Ashely "Flashe" Gordon Needs Your Help
Former Green Party co-chair diagnosed with a brain tumor
By Nina Hernandez, Fri., Sept. 28, 2018
Former Travis County Green Party co-chair Ashely "Flashe" Gordon, who ran against Jeff Travillion for Precinct 1 county commissioner in 2016, is in the hospital and seriously ill. She suffered a broken femur last week, but after being admitted to the hospital was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The Port Arthur native is recuperating from multiple surgeries. Support her recovery effort at www.gofundme.com/flashe-funding.