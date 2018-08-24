News

Paid Sick Leave on Pause

Successful effort by right-wing group, attorney general, stunts city ordinance

By Mary Tuma, Fri., Aug. 24, 2018

Attorney General Ken Paxton
Attorney General Ken Paxton (by John Anderson)

The state of Texas and conservative business groups succeeded in halting Austin's paid sick leave ordinance – for now, at least. The rule, passed by City Coun­cil in February, is intended to grant most employees throughout the city up to 64 hours of paid sick time per year, beginning Oct. 1. Business groups including the Texas Association of Business, represented by the Texas Public Policy Foundation, filed suit against the new ordinance, but in June District Judge Tim Sulak denied their request. So those groups aligned with Attorney General Ken Paxton and went to the 3rd Court of Appeals, which temporarily blocked the ordinance last Friday, Aug. 17.

The court makes clear in its filing that the order "should in no way be read as a comment on the merits of the underlying appeal" – in other words, the ruling isn't an opinion on the legality of the ordinance. However, TAB called on Austin to be extra deferential, saying the city should "respect the Court's ruling and stand down on all efforts to implement the ordinance, including outreach to businesses and public forums until the appeal process concludes." Work Strong Aus­tin, the coalition leading the charge in support of the rule, called the court's decision a result of a "cold and desperate attempt by special interest groups with ties to the Koch Brothers" to meddle in the community. "We are confident the courts will ultimately uphold the law and allow our hardworking neighbors the right to earn paid sick time to take care of themselves and their loved ones," they wrote.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More paid sick leave
Paid Sick Leave Fight Continues
Paid Sick Leave Fight Continues
Paxton, Texas Public Policy Foundation take effort to 3rd Court of Appeals

Mary Tuma, Aug. 10, 2018

Point Austin: Slaves for Rent
Point Austin: Slaves for Rent
Sick pay lawsuit confirms what bosses think of workers

Michael King, May 4, 2018

More by Mary Tuma
Equity Office Complaint Spurs Racial Tension
Equity Office Complaint Spurs Racial Tension
One probe may spark another

Aug. 17, 2018

Latino Civil Rights Group Cuts Ties With Southwest Key
Latino Civil Rights Group Cuts Ties With Southwest Key
UnidosUS cuts East Austin nonprofit out of funding and affiliate benefits

Aug. 17, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Ken Paxton, Texas Public Policy Foundation, paid sick leave

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Fall Home & Garden Show
Austin Convention Center
Death Row Stories
at Cultivo
Mattson 2, Astronauts, etc. at Mohawk
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  