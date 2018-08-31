Civics 101

Thursday 30

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek, 512/314-7566. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

AUSTIN CODE: BOAT DOCK REGISTRATION PROGRAM Boat dock owners are now required to properly address and register their dock with the city. Now through Sept. 30, owners can take advantage of the current grace period as there's no cost to register at this time. Through Sun., Sept. 30 www.austintexas.gov/boatdocks.

APPLY FOR PARK(ING) DAY Join the annual Park(ing) Day celebration – where folks transform parkings space into temporary "parklets" to promotes public conversation on the need for public, open spaces in urban areas. Applications to make your own mini park are due Sept. 17. Email for additional information. Apply by Sept. 17 512/974-1150. Free. paloma.amayo-ryan@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

DEMOLITION PERMIT PROCESS PUBLIC MEETING The city's Development Services Department wants your input on proposed changes to the demolition permit process. Want to add your thoughts, but can't attend? Submit them online from Aug. 18 to Sept. 2. Sat., Aug. 18, 1-3pm; submit online feedback by Sept. 2 Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St.. www.speakupaustin.org/demolitionpermits.

DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT: PUBLIC INPUT ON FY2019 BUDGET Give input on the proposed budget. Changes include updated cost-of-service fee schedule, conversion to Enterprise Fund, and positions to support service delivery enhancements. 4pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/978-4000. www.austintexas.gov/dsdfees.

BRING THE PEOPLE'S BUDGET TO CITY HALL! Join Communities of Color United – a grassroots coalition for racial justice – to demand that city government use an equity lens when deciding this year's budget allocations. 6-9pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second.

JOLT MEMBER MEET-UP AND POTLUCK Bring a dish to share, meet new folks, and learn how to engage your community to vote in this upcoming election and beyond. Family-friendly; activities include artmaking, flag trivia, music, and more. 7-9pm. 4704-B E. Cesar Chavez #1. Free. alejandra.valeriano23@gmail.com, www.jolttx.org.

Friday 31

SNACK DRIVE FOR BECKER ELEMENTARY Austinites are invited to donate nonperishable healthy snacks at Lick’s Lamar Union Scoop Shop. All treats will be donated to Becker's food pantry – started by parents in 2016 to provide snacks for kids in need. Preferred snacks include fig bars, popcorn, pretzels, applesauce, fruit squeezes, granola bars, rice snacks, and Cheerios. Donations accepted Aug. 31-Sept. 6 Lick Honest Ice Creams, 1100 S. Lamar #1135.

AAC SUMMER CAMP FOR SHELTER DOGS The Austin Animal Center needs foster parents for its summer camp program to give dogs a break from the shelter life. You don't have to have foster experience, but they do ask that you sign on for two weeks. Pickup is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

MARKETING ESSENTIALS Learn the five marketing essentials for any small business with a University of Texas instructor. Class counts toward a Business Skills Certification. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov.

YWCA MONTHLY DIALOGUES: THIS IS RACISM ON DRUGS A group conversation covering racialized drug enforcement, long-term consequences, the impact of mass incarceration, and more. Bring your lunch and share your thoughts. Fri., Aug. 31, noon-1:30pm YWCA of Greater Austin, 2015 S. I-35 #110, 512/326-1222. www.ywcaaustin.org.

Saturday 1

TRAVIS COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION TRAINING Become a volunteer deputy registrar. After completing this training, VDRs will be certified to register voters in Travis County. No reservation required. First Saturdays, 10:30am; first Tuesdays, 10:30am, 2:30pm, and 6:30pm. Travis County Tax Office, 5501 Airport, 512/854-9473. www.TravisCountyTax.org.

COMMUNITY PARTY BENEFITING BECKER ELEMENTARY'S GREEN CLASSROOM Lenoir and Lick's match made in fundraising heaven returns for year three. Join them for happy hour deals and ice cream treats to raise money for Becker Elementary School’s organic and educational nonprofit gardening program. Music provided by the Lost Pines. 1-4pm. Lenoir, 1807 S. First, 512/215-9778. Free. www.beckerelementary.com/green-classroom.

TCSO TOWN HALL Join the Travis County Sheriff’s Office's medical and mental health staff for a discussion on caring for the growing medical and mentally ill inmate population. 1:30-3:30pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. www.tcsheriff.org.

Sunday 2

SEPTEMBER BLUE ACTION MEETING Join the Blue Action Dems for a mayoral race debate between candidates Steve Adler and Laura Morrison. Bring questions. 2-4pm. 8656 Hwy. 71 W.. www.blueactiondems.com.

Monday 3

LABOR DAY POOL PARTY Friends of Deep Eddy and Love Austin Pools are hosting an end-of-summer bash for Austin residents. Live music, aquatics performances, synchronized swimming and more. Plus Council Members Kathie Tovo and Alison Alter will be there too! 1-5pm. Deep Eddy Pool, 401 Deep Eddy Ave., 512/472-8546. www.deepeddy.org.

Tuesday 4

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK EVENT Learn how to properly install child car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/974-3840. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

TRAVIS COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION TRAINING Become a volunteer deputy registrar. After completing this training, VDRs will be certified to register voters in Travis County. No reservation required. First Saturdays, 10:30am; first Tuesdays, 10:30am, 2:30pm, and 6:30pm. Travis County Tax Office, 5501 Airport, 512/854-9473. www.TravisCountyTax.org.

URBAN ECOSYSTEM RESTORATION: MISSION REACH OF THE SAN ANTONIO RIVER Learn about the nation's largest ecosystem restoration project with project Superintendent Justin Krobot. Krobot will cover the project's background, ecosystem restoration process, ecological benefits, and how they have utilized citizen scientists for biodiversity monitoring. 10:30-11:30am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

FY 18 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP All FY 18 Cultural Funding Recipients are invited to learn how to complete the report for Core, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festival Program, and Community Initiatives Program. Tue., Sept. 4, noon Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

WRITE THE RULES SUMMER SERIES Give your input to the Austin Center for Events as it develops the special events ordinance administrative rules. Find them in Room 1029. 2-4pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. specialevents@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/citystage.

LEGALLINE Need a legal question answered? This hotline can help. Lawyers will answer your questions and give referrals to appropriate community organizations. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. www.AustinLRS.org.

AUSTIN JUSTICE COALITION GENERAL BODY MEETING Join AJC for their general body meetings. Community groups are invited to attend, share what they are working on, and share how AJC can get involved. First Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30pm Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.austinjustice.org.

Wednesday 5

VOLUNTEER DEPUTY REGISTRAR TRAINING New Leaders Council invites you to learn about their fellowship program while training to become a volunteer deputy voter registrar in Travis County. 5:30-8pm. WeWork Domain, 11801 Domain Blvd.. free. austinrecruitment@newleaderscouncil.org, www.newleaderscouncil.org.

PRECINCT 152 CANDIDATE FORUM Austinites, especially Cherrywood, Wilshire Wood, Schieffer-Willowbrook and Delwood II residents are invited to meet the D9 City Council candidates (7pm), hear from mayoral challengers Mayor Steve Adler and Laura Morrison (8pm), and partake in a discussion on ballot items. 6-9pm. Maplewood Elementary School, 3808 Maplewood, 512/414-4402. www.cherrywood.org.

THE UNFORESEEN Executive-produced by Robert Redford and Terrence Malick, Dunn's award-winning documentary looks at the history of Barton Springs, Gary Bradley's role in development issues, and the relationship of Austin's environmental activism to the world at large. Q&A features director Laura Dunn, hydrogeologist Nico Hauwert, and Mayor Pro Tem Kathie Tovo. 7pm. Alamo Drafthouse Mueller, 1911 Aldrich #120, 512/572-1425. drafthouse.com/austin/theater/mueller.

Thursday 6

43RD ANNUAL HISPANIC BUSINESS CONVENTION OF TEXAS Join the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC) for three days of networking, speakers, workshops, receptions, and awards. Embassy Suites Hotel Spa & Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty, San Marcos, 512/392-6450. www.tamacc.org.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry.

FY 19 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICATION WORKSHOP Learn how to complete the online application for artists, unincorporated art groups, and arts nonprofits interested in applying for Community Initiatives Program funding. Thu., Sept. 6, noon Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/community-initiatives-program.

WRITE THE RULES SUMMER SERIES Give your input to the Austin Center for Events as it develops the special events ordinance administrative rules. Find them in Room 1029. 2-4pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. specialevents@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/citystage.

GROWING A STRONGER WORKFORCE A conversation on Workforce Development over drinks and snacks. Civil Engineer and Commissioner for District 9 Danielle Skidmore will moderate the discussion with Skillpoint Alliance Director of Programs Aaron Hill and Managing Director at Impact Hub Austin Ashley Phillips. 5-7pm. Impact Hub, 411 W. Monroe. Free.

AUSTIN TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT: BURNET ROAD OPEN HOUSE Learn about the mobility, safety, and connectivity improvements coming to Burnet Road between Koening Lane and MoPac. 5-8pm. St. John's United Methodist Church, 2140 Allandale, 512/974-7899. www.austintexas.gov/nurnet.

DISTRICT 1 CITY COUNCIL FORUM Get to know your Council candidates thanks to a partnership between the city, the Ethics Review Commission, and the League of Women Voters. 6pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/476-9193. www.austintexas.gov/department/10-one.

DO NOT RESIST This series screens documentaries on controversial topics. Here's a look at the militarization of law enforcement in recent years. Afterward, there will be a discussion with Gabriel Solis, executive director of Texas After Violence. 6:30pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. Free. www.cityofaustin.org/library.