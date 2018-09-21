News

So Long Sendero Health Plans?

Nonprofit health insurer could be phased out by close of 2019

By Mike Clark-Madison, Fri., Sept. 21, 2018

So Long Sendero Health Plans?

Saturday marks the latest, and perhaps final, milestone for Sendero Health Plans, after the Central Health Board of Managers requested a delay in approving the health care district's FY 2019 budget to receive further public input. That budget, which was slated to be approved Tuesday by the Travis County Commissioners Court, calls for winding down Sendero by the end of 2019.

Sendero, a nonprofit health insurer serving Travis County residents, was created by Central Health in 2011 as an extension of its mission to improve access to care, and later took advantage of the Affordable Care Act marketplace to build its customer base to currently cover 24,000 people. However, Sendero has lost increasing amounts of money, finishing last year about $33 million in the red, and has already exited the market for Medicaid and CHIP coverage. Faced with this grim financial picture, the board of managers voted 4-3 last week to cap Sendero funding in the FY 2019 budget at $24 million, tantamount to shutting it down a year from now.

This is naturally not going over well with some of those covered by Sendero, who along with members of the League of United Latin American Citizens and other Central Health critics appealed to the Commis­sioners Court, which by statute has to approve Central Health's budget, but can't change it. Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt says that for her, "the board needs to make a decision about how to cap its risk going forward, and whatever decision that is, I can support it. Whatever that decision is, it's not arbitrary or capricious." It's not clear, however, that a majority of the court agrees, although their options are limited.

While the board – which has been talking about Sendero (much of the time in executive session) for months – may have felt that it made that decision already, Central Health stresses that the Saturday meeting is not a formality. "We're going to embrace all that people have to offer," Central Health President and CEO Mike Geeslin told commissioners, "because that helps inform the decision."

The Board of Managers special meeting is Sat., Sept. 22, 1pm, at Central Health’s headquarters, 1111 E. Cesar Chavez.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Sendero Health Plans
Central Health Lays Out Its FY 2019 Budget
Central Health Lays Out Its FY 2019 Budget
For your health

Mike Clark-Madison, Aug. 17, 2018

More by Mike Clark-Madison
A Medication-Assisted Therapy to Treat Opioid Abuse
A Medication-Assisted Therapy to Treat Opioid Abuse
Sponsors unveil new partnership at CommUnityCare clinic

Aug. 31, 2018

Austin's Next Shot at Ending Homelessness
Austin's Next Shot at Ending Homelessness
Thanks to an infusion of philanthropic cash, the city and its iTeam embark on a new effort

Aug. 24, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Sendero Health Plans, Central Health, Sarah Eckhardt, Mike Geeslin

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Wizard World Comic Con Austin
Austin Convention Center
Seismic Dance Event
at Travis County Expo Center
KUT's ATXplained LIVE!
at Texas Union Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  