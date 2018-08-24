Who's on the City's November 2018 Ballot?

This year's city filing deadline came at 5pm on Monday, leaving Austin voters with the following candidates to choose from on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6. (Incumbents are listed in bold.) In addition to the races for City Council, and the boards of trustees for both Austin Community College and the Austin Independent School District, voters will also elect officials for a variety of partisan county- and statewide races. Candidates in those races were decided in the March primaries. See austinchronicle.com/elections for a full list.

The deadline to register to vote in Nov­em­ber is 5pm on Tuesday, Oct. 9. Visit www.votetravis.com for registration info. Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 22, and ends Friday, Nov. 2. Do what you need to do to cast a ballot.

City Council

Mayor:

• Steve Adler

• Laura Morrison

• Travis Duncan

• Gustavo (Gus) Peña

• Alexander Strenger

• Todd Phelps

• Alan Pease

(Ora Houston retiring)

• Mitrah Elizabeth Avini

• Lewis Conway Jr.

• Vincent Harding

• Natasha Harper-Madison

• Mariana Salazar

• Reedy Macque Spigner III

• Sabino "Pio" Renteria

• Susana Almanza

• Jessica Cohen

• Justin Jacobson

• Amit Motwani

• James Valadez

• Ann Kitchen

(Ellen Troxclair retiring)

• Rich DePalma

• Paige Ellis

• Bobby Levinski

• Frank Ward

• Kathie Tovo

• Isiah Jones

• Linda O'Neal

• Danielle Skidmore

AISD Board

• Ted Gordon

• LaTisha Anderson

• Kristin Ashy

• Zachary Price

• Geronimo Rodriguez

• Yasmin Wagner

• Sam Russo

• Arati Singh

• Carmen Tilton

ACC Board

• Barbara P. Mink

• Mitch Fuller

• Stephanie Gharakhanian

• Douglas Gibbins

• Sarah Mills

• Julie Ann Nitsch

• Lora H. Weber