Election Ticker

"Women 'like Julie' aren't supposed to run for Congress – nevertheless, she persisted." With that sly reference to her 2017 rebuke from Major­ity Leader Mitch McConnell, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced her support for Julie Oliver, the Democratic nominee for Texas Congressional District 25...

The Workers Defense Action Fund issued local endorsements for the November election. In addition to supporting each of City Council's participating incumbents, the WDAF also threw its weight behind Bobby Levinski in District 8 and Lewis Conway Jr. in District 1. For Lege seats, the WDAF endorsed Gina Hinojosa in HD 49, Vikki Goodwin in HD 47, and Sheryl Cole in HD 46. Stephanie Gharakhanian earned a nod over Douglas Gibbins and Sarah Mills for Place 8 on the Austin Com­mun­ity College Board of Trustees...

The Travis County Republican Party "unanimously" endorsed Frank Ward to succeed retiring District 8 Council Member Ellen Troxclair...

Over in CD 21, Republican nominee Chip Roy trumpeted his support from embattled Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, accused of ignoring sexual assaults in the Ohio State University wrestling program. Roy – whose Dem­ocratic opponent is Joseph Kopser – has said he would support Jordan for House Speaker...

Although the two candidates are still wrangling over debate protocols, Senate Democratic nominee Beto O'Rourke and incumbent Republican Ted Cruz say they'll meet sooner or later, and somewhere in Texas. O'Rourke's spirited video defense of NFL players protesting racial injustice – "I can think of nothing more American" – has gone viral, boosting his national ID...

Forty people gathered at Hoover's last Wednesday to see Ted Gordon kick off his campaign for re-election to the AISD Board of Trustees. The Dis­trict 1 rep intends to again focus on "socioeconomic segregation," a problem he said few on the board were willing to tackle. "Integration is the most serious problem in this city," he said. "We need to support folks who are prepared to do the hard work that the city has historically been reluctant to do."...

The United Professional Organizers announced that Mayor Steve Adler's campaign has voluntarily recognized unionization of its staff, initiating negotiations for a collective bargaining agreement. The UPO also cited recognition from CD 10 Democratic nominee Mike Siegel...

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has finally agreed to a debate before the November election – but not with Democratic opponent Mike Collier. Instead, Patrick offered to go head-to-head with Fox News pundit Geraldo Rivera after Rivera accused some conservatives of using the murder of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts to politicize immigration reform. Glad to see Patrick has his priorities in order, as usual...

Speaking of debates, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez (remember her?) has agreed to a televised debate with Gov. Greg Abbott on Sept. 28 in Austin. It's set for 7pm, location TBA.