Civics 101

Thursday 13

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

AUSTIN CODE: BOAT DOCK REGISTRATION PROGRAM Boat dock owners are now required to properly address and register their dock with the city. Now through Sept. 30, owners can take advantage of the current grace period as there's no cost to register at this time. Through Sun., Sept. 30 www.austintexas.gov/boatdocks.

APPLY FOR PARK(ING) DAY Join the annual Park(ing) Day celebration – where folks transform parkings space into temporary "parklets" to promotes public conversation on the need for public, open spaces in urban areas. Applications to make your own mini park are due Sept. 17. Email for additional information. Apply by Sept. 17 512/974-1150. Free. paloma.amayo-ryan@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

5TH ANNUAL PEACE DAY AUSTIN

International Peace Day might be Sept. 21, but here in Austin we're taking 11 days to celebrate global unity. Amy’s Ice Creams is serving their signature Peace Day flavor, while organizations host special conversations on peace (see website for full schedule).

On Friday, Sept. 21, head to City Hall where Mayor Steve Adler and Austin Police Department Assistant Chief Justin Newsom will speak, along with special performances by poets and musicians.

Sept. 11-21

SOCIETY OF PROFESSIONAL JOURNALISTS AND GOOGLE NEWS INITIATIVE: COVERING AND PROTECTING YOUR ELECTIONS This training covers a wide range of Google tools and workflows that can help you engage your audience, research and report information around the elections, and use data visualizations in powerful new ways. Open to Online News Association attendees only. Thu.-Sat., Sept. 13-15 JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second. $175-659. www.spj.org.

SOCIAL MEDIA BEST PRACTICES Learn how to incorporate Facebook and Twitter in your marketing plan. Registration required. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/bizaid.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second.

BOOK TALK: REMAKING BLACK POWER: HOW BLACK WOMEN TRANSFORMED AN ERA Listen to UT Professor Ashley Farmer complicate the assumption that sexism relegated black women to the margins of the movement. Farmer demonstrates how female activists fought for more inclusive understandings of Black Power and social justice by developing new ideas about black womanhood. 3:30-4:30pm. Garrison Hall 100, 128 Inner Campus Dr.. Free. cmeador@austin.utexas.edu.

CELEBRATE NEW CAP METRO RAPID STOP Join Wheatsville Food Co-op and Cap Metro to celebrate the grocery store's new MetroRapid stop for the 801 and 803. Music, giveaways, and meet & greets. 5-7pm. Wheatsville Food Co-op, 3101 Guadalupe, 512/478-2667. Free. wheatsville@breadandbutterpr.com, www.wheatsville.coop.

WOMEN WINNING HAPPY HOUR Join Annie's List Executive Director Royce Brooks to learn about the latest analysis on races for office around the state. 6-7:30pm. Lenoir, 1807 S. First, 512/215-9778. Free. www.annieslist.com.

PEACE IS A LIFESTYLE: AN EVENING WITH ERICA FORD Join Austin Justice Coalition for a discussion on Ford's work at the forefront of reducing youth and community violence in New York City. Ford is a co-founder of LIFE Camp, Inc. (Love Ignites Freedom Through Education), one of the leading violence prevention and intervention organizations in America. 6-8pm. Little Walnut Creek Library, 835 W. Rundberg, 512/836-8975. Free. www.austinjustice.org.

SÍ TO E Mayor Adler, CMs Delia Garza and Greg Casar, and a coalition of residents and supporters will discuss Proposition E on November's ballot. If passed, Prop E will fund the design, construction, and equipping of a new 21,000 square foot multi-purpose Dove Springs neighborhood facility to include WIC offices, an immunization clinic, and a childcare center. 6-8pm. Angie's Mexican Restaurant, 1307 E. Seventh, 512/476-5413. delia.aileen.garza@gmail.com.

TECH + IMPACT: ENTREPRENEURS AND INVESTORS Leaders from the intersection of tech and impact discuss the rapid evolution of technology in pursuit of scalable solutions to the world's most pressing challenges. 6-9pm. Impact Hub, 5540 N. Lamar. $20. jackie@juiceconsulting.com, www.juiceconsulting.com.

THE FABULOUS PEOPLE PARTY Celebrate 111 years of the YWCA Greater Austin by honoring "outstanding Austinites who have exemplified the YWCA mission to strengthen our communities and work together to eliminate racism and empower women." Live performance by the Jane Ellen Bryant Band. 6-10:30pm. Gather Venues, 411 W. Monroe. $50-100.

WATER FORWARD: OPEN HOUSE NORTH Join Austin Water to help plan the community's water resources for the next 100 years. Learn about demand management and water supply strategies, benefits of the plan, and get answers to questions. 6pm. For the City Center, 500 E. St. Johns, 512/961-5587. www.austintexas.gov/department/water.

THE BORDER TALKS Austin Tan Cerca de la Frontera hosts a community conversation on free trade and its impacts on the Texas-Mexico border. 7-8pm. Austin Mennonite Church, 5801 Westminster Dr.. Free. cristina@atcf.org, www.atcf.org.

DEMOCRACY AFTER DARK A late-night event for students to meet with local candidates for the November 6 election, register to vote, and learn about volunteer opportunities. Free chips and salsa while supplies last. 10pm-12mid. Kerbey Lane Cafe, 2606 Guadalupe, 512/477-5717. Free. www.kerbeylanecafe.com.

Friday 14

ANTI-DISPLACEMENT TASK FORCE MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. Street-Jones Building, East 11th & Waller. www.austintexas.gov.

APA LEADERSHIP TRAINING Leadership Education for Asian Pacifics' President and CEO Linda Akutagawa hosts a day of workshops and training sessions to better prepare Austin's Asian Pacific community for nonprofit leadership positions. 11:30am-5pm. 8001 Centre Park Dr.. $20; $30, nonmembers. dnguyen@austinasianchamber.org, www.austinasianchamber.org.

Saturday 15

APA BOARD GOVERNANCE TRAINING Leadership Education for Asian Pacifics hosts a training for Austin's Asian Pacific communities on what's needed to be part of a board of directors. 9-11am. Austin Community College, 1555 Cypress Creek Rd., Cedar Park. $10; $20 for nonmembers. dnguyen@austinasianchamber.org, www.austinasianchamber.org.

TEXAS COUNTS: CENSUS 2020 WORKSHOP The U.S. Census Bureau's Rebecca Briscoe along with Mayor Steve Adler and demographer Ryan Robinson will discuss the need for an accurate resident count in 2020. 9am-Noon. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. Free. joanne@cg4tx.org, www.txcensus2020.org.

INSECT SAFARI HIKE ON THE WATER QUALITY PROTECTION LANDS Learn from a local entomologist about finding, identifying, and understanding arthropods. Photographers and children 5 years and older accompanied by adults welcomed. 9am-Noon. Bliss Spillar Rd. near FM 1626. Free.

FY 18 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOPS A workshop for Cultural Funding recipients on how to complete the Final Report for Core, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festival Program, and Community Initiatives Program. Bring a laptop or tablet if possible. Noon. University Hills Branch Library, 4721 Loyola, 512/929-0551. www.austintexas.gov/department/cultural-arts.

TCDP ROAST OF DONNA BETH MCCORMICK Join the Travis County Democrats for a party honoring longtime Dem Donna Beth McCormick. 6-8pm. JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second. $125-5,000. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

Sunday 16

2018 LAKE TRAVIS CLEAN UP Join hundreds of volunteers on land and water to remove and recycle nearly five tons of trash from the lake. Clean up run from 9-11am, followed by a volunteer appreciation party after at the Oasis, 11:30am-1pm. Call Keep Austin Beautiful for more info or visit them online. 9am-1pm. Lake Travis, 512/391-0617 x706. www.keepaustinbeautiful.org.

WARBLERS, WATER, AND WILDLIFE HIKE A two hour hike with great views of the Colorado River as walkers travel through golden-cheeked warbler breeding grounds. For folks 12 and up. 10am-Noon. Balcones Canyonlands Preserve's Reicher Ranch, Near FM 620 and Hwy 71. 512/972-1690.

Monday 17

CAN COMMUNITY COUNCIL 2019 LEGISLATIVE FORUM Join the CAN and local delegates for a forum on how they can better support families living in poverty. Representatives Donna Howard, Eddie Rodriguez, and Gina Hinojosa will be on hand to discuss their 2019 legislative priorities relating to children and families. 6-8pm. Travis County Administration Building, 700 Lavaca. Free. www.canatx.org.

WOMEN & NON-BINARY ARTIST MEET UP & POP-UP SHOW A nighttime showcase for women and non-binary artists. Attendees are asked to bring a piece of work – any medium – to display. Plus, exhibiting artist Blair Gallacher will open the event. 7-8:30pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-4000. Free. DACInfo@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/dougherty.

Tuesday 18

PASSPORT TO YOUR DREAMS Brodie Homestead, 5211 Brodie Lane. $150 per ticket and up. jspeer@delta-associates.com, www.dctf-austin.org.

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION Visit the Council Meeting Information Center for more information. 9am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

DON'T PUNISH PAIN RALLY A rally to unite the chronically ill community, which argues that the new CDC guidelines intended to address the heroin epidemic overcorrected and unintentionally abandon their community. 11am-1pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.dontpunishpainrally.com.

INDIA MARKET BRIEFING Officials from the state of Tamil Nadu in southern India will discuss the state's evolving technology ecosystem as well as possible collaborative business opportunities between Central Texas and India. 11:30am-1pm. 8001 Centre Park Drive #160. Free. www.austinasianchamber.org.

FOOD SAFETY TRAINING Join the city to learn more about temporary food events and the mobile food vending program. Registration required. 3-4pm. Environmental Health Services, Building One, Suite 200, 512/978-0300. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

WATER FORWARD: OPEN HOUSE SOUTH Join Austin Water to help plan the community's water resources for the next 100 years. Learn about demand management and water supply strategies, benefits of the plan, and get answers to questions. 6pm. William B. Travis High School, 1211 E. Oltorf, 512/414-7703. www.austintexas.gov/department/water.

Wednesday 19

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Learn how to properly install your car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Third Wednesdays Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov/department/gus-garcia-recreation-center.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS WEBINAR Go online for an overview of Austin's development process to uncover which process is relevant to your business location development and how to do so in a timely manner. 9-10am. Online webinar. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austinsmallbiz.com.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS An overview of the Austin's development process to to help you identify what's relevant to your business location development, and how to navigate steps in a timely manner. 10-11am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austinsmallbiz.com.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of opening a small business or how to re-evaluate an existing one during times of growth. Registration is required. 11am-12:30pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.smallbizaustin.org.

BOOKSPRING LUNCH & LEARNS Want to learn about early literacy, nonprofits, and BookSpring’s programs and services? Then attend a lunch & learn facilitated by the org's executive director Emily Ball Cicchini. Topics and readings vary monthly and will be available online one week before the next meet-up. Meet in library lobby. August's topic is volunteerism and values. Third Wednesdays, noon-1pm Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-1791. Free, donations accepted. communicaitons@bookspring.org, www.bookspring.org.

CONNECT FORUM FOR MINORITY BUSINESS Minority and women business owners are invited to learn more about the Historically Underutilized Business program and certification process, as well as upcoming projects and opportunities. 1:30-3pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/407-8240. Free. jzou@austinasianchamber.org, www.austinasianchamber.org.

DOUGHERTY ARTS CENTER OPEN HOUSE NO. 2 Learn more about the DAC Redevelopment Project from the Dougherty Arts Center team. They're looking for additional community input and sharing concept refinements – including a proposed move to Butler Shores. Can't attend? Email your comments. 5-7:30pm. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-8672. DACProject@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/DACproject.

DOWNTOWN COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 5:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 20

CREATIVES MEET BUSINESS EXPERIENCE 2018 Three days of workshops, networking, and connecting with industry experts and professionals to build skills on artistry, marketing, and storytelling. Attendees will be invited to 51 workshops, mentorship sessions, and nightly "spirited" happy hours. Thu.-Sat., Sept. 20-22 Multiple venues on East Cesar Chavez. $35-179. www.cmbxp.com.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD: LEGICATION Join staff and volunteers to visit with elected officials to discuss the nonprofit's work. A brief training, materials, talking points, and a helpful script provided. Noon-1:15pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. volunteer@ppgt.org, www.PPtexasvotes.org.

NATASHA AT STUBB'S! Jam out to raise funds for City Council District 1 candidate Natasha Harper-Madison. Performances include Wendy Colonna, the Peterson Brothers, Uh Oh Romeo, and CJ Edwards & the Funk Fellowship. 7-10pm. Stubb's, 801 Red River, 512/480-8341. $15 suggested donation. www.natashafordistrict1.com.