News

Mike Ward Out at Houston Chronicle

Veteran reporter accused of faking sources

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Sept. 14, 2018

Mike Ward Out at <i>Houston Chronicle</i>

Mike Ward, a veteran reporter with decades of experience covering the Texas Legislature, abruptly quit his position as Austin bureau chief for the Houston Chronicle on Sept. 10, after allegations surfaced that he made up sources for stories. Ward, who worked for the Austin American-Statesman before joining the Houston daily in 2014, had been a well-regarded journalist, especially for his coverage of criminal justice issues and the Texas Senate. However, this week Houston Chronicle Executive Editor Nancy Barnes wrote an open letter to her readers explaining that another of her writers had raised concerns about Ward's "man-on-the-street" interviews. She said that Ward stood by his reporting, but so far their in-house staff have failed to find the people he said he had interviewed. As a result, they had hired "an independent, highly respected journalist" to review Ward's work. That'll go on simultaneously at the Statesman, where outgoing editor Debbie Hiott said on Monday that they plan to review Ward's past work.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Richard Whittaker
Fantastic Fest Wave Three Crashes Down
Fantastic Fest Wave Three Crashes Down
Music and madness fill festival lineup

Sept. 13, 2018

Can You Help? Paul Feig Needs <i>A Simple Favor</i>
Q&A: Paul Feig on A Simple Favor
Director talks cameos, thrillers, and mommy vloggers

Sept. 13, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Mike Ward, Houston Chronicle

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Down by Law
Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar
2018 Lake Travis Clean Up at Lake Travis
Kolars, Calliope Musicals, Pope Coke at Stubb's
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  