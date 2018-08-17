Civics 101

Thursday 16

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek, 512/314-7566. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

AUSTIN CODE: BOAT DOCK REGISTRATION PROGRAM Boat dock owners are now required to properly address and register their dock with the city. Now through Sept. 30, owners can take advantage of the current grace period as there's no cost to register at this time. Through Sun., Sept. 30 www.austintexas.gov/boatdocks.

NFBPA CENTRAL TEXAS CHAPTER'S REGIONAL LEADERSHIP CALL FOR PRESENTATIONS NFBPA Central Texas Chapter is looking for presentations for this November's Regional Leadership Summit. They're looking for speakers to "energize professionals at all levels to seek their best selves." Deadline is Wed., Aug. 24 Mona.Allen@austintexas.gov, www.nfbpa.org.

APPLY FOR PARK(ING) DAY Join the annual Park(ing) Day celebration – where folks transform parkings space into temporary "parklets" to promotes public conversation on the need for public, open spaces in urban areas. Applications to make your own min park are due Sept. 17. Email for additional information. Apply by Sept. 17 512/974-1150. Free. paloma.amayo-ryan@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry.

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD: LEGICATION Join Planned Parenthood staff and volunteers on this visit with elected officials to inform the Capitol about the nonprofit's work. A brief training, materials, talking points, and a helpful script will be provided. Thu., Aug. 16, noon-1:15pm Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. volunteer@ppgt.org, www.tspb.state.tx.us.

HOUSING AUTHORITY MEETING See agenda for details. Noon. Housing Authority of the City of Austin, 1124 S. I-35, 512/477-4488. www.austintexas.gov.

BANDS WITH BETO Support U.S. Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke on his 34-day drive across Texas. Music provided by John Doe and Superfónicos. 5:30-8:30pm. Emo's, 2015 E. Riverside, 888/512-7469. $25-100. finance@betofortexas.com, www.betofortexas.com.

BUILDING AND STANDARDS COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 6:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

ARJUN SETHI: AMERICAN HATE: SURVIVORS SPEAK OUT Civil rights lawyer Sethi chronicles the stories of people affected by hate, his new book allowing survivors to tell their stories and describe how the bigoted rhetoric and policies of the Trump administration have intensified bullying, discrimination, and even violence toward them and their communities. 7pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. www.bookpeople.com.

Friday 17

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

AUSTIN CODE: BOAT DOCK REGISTRATION PROGRAM Boat dock owners are now required to properly address and register their dock with the city. Now through Sept. 30, owners can take advantage of the current grace period as there's no cost to register at this time. Through Sun., Sept. 30 www.austintexas.gov/boatdocks.

NFBPA CENTRAL TEXAS CHAPTER'S REGIONAL LEADERSHIP CALL FOR PRESENTATIONS NFBPA Central Texas Chapter is looking for presentations for this November's Regional Leadership Summit. They're looking for speakers to "energize professionals at all levels to seek their best selves." Deadline is Wed., Aug. 24 Mona.Allen@austintexas.gov, www.nfbpa.org.

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

APPLY FOR PARK(ING) DAY Join the annual Park(ing) Day celebration – where folks transform parkings space into temporary "parklets" to promotes public conversation on the need for public, open spaces in urban areas. Applications to make your own min park are due Sept. 17. Email for additional information. Apply by Sept. 17 512/974-1150. Free. paloma.amayo-ryan@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

AAC SUMMER CAMP FOR SHELTER DOGS The Austin Animal Center needs foster parents for its summer camp program to give dogs a break from the shelter life. You don't have to have foster experience, but they do ask that you sign on for two weeks. Pickup is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

CITY EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT SYSTEM INVESTMENT COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. 418 E. Highland Mall Blvd.. www.austintexas.gov.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

Saturday 18

AUSTIN CODE: BOAT DOCK REGISTRATION PROGRAM Boat dock owners are now required to properly address and register their dock with the city. Now through Sept. 30, owners can take advantage of the current grace period as there's no cost to register at this time. Through Sun., Sept. 30 www.austintexas.gov/boatdocks.

NFBPA CENTRAL TEXAS CHAPTER'S REGIONAL LEADERSHIP CALL FOR PRESENTATIONS NFBPA Central Texas Chapter is looking for presentations for this November's Regional Leadership Summit. They're looking for speakers to "energize professionals at all levels to seek their best selves." Deadline is Wed., Aug. 24 Mona.Allen@austintexas.gov, www.nfbpa.org.

APPLY FOR PARK(ING) DAY Join the annual Park(ing) Day celebration – where folks transform parkings space into temporary "parklets" to promotes public conversation on the need for public, open spaces in urban areas. Applications to make your own min park are due Sept. 17. Email for additional information. Apply by Sept. 17 512/974-1150. Free. paloma.amayo-ryan@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Seton Medical Center Williamson, 201 Seton Pkwy., Round Rock. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

BARRIO UNIDO COMPOSTING EVENT Join the Barrio Unido neighborhood association and Austin Resource Recovery to learn about the green composting carts, what can be composted, and best practices for food scrap collection. Free kitchen collectors and compostable bags, while supplies last. 10-11:30am. 1901 Haskell. www.austintexas.gov/composting.

Q&A WITH SUNNY SNECKNER: SMARTHAUZ.ME CEO An opportunity to learn and see the new SmartHauz.me's first AppleHomeKit model home. 10:30am-Noon. 1225 Vintage Way, New Braunfels. Free. www.smarthauz.me.

CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS Learn how to keep chickens and how to apply for a $75 rebate on a chicken coop. Must register to attend. 12:30-1:30pm. Recycled Reads, 5335 Burnet Rd., 512/974-7400. Free. www.austintexas.gov/chickenkeeping.

DEMOLITION PERMIT PROCESS PUBLIC MEETING The city's Development Services Department wants your input on proposed changes to the demolition permit process. Want to add your thoughts, but can't attend? Submit them online from Aug. 18 to Sept. 2. Sat., Aug. 18, 1-3pm; submit online feedback by Sept. 2 Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St.. www.speakupaustin.org/demolitionpermits.

ATX RESISTANCE ACTION: DROWN OUT FASCIST HATE! A counterprotest against the March Against Far-Left Violence. Austinites are invited to join this noise demonstration against the alt-right, white nationalists, and their followers. Noisemakers and signs welcome. 1-5pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.fb.com/atxresistact.

BACKYARD COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to keep food waste out of the landfill. Residents paying the Clean Community Fee qualify for a $75 rebate on a home composting system. Attend a class, then apply! 2-3pm. Recycled Reads, 5335 Burnet Rd., 512/974-7400. Free. www.austintexas.gov/composting.

Sunday 19

APPLY FOR PARK(ING) DAY Join the annual Park(ing) Day celebration – where folks transform parkings space into temporary "parklets" to promotes public conversation on the need for public, open spaces in urban areas. Applications to make your own min park are due Sept. 17. Email for additional information. Apply by Sept. 17 512/974-1150. Free. paloma.amayo-ryan@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

AAC SUMMER CAMP FOR SHELTER DOGS The Austin Animal Center needs foster parents for its summer camp program to give dogs a break from the shelter life. You don't have to have foster experience, but they do ask that you sign on for two weeks. Pickup is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

AUSTIN CODE: BOAT DOCK REGISTRATION PROGRAM Boat dock owners are now required to properly address and register their dock with the city. Now through Sept. 30, owners can take advantage of the current grace period as there's no cost to register at this time. Through Sun., Sept. 30 www.austintexas.gov/boatdocks.

NFBPA CENTRAL TEXAS CHAPTER'S REGIONAL LEADERSHIP CALL FOR PRESENTATIONS NFBPA Central Texas Chapter is looking for presentations for this November's Regional Leadership Summit. They're looking for speakers to "energize professionals at all levels to seek their best selves." Deadline is Wed., Aug. 24 Mona.Allen@austintexas.gov, www.nfbpa.org.

DEMOLITION PERMIT PROCESS PUBLIC MEETING The city's Development Services Department wants your input on proposed changes to the demolition permit process. Want to add your thoughts, but can't attend? Submit them online from Aug. 18 to Sept. 2. Sat., Aug. 18, 1-3pm; submit online feedback by Sept. 2 Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St.. www.speakupaustin.org/demolitionpermits.

WORKERS DEFENSE ACTION FUND CANDIDATE FORUM: AUSTIN MAYOR & CITY COUNCIL Learn about key local races for the November 6 election. Mayoral and City Council candidates (for districts 1, 3, 5, 8, and 9) will discuss issues impacting working-class families. Spanish translation, child care, and refreshments provided. 3-5:30pm. 5604 Manor Rd.. www.wdactionfund.org.

Monday 20

APPLY FOR PARK(ING) DAY Join the annual Park(ing) Day celebration – where folks transform parkings space into temporary "parklets" to promotes public conversation on the need for public, open spaces in urban areas. Applications to make your own min park are due Sept. 17. Email for additional information. Apply by Sept. 17 512/974-1150. Free. paloma.amayo-ryan@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

AUSTIN CODE: BOAT DOCK REGISTRATION PROGRAM Boat dock owners are now required to properly address and register their dock with the city. Now through Sept. 30, owners can take advantage of the current grace period as there's no cost to register at this time. Through Sun., Sept. 30 www.austintexas.gov/boatdocks.

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

NFBPA CENTRAL TEXAS CHAPTER'S REGIONAL LEADERSHIP CALL FOR PRESENTATIONS NFBPA Central Texas Chapter is looking for presentations for this November's Regional Leadership Summit. They're looking for speakers to "energize professionals at all levels to seek their best selves." Deadline is Wed., Aug. 24 Mona.Allen@austintexas.gov, www.nfbpa.org.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

DEMOLITION PERMIT PROCESS PUBLIC MEETING The city's Development Services Department wants your input on proposed changes to the demolition permit process. Want to add your thoughts, but can't attend? Submit them online from Aug. 18 to Sept. 2. Sat., Aug. 18, 1-3pm; submit online feedback by Sept. 2 Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St.. www.speakupaustin.org/demolitionpermits.

MILWOOD LIBRARY COMPOSTING POP-UP Milwood, Walnut Creek Crossing, Mesa Park, and Balcones Woods residents are invited to join Austin Resource Recovery for an info session on the new green composting carts, what can be composted, and best practices for food scrap collection. Free kitchen collectors and compostable bags, while supplies last. 5-7pm. Milwood Branch Library, 12500 Amherst. Free. www.austintexas.gov/composting.

Tuesday 21

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

AUSTIN CODE: BOAT DOCK REGISTRATION PROGRAM Boat dock owners are now required to properly address and register their dock with the city. Now through Sept. 30, owners can take advantage of the current grace period as there's no cost to register at this time. Through Sun., Sept. 30 www.austintexas.gov/boatdocks.

NFBPA CENTRAL TEXAS CHAPTER'S REGIONAL LEADERSHIP CALL FOR PRESENTATIONS NFBPA Central Texas Chapter is looking for presentations for this November's Regional Leadership Summit. They're looking for speakers to "energize professionals at all levels to seek their best selves." Deadline is Wed., Aug. 24 Mona.Allen@austintexas.gov, www.nfbpa.org.

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

APPLY FOR PARK(ING) DAY Join the annual Park(ing) Day celebration – where folks transform parkings space into temporary "parklets" to promotes public conversation on the need for public, open spaces in urban areas. Applications to make your own min park are due Sept. 17. Email for additional information. Apply by Sept. 17 512/974-1150. Free. paloma.amayo-ryan@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

DEMOLITION PERMIT PROCESS PUBLIC MEETING The city's Development Services Department wants your input on proposed changes to the demolition permit process. Want to add your thoughts, but can't attend? Submit them online from Aug. 18 to Sept. 2. Sat., Aug. 18, 1-3pm; submit online feedback by Sept. 2 Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St.. www.speakupaustin.org/demolitionpermits.

FOOD SAFETY TRAINING: HAZARD ANALYSIS AND CRITICAL CONTROL POINTS Learn the requirements and process for submitting a HACCP plan. 3-4:30pm. Environmental Health Services, Building One, Suite 200, 512/978-0300. Free.

RALLY TO SUPPORT AFFORDABLE HOUSING BOND Keep Austin Affordable (a coalition of local non-profits, businesses, and neighborhood groups) along with US Congressman Lloyd Doggett, Mayor Steve Adler, and Council members Kathie Tovo, Pio Renteria, Ann Kitchen, and Greg Casar discuss affordable housing issues to build community support for the $250 million Housing Bond (Proposition A) on November's ballot. 6-8pm. Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St., 512/480-8318. www.keepaustinaffordable.com.

ATX SCREENING OF THE NEW URBANISM FILM FESTIVAL 2018 Check out a selection of films from the New Urbanism Film Festival covering "urban design, transportation, affordability, and pressures brought by rapid change in cities and neighborhoods." 7pm. Alamo Drafthouse Mueller, 1911 Aldrich #120, 512/572-1425. drafthouse.com/austin/theater/mueller.

Wednesday 22

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

AUSTIN CODE: BOAT DOCK REGISTRATION PROGRAM Boat dock owners are now required to properly address and register their dock with the city. Now through Sept. 30, owners can take advantage of the current grace period as there's no cost to register at this time. Through Sun., Sept. 30 www.austintexas.gov/boatdocks.

NFBPA CENTRAL TEXAS CHAPTER'S REGIONAL LEADERSHIP CALL FOR PRESENTATIONS NFBPA Central Texas Chapter is looking for presentations for this November's Regional Leadership Summit. They're looking for speakers to "energize professionals at all levels to seek their best selves." Deadline is Wed., Aug. 24 Mona.Allen@austintexas.gov, www.nfbpa.org.

AAC SUMMER CAMP FOR SHELTER DOGS The Austin Animal Center needs foster parents for its summer camp program to give dogs a break from the shelter life. You don't have to have foster experience, but they do ask that you sign on for two weeks. Pickup is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

APPLY FOR PARK(ING) DAY Join the annual Park(ing) Day celebration – where folks transform parkings space into temporary "parklets" to promotes public conversation on the need for public, open spaces in urban areas. Applications to make your own min park are due Sept. 17. Email for additional information. Apply by Sept. 17 512/974-1150. Free. paloma.amayo-ryan@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

DEMOLITION PERMIT PROCESS PUBLIC MEETING The city's Development Services Department wants your input on proposed changes to the demolition permit process. Want to add your thoughts, but can't attend? Submit them online from Aug. 18 to Sept. 2. Sat., Aug. 18, 1-3pm; submit online feedback by Sept. 2 Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St.. www.speakupaustin.org/demolitionpermits.

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET WORK SESSION See agenda for details. 1pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT: SLAUGHTER LANE OPEN HOUSE Learn about the mobility, safety, and connectivity improvements coming to Slaughter Lane between FM 1826 and Vertex Boulevard. 5-8pm. Bethany Lutheran Church, 3701 Slaughter, 512/292-8778. www.austintexas.gov.

THE TRAIL FOUNDATION'S PRELIMINARY DESIGN FOR FESTIVAL BEACH RESTROOM The public is invited to hear PARD and TTF's latest update on the restroom replacement project at Festival Beach. An online survey will be available for additional feedback through Friday, Aug. 31, 11:59pm. See website for details. 6:30-7:30pm. Community Health Center of Austin and Travis County, 1111 E. Cesar Chavez St.. www.festivalbeachrestroom.com.

Thursday 23

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

APPLY FOR PARK(ING) DAY Join the annual Park(ing) Day celebration – where folks transform parkings space into temporary "parklets" to promotes public conversation on the need for public, open spaces in urban areas. Applications to make your own min park are due Sept. 17. Email for additional information. Apply by Sept. 17 512/974-1150. Free. paloma.amayo-ryan@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN CODE: BOAT DOCK REGISTRATION PROGRAM Boat dock owners are now required to properly address and register their dock with the city. Now through Sept. 30, owners can take advantage of the current grace period as there's no cost to register at this time. Through Sun., Sept. 30 www.austintexas.gov/boatdocks.

NFBPA CENTRAL TEXAS CHAPTER'S REGIONAL LEADERSHIP CALL FOR PRESENTATIONS NFBPA Central Texas Chapter is looking for presentations for this November's Regional Leadership Summit. They're looking for speakers to "energize professionals at all levels to seek their best selves." Deadline is Wed., Aug. 24 Mona.Allen@austintexas.gov, www.nfbpa.org.

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

DEMOLITION PERMIT PROCESS PUBLIC MEETING The city's Development Services Department wants your input on proposed changes to the demolition permit process. Want to add your thoughts, but can't attend? Submit them online from Aug. 18 to Sept. 2. Sat., Aug. 18, 1-3pm; submit online feedback by Sept. 2 Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St.. www.speakupaustin.org/demolitionpermits.

MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION SUMMIT This biannual summit focuses on city permitting and operating requirements, policy development, planning, and emerging issues for live music and nightlife venues in Austin. 1:30-3:30pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy, 512/710-9765. www.austintexas.gov/department/atxmusic.

BACKYARD COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to keep food waste out of the landfill. Residents paying the Clean Community Fee qualify for a $75 rebate on a home composting system. Attend a class, then apply! 6-7pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. Free. www.austintexas.gov/composting.