Public Notice: The Calendar Turns

Welcome to the Chronicle's 37th Anniver­sary Issue. We're keeping the celebrations low-key this year – turning the volume up by one on the front cover, and that's about it. There is no "traditional" gift for this anniversary, and the modern one is batteries, which seems odd. But anyway, happy anniversary, everyone.

So with that out of the way ...

This is also our Back to School Issue, with a number of features in different departments – resource guides, event previews, and a lot of quintessential Austin culture throughout – that are of general interest, but also kind of give a snapshot of some of the things the city has to offer, here in this fall of 2018. In the same vein, here are a few more tidbits, in the form of three cards you should consider picking up.

ACC students ride free! An interlocal agreement between Capital Metro and Austin Community College will let students, faculty, and staff use Capital Metro services at no charge, including bus, train, and paratransit. (ACC is paying Cap Metro a flat annual fee of $429,000 to provide the service.) It's called a Green Pass; see www.austincc.edu for info about getting yours.

AISD students get free admission to one of the World's 100 Greatest Places! The Austin Public Library and Austin Inde­pen­dent School District are making full-access library cards available to all district students. Students can get the free cards at any school, and they're good at all 22 APL locations, plus its virtual library. And that includes, yes, Austin Central Library, which in addition to its previous Best of Austin awards, was this week named one of Time's 2018 World's Greatest Places – "destinations that are breaking new ground, leading industry trends and offering visitors an extraordinary experience." The Central Library is the only U.S. library listed, and one of only three in the world. See the full list at www.time.com/greatestplaces, or info on the card at library.austintexas.gov/aisdcard.

Recently relocated? You have until Oct. 9 to register to vote in the Nov. 6 election. That's the midterm you may have read about – Austin has a part in no less than five U.S. House races, plus a very stark U.S. Sen­ate race between incumbent vampire Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke – and also a hefty city ballot: mayor and half the City Council, plus bond propositions, charter amendments, and referendum proposals, in addition to school and community college boards. Read up on it all at austinchronicle.com/elections.

And for a quick primer on Austin politics, see austinchronicle.com/back-to-school for our staff's online-only look at the nine biggest stories in local politics.

And see voter registration info at the Travis County Tax Office: tax-office.traviscountytx.gov/voters/voter-registration.

Special Events Permitting: Write the Rules. Austin Center for Events is holding two last public meetings this coming week, soliciting input on the new rules by which they'll process special event permit applications under the new ordinance City Council recently adopted. ACE is asking for public input next Tuesday, Sept. 4, and Thursday, Sept. 6, both 2-4pm at City Hall. Read up on the process, or give feedback online, at www.austintexas.gov/citystage.

Input deadlines: Weigh in on a city survey about dockless mobility services (scooters) through Aug. 31 at www.austintexas.gov/docklessmobility, and/or about proposed changes to the demolition permit process through Sept. 2 at www.speakupaustin.org.

Upcoming:

• Planned Parenthood's Austin Annual Dinner, Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Hyatt Regency, will feature Cecile Richards. Tickets start at $400; sponsorships start at $4,000, online at www.ppgreatertx.org/austindinner.

• Tribune Fest has released the full schedule for this year's event, taking place Sept. 27-29 at various locations Downtown; see festival.texastribune.org for more info.

• Mexic-Arte Museum's fourth annual Catrina Ball will be Oct. 13 at the Fairmont Austin Ballroom, 101 Red River. See more info at www.mexic-artemuseumevents.org.

• Tickets go on sale this weekend for the 32nd annual AIA Austin Homes Tour, Oct. 27-28, featuring 14 homes across the Austin area. $45 on tour weekend, or $35 in advance at www.aiaaustinhomestour.com.