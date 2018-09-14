Frank Dixon to Denton

Here today, gone tomorrow: Two years after Art Acevedo appointed him to assistant chief, Frank Dixon is on his way out of Austin. The longtime lieutenant, who's overseen South Patrol operations in his current role, announced last week that he's accepted a position as chief of the Denton Police Department, making him the first assistant chief to leave APD since Brian Manley was appointed permanent chief. His last day in Austin is Oct. 13. His first in Denton is two days later. Manley recently came close to losing another assistant chief – Ely Reyes, who oversees North Patrol, and was a finalist for chief of the Seattle Police Department – but that job went to Carmen Best. Elsewhere on the APD brass beat, Troy Gay was recently named Manley's chief of staff, replacing ... Manley, a former chief of staff himself, who'd gone without a proper COS since he was elevated to chief, following Acevedo's departure.