8:30-11pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth, 512/494-1150. www.rainon4th.com.

Wednesday 10

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing one during growth. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/small-business-development-program.

NORTH LAMAR CORRIDOR OPEN HOUSE Learn about the upcoming changes to North Lamar between Highway 183 and Howard Lane as part of the Corridor Construction Program. 4:30-7:30pm. St. John's Episcopal Church, 11201 Parkfield, 512/974-7899. www.austintexas.gov.

FAST-TRACK CITIES: ALL WORKGROUPS MEETING Invested community members should crash this session to help Austin achieve its goals of zero AIDS-related deaths, zero new HIV infections, and zero stigma to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. 5:30-7:30pm. Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free. www.fb.com/austinftc.

DISTRICT 1: CITY BOND OPEN HOUSE Residents of D1 are invited to learn more about the 2018 bonds on the November ballot. 6-8pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/974-2000. 2018bond@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/2018bond.

COUNTER BALANCE ATX: MONTHLY MEETING Learn about Counter Balance: ATX, their upcoming events and programs, and how you can get involved. There will be an the opportunity to sign up to volunteer, buy shirts, and more. Smaller workgroup sessions follow the meeting. Second Wednesdays, 6:30-8pm Austin School of Film, 2200 Tillery, 512/236-8877. www.counterbalanceatx.org.

UPROOTED: DISPLACEMENT IN AUSTIN'S NEIGHBORHOODS AND WHAT CAN BE DONE ABOUT IT UT professors Dr. Elizabeth Mueller and Heather Way present findings from their yearlong gentrification in Austin study as well as their vision for the city's future. Part of the Imagine Austin Speaker Series. See our coverage of the study and Imagine Austin for more information. 7-8:30pm. Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St., 512/974-7877. Free. www.maccaustin.org.

A POLITICAL PARTY WITH JOSEPH KOPSER (TX-21) U.S. Congressional Candidate Joseph Kopser of Texas District 21 welcomes all to a party in support of his campaign. 7-9pm. Lustre Pearl East, 114 Linden St.. Free.

KIRK WATSON'S CONCERT UNDER THE STARS WITH SHAKEY GRAVES Singer-songwriter and noted Austinite Shakey Graves performs at State Sen. Watson's annual re-election fundraiser. 8pm. Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-6700. $50+. www.austintexas.gov/department/zilker-metropolitan-park.

Thursday 11

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

POWERUP AUSTIN! Learn how to manage your business' credit and improve workplace dynamics with the help of industry experts from the city and Wells Fargo. 4-6:30pm. Redbud Center, 3601 Lake Austin Blvd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CURBSIDE COMPOSTING INFORMATION TABLE/PUESTO DE INFORMACIÓN DE COMPOSTAJE Residents are invited to Austin Resource Recovery's pop-up to learn more about using their compost carts and grab free composting materials while supplies last.

Participantes del servicio de compostaje de la Ciudad que viven en Circle S Ridge, Southwood, o son partes de GAVA pueden aprender más sobre el programa y obtener recursos gratis.

4:30-6:30pm.

FY 18 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP For FY 18 Cultural Funding recipients. Bring laptop or tablet if possible. 7-9pm. Willie Mae Kirk Branch Library, 3101 Oak Springs Dr., 512/974-7854. annemarie.mckaskle@austintexas.gov.

MAYORAL CANDIDATE FORUM Get to know the folks running for mayor thanks to a partnership between the city, the Ethics Review Commission, and the League of Women Voters. 7:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/476-9193. www.austintexas.gov/department/10-one.