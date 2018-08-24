Who's on the City's November 2018 Ballot?
Monday filing deadline yields complete list of candidates
By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., Aug. 24, 2018
This year's city filing deadline came at 5pm on Monday, leaving Austin voters with the following candidates to choose from on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6. (Incumbents are listed in bold.) In addition to the races for City Council, and the boards of trustees for both Austin Community College and the Austin Independent School District, voters will also elect officials for a variety of partisan county- and statewide races. Candidates in those races were decided in the March primaries. See austinchronicle.com/elections for a full list.
The deadline to register to vote in November is 5pm on Tuesday, Oct. 9. Visit www.votetravis.com for registration info. Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 22, and ends Friday, Nov. 2. Do what you need to do to cast a ballot.
City Council
Mayor:
• Steve Adler
• Laura Morrison
• Travis Duncan
• Gustavo (Gus) Peña
• Alexander Strenger
• Todd Phelps
• Alan Pease
District 1:
(Ora Houston retiring)
• Mitrah Elizabeth Avini
• Lewis Conway Jr.
• Vincent Harding
• Natasha Harper-Madison
• Mariana Salazar
• Reedy Macque Spigner III
District 3:
• Sabino "Pio" Renteria
• Susana Almanza
• Jessica Cohen
• Justin Jacobson
• Amit Motwani
• James Valadez
District 5:
• Ann Kitchen
District 8:
(Ellen Troxclair retiring)
• Rich DePalma
• Paige Ellis
• Bobby Levinski
• Frank Ward
District 9:
• Kathie Tovo
• Isiah Jones
• Linda O'Neal
• Danielle Skidmore
AISD Board
District 1:
• Ted Gordon
• LaTisha Anderson
District 4:
• Kristin Ashy
• Zachary Price
District 6:
• Geronimo Rodriguez
District 7:
• Yasmin Wagner
District 9:
• Sam Russo
• Arati Singh
• Carmen Tilton
ACC Board
Place 7:
• Barbara P. Mink
• Mitch Fuller
Place 8:
• Stephanie Gharakhanian
• Douglas Gibbins
• Sarah Mills
Place 9:
• Julie Ann Nitsch
• Lora H. Weber