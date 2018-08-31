Council: It’s Never Over

Skeptics scoffed last week when mayor and eternal optimist Steve Adler suggested that City Council's regular Thursday meeting might wrap up early – which, in Austin, means anytime before midnight – but it appears in this case that Charlie Brown did actually get the football this time, and Council adjourned before 8pm. Tracking back to last week's agenda, it's easy to see why: The morning session was dominated by talk of regulating the vehicle booting industry, which ultimately passed (9-1, with only Greg Casar against) with a $100 maximum charge that the stakeholder companies had sought. That total initially sounded harsh to some CMs, but members eventually learned that some bootings currently cost upwards of $150, and decided to allow companies to continue to boot at a set high cost rather than towing offending cars, a much more expensive prospect.

Council also approved an item appointing several new members to various boards and commissions, and set in motion changes to the density bonus program, specifically how fees-in-lieu apply throughout the city. Staff has until February to recalibrate those fees and hopefully push developers to opt for building more affordable units. Adler and Mayor Pro Tem Kathie Tovo clashed briefly on how to best ensure more units are built – essentially how much direct oversight Council should exercise – but such contention is hardly out of the ordinary.

Elsewhere, neighbors in East Austin raised a stink about a proposed campground on Delwau Lane, mostly over hyperbolic fears that there'd be carnage if people were allowed to camp, hang out, and drink alcohol at the campsite. It worked, and the project was denied.

Council did approve the North Shoal Creek Neighbor­hood Plan, though without one amendment from Jimmy Flannigan, who wanted to change language in the plan to make it more friendly to multi-unit homes that still resemble the old single-family residential styles we're accustomed to in Central Texas. At the work session this week, Leslie Pool, whose District 7 encompasses the area, called Flannigan's effort "11th hour changes" without neighborhood input. Flan­ni­gan disagreed, but the changes didn't go through.

Council returned on Tuesday for another budget session, and meets for another regular meeting today, Aug. 30, with 71 Items to cover. Expect an ordinance pleading with businesses to keep adhering to our now-defunct single-use bag ban, a resolution denouncing financial support to organizations whose activities result in the separation of children from their parents (such as Southwest Key, who issued a statement, provided below), and another public hearing on the budget. They're also set to revisit economic incentives for relocating businesses. – Nina Hernandez

Jeff Eller, spokesperson for Southwest Key Programs: “We support the work of the City Council on behalf of children and their families. We look forward to talking with the city manager about the compassionate child care we provide to unaccompanied immigrant children after they are detained at the border. We do not separate families and oppose any family separation policy.”