City Drops Lawsuit Against Firefighter
Firefighter who contracted cancer won't be challenged on workers comp ruling
By Nina Hernandez, Fri., Sept. 21, 2018
The city dropped its lawsuit challenging a workers compensation ruling in favor of Austin Fire Department Lt. Carrie Stewart, who claims a link between her profession and breast cancer diagnosis. On Tuesday, Austin Firefighters Association President Bob Nicks announced the city's decision via email. "The lawsuit against her as an individual was unprecedented," Nicks wrote, and the city's decision to drop it was "the right call." Council Member Delia Garza, a former Austin firefighter, tweeted her thanks to City Manager Spencer Cronk for ending the legal saga and to "my colleagues for supporting Lt. Stewart."