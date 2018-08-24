News

Who's on the City's November 2018 Ballot?

Monday filing deadline yields complete list of candidates

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., Aug. 24, 2018


Steve Adler (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

This year's city filing deadline came at 5pm on Monday, leaving Austin voters with the following candidates to choose from on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6. (Incumbents are listed in bold.) In addition to the races for City Council, and the boards of trustees for both Austin Community College and the Austin Independent School District, voters will also elect officials for a variety of partisan county- and statewide races. Candidates in those races were decided in the March primaries. See austinchronicle.com/elections for a full list.

The deadline to register to vote in Nov­em­ber is 5pm on Tuesday, Oct. 9. Visit www.votetravis.com for registration info. Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 22, and ends Friday, Nov. 2. Do what you need to do to cast a ballot.

City Council

Mayor:

• Steve Adler

Laura Morrison

Travis Duncan

Gustavo (Gus) Peña

Alexander Strenger

Todd Phelps

Alan Pease


Laura Morrison (Photo by John Anderson)

District 1:

(Ora Houston retiring)

Mitrah Elizabeth Avini

Lewis Conway Jr.

Vincent Harding

Natasha Harper-Madison

Mariana Salazar

Reedy Macque Spigner III


District 3:

• Sabino "Pio" Renteria

Susana Almanza

Jessica Cohen

Justin Jacobson

Amit Motwani

James Valadez


District 5:

• Ann Kitchen


District 8:

(Ellen Troxclair retiring)

Rich DePalma

Paige Ellis

Bobby Levinski

Frank Ward


District 9:

• Kathie Tovo

Isiah Jones

Linda O'Neal

Danielle Skidmore


AISD Board


District 1:

• Ted Gordon

LaTisha Anderson


District 4:

Kristin Ashy

Zachary Price


District 6:

• Geronimo Rodriguez


District 7:

• Yasmin Wagner


District 9:

Sam Russo

Arati Singh

Carmen Tilton


ACC Board


Place 7:

• Barbara P. Mink

Mitch Fuller


Place 8:

Stephanie Gharakhanian

Douglas Gibbins

Sarah Mills


Place 9:

• Julie Ann Nitsch

Lora H. Weber

A version of this article appeared in print on August 24, 2018 with the headline: Here’s Your Ballot

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

November 2018 Election, City Council, ACC Board, AISD Board

