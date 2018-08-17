News

Austin ISD Receives "B" Grade from Texas Education Agency

District's overall score was 89%

By Austin Sanders, Fri., Aug. 17, 2018


Mendez Middle School received a failing grade for the fifth time. (Photo by Jana Birchum)

The Austin Independent School District received a "B" letter grade from the Texas Education Agency in a report released Wednesday for a new "A-F" school rating system passed by the Legislature last year. Following pushback from school leaders, state lawmakers delayed implementation of letter grades for individual campuses until 2019, although each campus did receive a numerical grade. Five AISD campuses received failing grades, one more than last year.

The letter grade for each district is based on three metrics: "student achievement," which consists of scores on standardized tests, graduation rates, and other post-high school readiness indicators; "school progress," which looks at how a district's students have improved in STAAR results and how economically disadvantaged students perform academically relative to other districts with similar socioeconomic populations; and on a district's ability to "close the gaps," which measures student performance based on racial and ethnic grouping, economic status, and other factors that could impact a student's learning ability. The metric with a better score underneath the student achievement and school progress categories accounts for 70% of the district's grade, while the "closing the gap" score accounts for 30% of the overall grade.

AISD's overall score was 89%, with an 87% in student achievement, 87% in student progress, and 88% in closing the gaps. Districts that receive "F" ratings (or the equivalent under previous ratings systems) in consecutive years could face intervention or sanction from the state's education agency. TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said the A-F system will not see any major changes over the next five years, so that districts and communities can assess accurately how grades change over that period. View district and campus ratings at www.txschools.org.

A version of this article appeared in print on August 17, 2018 with the headline: Austin ISD: "I Got an 89"

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin ISD
AISD Task Force: On the Money
AISD Task Force: On the Money
New body charged with fixing school district’s financial woes

Austin Sanders, June 29, 2018

Austin ISD Budget: $1.4 Billion
Austin ISD Budget: $1.4 Billion
Trustees approve budget for 2018-19 school year

Austin Sanders, June 22, 2018

More by Austin Sanders
Election Notes: Down to Deadline
Election Notes: Down to Deadline
Filing time is upon us now

Aug. 17, 2018

Council Approves Deal for Soccer at McKalla Place
Council Approves Deal for Soccer at McKalla Place
Members vote 7-4 in favor of Precourt plan

Aug. 15, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin ISD, Texas Education Agency, Mike Morath

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Frederick the Younger, Honest Men
Stubb's
Hail Yasss!: 60 Years of Madonna at Elysium
FUTURX
at The Vortex
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  