Civics 101

Thursday 23

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

APPLY FOR PARK(ING) DAY Join the annual Park(ing) Day celebration – where folks transform parkings space into temporary "parklets" to promotes public conversation on the need for public, open spaces in urban areas. Applications to make your own mini park are due Sept. 17. Email for additional information. Apply by Sept. 17 512/974-1150. Free. paloma.amayo-ryan@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

NFBPA CENTRAL TEXAS CHAPTER'S REGIONAL LEADERSHIP CALL FOR PRESENTATIONS NFBPA Central Texas Chapter is looking for presentations for this November's Regional Leadership Summit. They're looking for speakers to "energize professionals at all levels to seek their best selves." Deadline is Wed., Aug. 24 Mona.Allen@austintexas.gov, www.nfbpa.org.

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek, 512/314-7566. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

AUSTIN CODE: BOAT DOCK REGISTRATION PROGRAM Boat dock owners are now required to properly address and register their dock with the city. Now through Sept. 30, owners can take advantage of the current grace period as there's no cost to register at this time. Through Sun., Sept. 30 www.austintexas.gov/boatdocks.

FORUM ON DOCKLESS MOBILITY The Downtown Austin Alliance and the City invite you to attend to help evaluate the dockless mobility pilot program. The Austin Transportation Department will offer an update and breakfast will be provided. Please RSPV. Residents are also invited to participate via an online survey (available on the website). 7:30-9am. The Contemporary Austin at the Jones Center, 700 Congress, 512/453-5312. Free. www.austintexas.gov/docklessmobility.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

DEMOLITION PERMIT PROCESS PUBLIC MEETING The city's Development Services Department wants your input on proposed changes to the demolition permit process. Want to add your thoughts, but can't attend? Submit them online from Aug. 18 to Sept. 2. Sat., Aug. 18, 1-3pm; submit online feedback by Sept. 2 Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St.. www.speakupaustin.org/demolitionpermits.

MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION SUMMIT This biannual summit focuses on city permitting and operating requirements, policy development, planning, and emerging issues for live music and nightlife venues in Austin. 1:30-3:30pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy, 512/710-9765. www.austintexas.gov/department/atxmusic.

FY 18 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP Cultural Funding recipients can learn how to complete the final report for Core, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festival Program, and Community Initiatives Program. Bring a laptop or tablet if possible. 6-7pm. Cultural Arts Division Training Room, 201 E. Second. Free. annemarie.mckaskle@austintexas.gov.

BACKYARD COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to keep food waste out of the landfill. Residents paying the Clean Community Fee qualify for a $75 rebate on a home composting system. Attend a class, then apply! 6-7pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. Free. www.austintexas.gov/composting.

Friday 24

AAC SUMMER CAMP FOR SHELTER DOGS The Austin Animal Center needs foster parents for its summer camp program to give dogs a break from the shelter life. You don't have to have foster experience, but they do ask that you sign on for two weeks. Pickup is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

OAKWOOD CEMETERY CHAPEL RESTORATION CELEBRATION Join Parks and Rec to celebrate the restoration of the chapel in Austin's first city cemetery. Improvements include ADA access improvements, structural stabilization, and restoration of the 1914 floor plan. This project was funded through the 2012 GO Bond for cemeteries. 10am. Oakwood Cemetery, 1601 Navasota, 512/478-7152. www.austintexas.gov/department/parks-and-recreation.

CURBSIDE COMPOSTING INFORMATION TABLE Learn how the new composting carts work, what can be composted, and best practices for food scrap collection. Free kitchen collectors and compostable bags, while supplies last. 10-11:30am. Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center, 808 Nile, 512/478-7695. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

COMMISSION FOR WOMEN SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. Noon. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3292. www.austintexas.gov/commissionforwomen.

DEMOLITION PERMIT PROCESS PUBLIC MEETING The city's Development Services Department wants your input on proposed changes to the demolition permit process. Want to add your thoughts, but can't attend? Submit them online from Aug. 18 to Sept. 2. Sat., Aug. 18, 1-3pm; submit online feedback by Sept. 2 Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St.. www.speakupaustin.org/demolitionpermits.

DEATH ROW STORIES A screening of the CNN series' episode featuring Texas' Rodney Reed. There will be letter-writing materials on hand, and donations for Reed's defense will be accepted. 7:30pm. Cultivo, 2512 E. 12th. Free. www.justice4rodneyreed.org.

Saturday 25

SAFE BABY ACADEMY For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. CommUnityCare, 2901 Montopolis. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

ASIAN AMERICAN RESOURCE CENTER: CANDIDATE FORUM Meet Austin City Council, Travis County, and Texas House of Representatives candidates. Community leaders will also be present. Open to all with breakfast and lunch included. Registration requested. 9am-3pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. www.aarctexas.org.

AUSTIN TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT: WILLIAM CANNON OPEN HOUSE Learn about the mobility, safety, and connectivity improvements coming to William Cannon Drive between Southwest Parkway and McKinney Falls Parkway. 10am-1pm. Langford Elementary School, 2206 Blue Meadow. www.austintexas.gov/williamcannon.

CRAMMING FOR THE MIDTERMS Join Austin Justice Coalition, JOLT, League of Women Voters, and numerous local businesses for a day of non-partisan voter resources and art-making to prepare for the upcoming election. For more election coverage and updates see our Elections page. 10am-2pm. Paggi Square Park, 2101 Robert Browning St.. Free. events@neofauve.com.

DEMOLITION PERMIT PROCESS PUBLIC MEETING The city's Development Services Department wants your input on proposed changes to the demolition permit process. Want to add your thoughts, but can't attend? Submit them online from Aug. 18 to Sept. 2. Sat., Aug. 18, 1-3pm; submit online feedback by Sept. 2 Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St.. www.speakupaustin.org/demolitionpermits.

AURA CANDIDATE FORUM Urbanist group AURA is jumping into the meet the candidates party. They're hosting City Council and Mayoral candidates to talk land use, transit, and other urbanist topics before offering up endorsements next week. 1:30-4pm. fibercove, 1700 South Lamar Blvd.. www.fb.com/AURAatx.

BETO DAYS AHEAD: A BENEFIT TO TURN TEXAS BLUE We all know music makes the world a better place, but this time we mean that quite literally. Proceeds raised go to Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke. Come out for performances by Quiet Company, Eric Tessmer, Harvest Thieves, Chulita Vinyl Club, and more. 4pm-12mid. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River, 512/431-2133. $20. www.cheerupcharlies.com.

Sunday 26

AAC SUMMER CAMP FOR SHELTER DOGS The Austin Animal Center needs foster parents for its summer camp program to give dogs a break from the shelter life. You don't have to have foster experience, but they do ask that you sign on for two weeks. Pickup is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

Monday 27

Tuesday 28

AIBA CONFLICT TO CONVERSATION TO CALM SERIES BREAKFAST: WHAT YOUR BODY LANGUAGE SAYS Presented by NLP Master Practitioner Elota Patton, this workshop is the first in a four-part series aimed at giving tools and insights to help manage conflict and difficult conversations in business and in life. 8:45-10am. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/441-2123. www.ibuyaustin.com.

SMALL BUSINESS ACCOUNTING Learn basic accounting knowledge and skills to better manage your business. Class counts toward requirements needed to earn a Business Skills Certification. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

MECHANICAL AND PLUMBING BOARD MEETING See agenda for details. 9:30am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

RISE UP RALLY They call it a movement, not just a rally, designed to push for criminal justice reform. The goal? Shift the narrative from politics to human rights. Join them for a a 2:30pm march followed by a rally with Billy Dorsey, Senate Candidate Beto O'Rourke, and Mayor Steve Adler. 3pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.fb.com/4justiceandequality.

BACK TO SCHOOL WITH BETO Congressman and Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke is rolling through Austin to welcome students back to school and share his plan to keep pushing progressive values in Texas. Plus performances by Why Bonnie, Big Wy's Brass Band, and TC Superstar. 5:30-8pm. Spider House Ballroom, 2906 Fruth, 512/480-9562. www.betofortexas.com.

Wednesday 29

AAC SUMMER CAMP FOR SHELTER DOGS The Austin Animal Center needs foster parents for its summer camp program to give dogs a break from the shelter life. You don't have to have foster experience, but they do ask that you sign on for two weeks. Pickup is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET WORK SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

MAYORAL & DISTRICT 9 CANDIDATE FORUM Downtown Austin Alliance and the Downtown Austin Neighborhood Association host a forum with mayoral candidates Steve Adler and Laura Morrison, plus D9 runners Mayor Pro Tem Kathie Tovo, Danielle Skidmore, and Linda O’Neal. Each group will be given 40 minutes to discuss community issues as they relate to Downtown. Moderated by Leslie Rhode. 5-7:30pm. St. David's Episcopal Church, 301 E. Eighth, 512/610-3500. Free. www.stdave.org.

SPICEWOOD SPRINGS ROAD REGIONAL MOBILITY PROJECT OPEN HOUSE Stop by to see the several options for mobility and safety improvements to Spicewood Springs. Presented by Austin Transportation. Feedback can be submitted in person or on the project website from Aug. 30 through Sept. 14. 6-8pm. Westover Hills Church, 8332 Mesa Dr.. www.austintexas.gov/department/transportation.

DECARCERATE ATX + TX ADVOCATES FOR JUSTICE GENERAL BODY MEETING Link up with Grassroots Leadership and Texas Advocates for Justice to discuss efforts to push the County Commissioners and City Council to fund a walk-in center for folks struggling with substance use. 6:30-8:30pm. Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center, 7500 Blessing, 512/974-7865. www.cityofaustin.org/parks/stjohns.htm.

Thursday 30

JOLT AUGUST MEMBER MEET UP AND POTLUCK 4704-B E. Cesar Chavez, Ste 1, Austin, TX 78702. free. alejandra.valeriano23@gmail.com, https://www.jolttx.org/.

BRING THE PEOPLE'S BUDGET TO CITY HALL! Join Communities of Color United – a grassroots coalition for racial justice – to demand that city government use an equity lens when deciding this year's budget allocations. 6-9pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second.