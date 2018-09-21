Civics 101

Thursday 20

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

5TH ANNUAL PEACE DAY AUSTIN International Peace Day might be Sept. 21, but here in Austin we're taking 11 days to celebrate global unity. Amy’s Ice Creams is serving their signature Peace Day flavor, while organizations host special conversations on peace (see website for full schedule).

On Friday, Sept. 21, head to City Hall where Mayor Steve Adler and Austin Police Department Assistant Chief Justin Newsom will speak, along with special performances by poets and musicians. Sept. 11-21 www.peacedayaustin.org.

CREATIVES MEET BUSINESS EXPERIENCE 2018 Three days of workshops, networking, and connecting with industry experts and professionals to build skills on artistry, marketing, and storytelling. Attendees will be invited to 51 workshops, mentorship sessions, and nightly "spirited" happy hours. Thu.-Sat., Sept. 20-22 Multiple venues on East Cesar Chavez. $35-179. www.cmbxp.com.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

HOUSING AUTHORITY MEETING See agenda for details. Thu., Sept. 20, noon Housing Authority of the City of Austin, 1124 S. I-35, 512/477-4488. www.austintexas.gov/haca.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD: LEGICATION Join staff and volunteers to visit with elected officials to discuss the nonprofit's work. A brief training, materials, talking points, and a helpful script provided. Noon-1:15pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. volunteer@ppgt.org, www.PPtexasvotes.org.

LATINX ATX VOTER PARTY Looking to get involved in progressive politics? Then join this group of passionate Latinx voters looking to help people make a change. All are welcome to party, register to vote, and dance to some cumbia tunes provided by DJ Canela ConSafos of Chulita Vinyl Club. 6-8:30pm. The Studio ATX, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez.

NATASHA AT STUBB'S! Jam out to raise funds for City Council District 1 candidate Natasha Harper-Madison. Performances include Wendy Colonna, the Peterson Brothers, Uh Oh Romeo, and CJ Edwards & the Funk Fellowship. 7-10pm. Stubb's, 801 Red River, 512/480-8341. $15 suggested donation. www.natashafordistrict1.com.

Friday 21

AUSTIN TRANSPORTATION: PARK(ING) DAY This annual, worldwide celebration – where folks transform parking spaces into temporary miniature parks – parklets if you will – promotes public engagement and dialogue on the need for public, open spaces in urban areas. Visitors are welcome to stop by and interact with the installations. 512/974-1150. Free. paloma.amayo-ryan@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

FACING RACISM: ART & ACTION SYMPOSIUM Here's a daylong symposium with artists, curators, and scholars discussing the role of the arts in addressing racism – with a keynote by Aruna D’Souza. Note: We're posting this early, so you can register now. Thu., Sept. 27, 9am-8pm Blanton Museum Auditorium, intersection of Congress and MLK, 512/471-5482. Free. www.blantonmuseum.org.

HUMAN RESOURCES BASICS A 101 on hiring employees and independent contractors, as well as HR record keeping. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov.

FISCAL SPONSOR BROWN BAG LUNCH Pack a lunch and prepare to learn more about fiscal sponsorship from the arts and cultural organizations that offer it. Fri., Sept. 21, noon Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

DRIVER’S LICENSE RECOVERY CLINIC A free clinic for drivers looking to reinstate licenses lost to DPS surcharges. 3-6pm. Office of the Police Monitor, 1520 Rutherford, Bldg. 1. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/municipal-court.

DEBATE WATCH PARTY: BETO VS. CRUZ Head to your local dive bar for a group viewing of the first Beto O'Rourke debate against incumbent Ted Cruz. Debate starts a 6pm, but we suggest arriving early. Visit austinchronicle.com/elections for more election coverage. 5pm. The Liberty, 1618½ E. Sixth, 512/600-4791. www.thelibertyaustin.com.

DEBATE WATCH PARTY Kim Olson, candidate for Texas Commissioner of Agriculture, has partnered with Brew and Brew to host another watch party for the first of three O'Rourke vs. Cruz debates. Folks from O'Rourke's campaign will be in attendance with info on how to get involved in the November midterms and voter registration will be available as well. 5-7pm. Wright Bros. Brew & Brew, 500 San Marcos St. #105, 512/493-0963. www.betofortexas.com.

DEBATE WATCH PARTY Dive bars and political debates – what could be more Austin. See Beto O'Rourke and Ted Cruz battle it out for a Senate seat. 5-7pm. The Brixton, 1412 E. Sixth, 512/370-2749. www.betofortexas.com.

TRAVIS COUNTY DEMS BETO DEBATE WATCH PARTY Join members of the TCDP for the first Beto O'Rourke vs. Ted Cruz debate. The fun starts at 6pm. RSVP for details and location. Visit austinchronicle.com/elections for more election coverage. 5:30-7pm. Private residences, RSVP for location. www.traviscountydemocrats.org/tcdp-calendar-2.

DEBATE WATCH PARTY Another watch party! For the first Beto O'Rourke vs. Ted Cruz debate. 5:30-7pm. Black Star Co-op Pub and Brewery, 7020 Easy Wind #100, 512/452-2337. www.betofortexas.com.

DEBATE WATCH PARTY Beto O'Rourke's team hosts a watch party for the first debate between Senate rivals O'Rourke and Ted Cruz. 5:30-7:30pm. Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth, 512/551-9947. www.betofortexas.com.

OFFICIAL TRAVIS COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY: BETO BINGO + DEBATE WATCH From bingo to Beto – the TCDP are getting crazy to cheer on O'Rourke's first debate against Ted Cruz. Join them, play bingo, and raise money to help get more Texans to the polls on November 6. 6-8pm. Full Circle, 1810 E. 12th. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

Saturday 22

CANCELED: PROJECT CLEAN: ROSEWOOD Canceled due to weather. Get in some community service time with Raasin in the Sun, an urban beautification nonprofit. Sat., Sept. 22, 9am-noon Doris Miller Auditorium, 2300 Rosewood, 512/476-4118. www.fb.com/raasininthesun.

TAKE A LOVED ONE FOR A CHECKUP Free health screenings, dental and vision exams, and STI and pregnancy testing, as well as activities for the whole family. Interpreters available for speakers of Mandarin, Korean, Vietnamese, and Burmese. Hosted by the Health Equity Unit of the Austin Public Health Department. 10am-1pm. Givens Recreation Center, 3811 E. 12th, 512/928-1982. www.austintexas.gov.

PUBLIC MEETING: FLOOD RISK AND REGULATIONS Learn about the risk of flooding and proposed changes to Austin's floodplain regulations. 10:30am. Cepeda Branch Library, 651 N. Pleasant Valley, 512/974-2843. www.austintexas.gov.

COMMUNITY FORUM ON POLICE OVERSIGHT The Police Oversight Advisory Working Group hosts its second community forum in preparation for drafting recommendations for the city's police oversight system. Feedback can be submitted online as well. Sat., Sept. 22, 11am-noon Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. www.speakupaustin.org/police-oversight.

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES FORUM: DISTRICT 5, 8, & MAYOR'S RACE Candidates discuss their views on affordable housing in Austin at this forum hosted by Austin Housing Coalition, Austin Housing Repair Coalition, Austin Women in Housing, and HousingWorks Austin. 1-3pm. Homestead Oaks Apartments, 3226 W. Slaughter. www.housingworksaustin.org.

TURBAN TYING Texas Sikhs host a turban tying event to teach locals more about the faith and encourage community integration. 1-4pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.sikhpa.com.

AUSTIN PETS ALIVE!’S ANNUAL NO KILL ANNIVERSARY PARTY Celebrate seven years of No Kill to eliminating the euthanasia of healthy and treatable animals. Why? Because ATX has become the nation’s largest No Kill City, and APA! (also celebrating their 10th anniversary) wants to party for the more than 60,000 lives they’ve saved so far! 6-9pm. Palm Door on Sixth, 508 E. Sixth. $75-150. www.austinpetsalive.org.

Sunday 23

BIG OL' TEXAS POSTCARD PARTY Get creative with Indivisible Austin and March On Texas as they write to 90,000 progressive women to remind them to vote in the upcoming election. For more on the November 6 midterms follow our election coverage. 1:30-4:30pm. The Brewtorium, 6015-A Dillard Cir., 512/524-0323. thebrewtorium.com/.

Monday 24

OFFICIAL RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY: THE RONALD EARLE BUILDING Attend the dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Ronald Earle Building – the new home of the Travis County District Attorney's Office, with Congressman Lloyd Doggett. 10am. Travis County District Attorney's Office, 416 W. 11th. Free. andromeda.roberts@traviscountytx.gov, www.traviscountytx.gov.

MEGA DEMOCRATIC HAPPY HOUR The Liberal Austin Dems, Black Austin Dems, and Stonewall Dems are banding together to unit the local Democratic community before the November elections. Visit austinchronicle.com/elections for more coverage. 5:30-7pm. Hank's, 5811 Berkman #100, 512/609-8077. Free. jeremy@austinlaborers.com, www.hanksaustin.com.

MAYOR & DISTRICT 9 CANDIDATE FORUM Ready your questions for mayoral candidates Mayor Steve Adler and Laura Morrison as well as District 9 candidates Kathie Tovo and Danielle Skidmore. Visit austinchronicle.com/elections for more coverage. 5:30-7pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. www.onevoicecentraltx.org.

EAST 51ST STREET MOBILITY PROJECT OPEN HOUSE You're invited to provide feedback on the proposed changes for E. 51st Street from I-35 to Berkman Dr., as well as provide input on public art opportunities. 5:30-7:30pm. AISD Performing Arts Center, 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd. Free. www.austintexas.gov/e51ststreet.

Tuesday 25

BASICS ON BUSINESS LENDING A workshop on different types of business financing and lending, led by Amplify Credit Union's Shirley Sheffield. Email to register. 10-11am. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/407-8240. Free. jzou@austinasianchamber.org, www.austinasianchamber.org.

SMALL BUSINESS MEET & GREET: MAKING CONNECTIONS WITH AUSTIN ENERGY Austin Energy's open house for small businesses. Parking at Palmer Events Center. 1:30-4pm. Town Lake Center, 721 Barton Springs Rd.. Free. amelie.gonzalez-flores@austinenergy.com, www.austinenergy.com.

AFTERSHOCKS: BORDER SEPARATIONS, TRAUMA, AND POC A roundtable discussion with UT's Immigration Clinic Director Denise Gillman, Néstor Rodríguez, author Irma Guadarrama, and the E.D. of Texas After Violence Project Gabriel Solis on family separation, detention, and how Latinos are treated in America. 6-7:30pm. Gordon-White Building on UT campus, 210 W. 24th. Free. mlaurel@austin.utexas.edu, www.liberalarts.utexas.edu/cmas.

NORTH SHOAL CREEK CONTACT TEAM BYLAWS ADOPTION & OFFICER ELECTION MEETING North Shoal Creek residents are invited to vote on bylaws and elect officers for the Neighborhood Plan Contact Team. 6:30-7:45pm. First Texas Honda, 1301 W. Koenig, 888/348-9804. www.austintexas.gov.

PIZZA, POSTCARDS, AND PHONE BANKING Indivisible Austin hosts a weekly phone-banking, post-card writing pizza party to help build Texas' blue wave on Election Day. For all or our coverage leading up to the Nov. 6 midterms, visiting our Elections landing page. Tuesdays thru Nov. 6; 6:30-8:30pm ADAPT of Texas, 1100 S. IH-35 Frontage Rd, 512/632-2708. Free. noah@indivisibleaustin.com, www.indivisibleaustin.com.

Wednesday 26

CENTRAL TEXAS DEMOCRATIC FORUM Hear from the Austin City Council candidates for Districts 8 and 9. RSVP via email. 11:45am-1pm. Austin Bar Association, 816 Congress #700, 512/472-0279. jpardo@gnistrategies.com, www.centraltxdemocraticforum.com.

AUSTIN B-CYCLE FOR ALL SIGNUP Learn more about the B-Cycle for All program – available to residents with a household income of less than $28,500 per year who are not full-time students. Through the program, low-income residents can get an annual membership for $5. 3-4pm. Dewitty Job Training and Employment Center, 2209 Rosewood Ave.. Free. www.austinbcycle.com.

DRAFT UNVEILING OF MOBILITY AND SAFETY RECOMMENDATIONS Austin Transportation Department hosts the third of four open houses to collect resident feedback on proposed recommendations to repair Davis Lane from Brodie Lane to West Gate Boulevard, and Leo Street to Manchaca Road. 4:30-6:30pm. Cowan Elementary School, 2817 Kentish Dr., 512/841-2700. www.austintexas.gov/davislane.

SMALL BUSINESS FINANCING WORKSHOP An info session with Sue Malone on current trends in accessing capital for small-business owners. 5-8pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov.

BETO'S BIRTHDAY BASH! Celebrate Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke's 46th birthday with a fundraiser to get him elected. Beto beer on sale for $4.60 and on-site voter registration. For more on the midterm elections, see our ongoing coverage at austinchronicle.com/elections. 5-8pm. Circle Brewing Company, 2340-B W. Braker, 512/814-7595. Free. brewer@circlebrewing.com, www.circlebrewing.com.

COUNCIL DISTRICTS 1 & 3 CANDIDATE FORUM The city's many chambers of commerce invite residents to learn more about the City Council candidates for Districts 1 and 3. 5:30-7pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. www.austinchamber.com.

DIVERSITY IN TECH: ELEVATING WOMEN OF COLOR Networking, cocktails, and a panel on diversity in the industry, hosted by Bumble Bizz and General Assembly. Bumble profile required for admission. 5:30-8pm. WeWork, 801 Barton Springs Rd..

BRIDES MARCH A protest in memory of Gladys Ricart, who was killed by her ex-partner on her wedding day on Sept. 26, 1999. Ricart is one of thousands of women killed by intimate partner violence. March in solidarity to end domestic violence. Organized by Black Lives Matter. 6-8pm. Pecan Springs Park, 3100 Rogge Ln.. www.fb.com/blacklivesmatteraustin.

CRYSTALBROOK FLOOD WALL MEETING Discussion of the Crystalbrook Flood Wall and Central Texas' likelihood of severe weather as indicated by the National Weather Service's Atlas 14 study. 6:30pm. University Hills Branch Library, 4721 Loyola, 512/929-0551. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 27

TEXAS TRIBUNE FESTIVAL Hosted by the Texas Tribune, the festival offers a chance to help community activists and leaders learn more about State as well as National issue in a civil setting. Thu.-Sat., Sept. 27-29 www.texastribune.org/festival.

DRAFT UNVEILING OF MOBILITY AND SAFETY RECOMMENDATIONS Austin Transportation Department hosts the final open house to collect resident feedback on proposed recommendations to repair FM 1626 from Manchaca Road to I-35. 5-7pm. Manchaca United Methodist Church, 1011 FM 1626. www.austintexas.gov/FM1626.

COMAL POCKET PARK COMMUNITY MEETING Austin Parks and Rec seeks community input on plans for the redevelopment of Comal Pocket Park. 5:30-7pm. Chalmers Courts, 1801 E. Fourth. Free. www.austintexas.gov/parks.

INTERVIEWS AND HIRING EMPLOYEES A crash course on hiring for small-business owners. 6-9pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov.

DISTRICTS 5 & 8 CANDIDATE FORUM Get to know your City Council candidates thanks to a partnership between the city, the Ethics Review Commission, and the League of Women Voters. District 5 starts at 6pm. District 8 starts at 7:30pm. 6pm. South Austin Senior Activity Center, 3911 Manchaca Rd.. www.austintexas.gov/department/10-one.

LITTLE WALNUT CREEK GREENBELT: PUBLIC MEETING Join Parks and Rec to discuss the master plan initiative for Little Walnut Creek Greenbelt. 6-8pm. Education Service Center Region XIII, 5701 Springdale. www.austintexas.gov.