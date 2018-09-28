News

Ashely "Flashe" Gordon Needs Your Help

Former Green Party co-chair diagnosed with a brain tumor

By Nina Hernandez, Fri., Sept. 28, 2018

Former Travis County Green Party co-chair Ashely "Flashe" Gordon, who ran against Jeff Travillion for Precinct 1 county commissioner in 2016, is in the hospital and seriously ill. She suffered a broken femur last week, but after being admitted to the hospital was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The Port Arthur native is recuperating from multiple surgeries. Support her recovery effort at www.gofundme.com/flashe-funding.

A version of this article appeared in print on September 28, 2018 with the headline: Flashe Funding

