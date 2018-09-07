Civics 101

Thursday 6

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

APPLY FOR PARK(ING) DAY Join the annual Park(ing) Day celebration – where folks transform parkings space into temporary "parklets" to promotes public conversation on the need for public, open spaces in urban areas. Applications to make your own mini park are due Sept. 17. Email for additional information. Apply by Sept. 17 512/974-1150. Free. paloma.amayo-ryan@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

43RD ANNUAL HISPANIC BUSINESS CONVENTION OF TEXAS Join the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC) for three days of networking, speakers, workshops, receptions, and awards. Embassy Suites Hotel Spa & Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty, San Marcos, 512/392-6450. www.tamacc.org.

SNACK DRIVE FOR BECKER ELEMENTARY Austinites are invited to donate nonperishable healthy snacks at Lick’s Lamar Union Scoop Shop. All treats will be donated to Becker's food pantry – started by parents in 2016 to provide snacks for kids in need. Preferred snacks include fig bars, popcorn, pretzels, applesauce, fruit squeezes, granola bars, rice snacks, and Cheerios. Donations accepted Aug. 31-Sept. 6 Lick Honest Ice Creams, 1100 S. Lamar #1135.

AUSTIN CODE: BOAT DOCK REGISTRATION PROGRAM Boat dock owners are now required to properly address and register their dock with the city. Now through Sept. 30, owners can take advantage of the current grace period as there's no cost to register at this time. Through Sun., Sept. 30 www.austintexas.gov/boatdocks.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry.

FY 19 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICATION WORKSHOP Learn how to complete the online application for artists, unincorporated art groups, and arts nonprofits interested in applying for Community Initiatives Program funding. Thu., Sept. 6, noon Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/community-initiatives-program.

WRITE THE RULES SUMMER SERIES Give your input to the Austin Center for Events as it develops the special events ordinance administrative rules. Find them in Room 1029. 2-4pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. specialevents@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/citystage.

GROWING A STRONGER WORKFORCE A conversation on Workforce Development over drinks and snacks. Civil Engineer and Commissioner for District 9 Danielle Skidmore will moderate the discussion with Skillpoint Alliance Director of Programs Aaron Hill and Managing Director at Impact Hub Austin Ashley Phillips. 5-7pm. Impact Hub, 411 W. Monroe. Free.

AUSTIN TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT: BURNET ROAD OPEN HOUSE Learn about the mobility, safety, and connectivity improvements coming to Burnet Road between Koening Lane and MoPac. 5-8pm. St. John's United Methodist Church, 2140 Allandale, 512/974-7899. www.austintexas.gov/nurnet.

DISTRICT 1 CITY COUNCIL FORUM Get to know your Council candidates thanks to a partnership between the city, the Ethics Review Commission, and the League of Women Voters. 6pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/476-9193. www.austintexas.gov/department/10-one.

DO NOT RESIST This series screens documentaries on controversial topics. Here's a look at the militarization of law enforcement in recent years. Afterward, there will be a discussion with Gabriel Solis, executive director of Texas After Violence. 6:30pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. Free. www.cityofaustin.org/library.

Friday 7

SMALL BUSINESS RECORDKEEPING A crash course on what paperwork to keep and for how long. Class counts toward the Business Skills Certification. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/bizaid.

Saturday 8

INTERNATIONAL HACKATHON: AUSTIN-PUNE SMART CITIES Austin's Economic Development Department has partnered with UT Blackstone LaunchPad, Pune Fashion Week (that's Pune, India), and Austin Pune Sister City Initiative for a bicontinental hackathon focused on Smart City solutions and international cooperation. Teams will have 24 hours to create a solution to a given problem statement. All background and skill levels welcome to participate. 8am. Flawn Academic Center Auditorium. www.atxbound.us/events.

SEAHOLM ICE CREAM SOCIAL Join Austin Parks Foundation and the Trail Foundation to explore potential plans for the historic Seaholm Intake Facility. Free Lick Honest Ice Creams. 11am-1pm. Seaholm Power Plant, 214 West Ave., 512/477-4747. Free. www.austintexas.gov/seaholmwaterfront.

MEET THE COLONY PARK MASTER DEVELOPER Colony Park residents and the greater community are invited to meet the Catellus development team – the recommended Colony Park Master Developer, attend a Q&A session, and give feedback. 11am-1pm. Turner-Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Dr.. colonypark@austintexas.gov.

TRAVIS COUNTY CLERK ON ELECTION SECURITY Dana DeBeauvoir discusses election security and ExpressVote – the county's new voting system for November 2019. 2-4pm. Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Dr., 512/345-4435. www.cg4tx.org.

MARCH FOR RODNEY REED A community event to support the family of Rodney Reed, the Bastrop man convicted of the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites. Many believe Reed is innocent and the real killer is Stites' then-fiance Jimmy Fennell who was just released from prison for raping another woman while on duty as a police officer in Georgetown. 4-9pm. Kerr Community Center, 1308 Walnut; Bastrop. Free. www.justice4rodneyreed.org.

Sunday 9

MAYORAL CANDIDATES FORUM Mayor of Austin Steve Adler, and candidates Laura Morrison and Travis Duncan will discuss their vision and proposals for the city and answer questions. Sun., Sept. 9, noon-1pm First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover, 512/288-7916. Free. lelmore@austincc.edu.

SEPTEMBER BLUE ACTION MEETING + MAYORAL CANDIDATES Join mayoral candidates Steve Adler and Laura Morrison at this monthly meeting. Bring questions about the issues faced in Southwest Austin. Learn about the TCDP-endorsed city bond propositions and the Austin Value Equity Fund Package or Prop K. 2-4pm. Travis County Tax Office, 5501 Airport, 512/854-9473. Free. www.blueactiondems.com.

SEPTEMBER BLUE ACTION MEETING Join the Blue Action Dems for a mayoral race debate between candidates Steve Adler and Laura Morrison. Bring questions. 2-4pm. 8656 Hwy. 71 W.. www.blueactiondems.com.

Monday 10

COFFEE MIXER MEET AND GREET! Grab a coffee a meet the folks of New Leaders Council to learn more about the org's six-month leadership institute, the application process, and benefits of being a fellow. 8-10am. Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Manchaca Rd., 512/394-7844. Free. austin@newleaderscouncil.org, www.newleaderscouncil.org.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install child car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. CommUnityCare Clinic, 211 Comal. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 11

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Have a loved one in jail? TIFA can help by offering strength to families through support, education, and advocacy. Tue., April 10, 7-8:30pm AGE of Central Texas, 3710 Cedar #2, 512/451-4611. Free. tifa@tifa.org, www.tifa.org.

Wednesday 12

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION Registration is required for this overview on opening a small business or evaluating an existing business during growth. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/bizaid.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

AIBA CONFLICT TO CONVERSATION TO CALM SERIES LUNCHEON: NO-FAULT LANGUAGE Presented by Dispute Resolution Center's executive director Kris Donley, this workshop is the second in a four-part series to provide tools and insights to help manage conflict and difficult conversations in business and in life. 11:30am-1pm. Precision Camera, 3810 N. Lamar, 512/441-2123. www.ibuyaustin.com.

TEXAS IS GROUND ZERO FOR IMMIGRATION POLICY A panel discussion on family separation, Trump's zero tolerance policy, and more with state Sen. Sylvia Garcia, attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, Grassroots Leadership's Claudia Muñoz, and Texas Observer's Forrest Wilder and Gus Bova. 6:30-8pm. Central Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Eighth, 512/472-2445. www.cpcaustin.org.

COUNTER BALANCE ATX: MONTHLY MEETING Learn about Counter Balance: ATX, their upcoming events and programs, and how you can get involved. There will be an the opportunity to sign up to volunteer, buy shirts, and more. Smaller workgroup sessions follow the meeting. Second Wednesdays, 6:30-8pm Austin School of Film, 2200 Tillery, 512/236-8877. www.counterbalanceatx.org.

FLOOD RISK AND FLOODPLAIN REGULATIONS (NORTH) One of three public meetings to learn about the risk of flooding and proposed changes to Austin's floodplain regulations. 6:30pm. Northwest Recreation Center, 2913 Northland, 512/974-2843.

STONEWALL & LIBERAL AUSTIN DEMS: MAYORAL FORUM AND ENDORSEMENT MEETING Hear from mayoral candidates Steve Adler, Laura Morrison, and Travis Duncan followed by an introduction to the candidates for Council, AISD, and ACC. At the end of the meeting both clubs will announce their endorsements. 7-9pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. www.stonewallaustin.org.

Thursday 13

SOCIETY OF PROFESSIONAL JOURNALISTS AND GOOGLE NEWS INITIATIVE: COVERING AND PROTECTING YOUR ELECTIONS This training covers a wide range of Google tools and workflows that can help you engage your audience, research and report information around the elections, and use data visualizations in powerful new ways. Open to Online News Association attendees only. Thu.-Sat., Sept. 13-15 JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second. $175-659. www.spj.org.

SOCIAL MEDIA BEST PRACTICES Learn how to incorporate Facebook and Twitter in your marketing plan. Registration required. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/bizaid.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second.

CELEBRATE NEW CAP METRO RAPID STOP Join Wheatsville Food Co-op and Cap Metro to celebrate the grocery store's new MetroRapid stop for the 801 and 803. Music, giveaways, and meet & greets. 5-7pm. Wheatsville Food Co-op, 3101 Guadalupe, 512/478-2667. Free. wheatsville@breadandbutterpr.com, www.wheatsville.coop.

WOMEN WINNING HAPPY HOUR Join Annie's List Executive Director Royce Brooks to learn about the latest analysis on races for office around the state. 6-7:30pm. Lenoir, 1807 S. First, 512/215-9778. Free. www.annieslist.com.

THE FABULOUS PEOPLE PARTY Celebrate 111 years of the YWCA Greater Austin by honoring "outstanding Austinites who have exemplified the YWCA mission to strengthen our communities and work together to eliminate racism and empower women." Live performance by the Jane Ellen Bryant Band. 6-10:30pm. Gather Venues, 411 W. Monroe. $50-100.

THE BORDER TALKS Austin Tan Cerca de la Frontera hosts a community conversation on free trade and its impacts on the Texas-Mexico border. 7-8pm. Austin Mennonite Church, 5801 Westminster Dr.. Free. cristina@atcf.org, www.atcf.org.