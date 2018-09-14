News

Frank Dixon to Denton

APD assistant chief heads north

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., Sept. 14, 2018

Frank Dixon
Frank Dixon (Photo by John Anderson)

Here today, gone tomorrow: Two years after Art Acevedo appointed him to assistant chief, Frank Dixon is on his way out of Austin. The longtime lieutenant, who's overseen South Patrol operations in his current role, announced last week that he's accepted a position as chief of the Denton Police Department, making him the first assistant chief to leave APD since Brian Manley was appointed permanent chief. His last day in Austin is Oct. 13. His first in Denton is two days later. Manley recently came close to losing another assistant chief – Ely Reyes, who oversees North Patrol, and was a finalist for chief of the Seattle Police Department – but that job went to Carmen Best. Elsewhere on the APD brass beat, Troy Gay was recently named Manley's chief of staff, replacing ... Manley, a former chief of staff himself, who'd gone without a proper COS since he was elevated to chief, following Acevedo's departure.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Frank Dixon
Red Guards and the Modern Face of Protest
Red Guards and the Modern Face of Protest
Agitators, disrupters, or “anarchists,” these masked protesters represent a new resistance

Joseph Caterine, Feb. 17, 2017

Ott and Acevedo at Odds
Ott and Acevedo at Odds
City manager reprimands chief for insubordination, sparking rumors

Chase Hoffberger, May 6, 2016

More by Chase Hoffberger
Mikel Kane vs. the Medical Director
Mikel Kane vs. the Medical Director
ATCEMS division chief suspended, demoted for waging war against MD

Sept. 14, 2018

Election Ticker: You’ve Got to Be Joking
Election Ticker: You’ve Got to Be Joking
Laughing our way through campaign season

Sept. 14, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Frank Dixon

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Down by Law
Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar
2018 Lake Travis Clean Up at Lake Travis
Kolars, Calliope Musicals, Pope Coke at Stubb's
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  