News

Public Notice: “Uprooted”

New gentrification study asks city to “think big and act boldly”

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Sept. 21, 2018

Public Notice: “Uprooted”

At a Tuesday work session this week, City Council members got their first look at a yearlong study they commissioned last September, when they asked UT researchers to conduct "a study of gentrification, displacement and mapping of vulnerable neighborhoods" in the city.

The report, "Uprooted: Residential Displacement in Austin's Gentrifying Neighborhoods, and What Can Be Done About It," outlines a wide variety of conditions on the ground, and tools the city can use to effect changes, though on Tuesday the author/presenters – professors Heather Way of UT Law and Elizabeth Muel­ler and Jake Wegmann of the Architecture School's Community and Regional Planning Program – were at pains to state and reiterate that they aren't necessarily recommending any particular actions. As it says in the report's very first paragraph: "Rather than recommending the blanket adoption of the tools described in this report, we advocate working with residents to dig deeper into their neighborhood conditions and to craft neighborhood-specific solutions." And that theme ran throughout the presentation, and through the study itself: Every neighborhood is different – the demographic mix, housing stock and market conditions, built and natural environment, and more – and each needs to be evaluated and treated according to its unique conditions. To that end, the study looks at some 200 specific neighborhoods in the city, and finds some 58 of them to be somewhere on the gentrification spectrum – from those that have already experienced rapid economic and demographic change, to those in mid-process, currently "experiencing appreciation" and "exhibiting demographic change," to those rated "Sus­ceptible": "High-value/high appreciation areas not yet experiencing demographic change."

"To be effective, city actions will need to focus on solutions tailored to neighborhood conditions," said Mueller.

But alas, that in itself appeared to be a red flag for at least a couple of the CMs, for whom the whole idea of neighborhood planning and small-area plans seems inextricable from neighborhood obstructionism and restrictive zoning. That's a phobia Council can no longer afford to indulge. For three years, planning professionals were telling city leaders that we needed comprehensive small-area planning to bridge the gap between our aspirational master plan (Imagine Austin) and a detailed land use code rewrite (CodeNEXT). That planning was never done, and CodeNEXT finally collapsed under the weight of this insistence on a one-size-fits-all solution.

Now, "without intervention by the City," the report's cover letter warns, "Austin's gentrifying neighborhoods will become enclaves primarily for white and wealthier residents." Said Way: "To address these disturbing changes, the city of Austin needs to think big and act boldly."

Meanwhile, it's now been over six months since a group of East Austin activists introduced "the People's Plan," a six-point action plan, several parts of which Council could institute at any time without additional funding, and on which the drafters demanded action within 60 days. So, six months later, Council has dusted off "The Plan" and declared its commitment to "urgently addressing displacement" (see "As Long as There's a Plan," Sept. 21). I guess "urgency" is in the eye of the beholder.

Send gossip, dirt, innuendo, rumors, and other useful grist to nbarbaro@austinchronicle.com.
More Public Notice columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Public Notice
Public Notice: Priest Walks Into a Bar …
Public Notice: Priest Walks Into a Bar …
Armadillo Art Squad dean Micael Priest dead at 66

Nick Barbaro, Sept. 14, 2018

Public Notice: The Calendar Turns
Public Notice: The Calendar Turns
Happy Anniversary, and here’s a card ...

Nick Barbaro, Aug. 31, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

gentrification study, Heather Way, Elizabeth Mueller, Jake Wegmann, The People's Plan

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Wizard World Comic Con Austin
Austin Convention Center
Seismic Dance Event
at Travis County Expo Center
KUT's ATXplained LIVE!
at Texas Union Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  