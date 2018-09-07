News

Laura Pressley Rocks On

Failed candidate now pursuing “illegal voters”

By Michael King, Fri., Sept. 7, 2018

On her GOP campaign website, Laura Pressley conjures Bonnie Parker (no Clyde necessary) in armed defense of a vintage automobile. In the 1940s, she declares, no one questioned the right to bear arms or to have paper ballots. Indeed, electronic voting machines, like computers, are a more recent innovation.
On her GOP campaign website, Laura Pressley conjures Bonnie Parker (no Clyde necessary) in armed defense of a vintage automobile. "In the 1940s," she declares, "no one questioned the right to bear arms or to have paper ballots." Indeed, electronic voting machines, like computers, are a more recent innovation.

Former City Council candidate Laura Pressley – handily beaten but permanently unbowed in the 2014 District 4 Council race by since re-elected incumbent Greg Casar – continues to pursue her election contest against Casar, previously rejected by a state district court and the 3rd Court of Appeals. Pressley has appealed to the Texas Supreme Court, which has not yet agreed to consider the case. She claims the general election and run-off were illegally administered, and based on electronic ballots long accepted in state elections but which she charges are unreliable ("The Never-Ending Election Contest," June 1).

While that case simmers, Pressley has gotten more publicly active in the state Republican Party, running for the party's executive committee from Senate District 14 (defeated in June, at the state convention) and now taking up the cause of stopping "illegal voting" in Texas. According to an Aug. 30 press release, Pressley has signed on the ludicrous conspiracy claim that "more than 280,000 non-citizens in Texas are registered to vote, with another 4,000,000 registered voters in question." The release offers no evidence of the charge, but cites as sources political fringe groups Grassroots America and Direct Action Texas.

Pressley joins their call for supporters to contact Gov. Greg Abbott's office and that of Secretary of State Rolando Pablos, and demand that the officials "release the data" supposedly reflecting the hundreds of thousands (millions?) of "non-citizens" registered to vote. Since even overzealous GOP administrations have failed, over decades, to find more than a handful of illegal voters – most of those unintentional – it's unlikely that Abbott will respond substantively to the demands. However, Pressley advocates persuaded Attorney General Ken Paxton to file an amicus brief supporting a Supreme Court review of her election challenge ... so maybe her baseless charge will provoke at least some rhetorical campaign amplification, and further suppress turnout – the actual goal.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Laura Pressley
The Never-Ending Election Contest
The Never-Ending Election Contest
Pressley v. Casar still pending before Supreme Court

Michael King, June 1, 2018

Pressley Continues to Fight Council Election Loss
Pressley Continues to Fight Council Election Loss
District 4 loser takes fight to Texas Supreme Court

Michael King, Aug. 25, 2017

More by Michael King
Point Austin: Breaking Down the Bonds
Point Austin: Breaking Down the Bonds
Affordable housing headlines, but there’s plenty in the package

Sept. 7, 2018

<i>Statesman</i> Says Farewell to Longtime Staffers
Statesman Says Farewell to Longtime Staffers
The purge is on

Sept. 7, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Laura Pressley, Greg Casar, voter fraud

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Courtney Marie Andrews, Thomas Csorba, Jordan Moser
Mohawk
Do Not Resist
at Terrazas Branch Library
Artist Talk: Ed Ruscha
at Harry Ransom Center
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  