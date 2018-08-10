Takin' It Easy City Council resumes regular meetings this week, with the proposed MLS stadium at McKalla Place likely to be a very hot-button issue. With a mere 112 other Items, soup to nuts, they should be able to get that all sorted out in no time. See "Council: Back in Action," Aug. 10.

Name that Team Bobby Epstein's incoming United Soccer League team announced their name and logo on Friday: The Austin Bold FC will take the pitch in 2019, regardless of what happens with Precourt Sports Ventures and their Columbus Crew. See "Pick Your Plan for McKalla Place," Aug. 10.

Leaving a Trail Travis County approved the purchase of a new election system to be installed by November of 2019, at a cost of $8.16 million. The Elections System and Software system will feature "the convenience and accessibility of an electronic voting system coupled with the security of a paper trail," said County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir.

DACA in Court Texas continued its senseless attack on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in U.S. Judge Andrew Hanen's Houston courtroom on Wednesday. Meanwhile, last Friday a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration must fully restore DACA after moving to end it last September, marking the fourth such ruling against the now (partially) blocked decision.

Sexual Assault Suit A federal judge dismissed a major sexual assault case against the city of Houston, its Mayor Sylvester Turner, and other local officials for the city's rape kit backlog – which plaintiffs argued allowed serial rapists to continue assaulting women – because the suit was filed several years too late. Judge Vanessa Gilmore also ruled that the women's constitutional rights were not covered in the suit's claims. Their lawyer Randall Kallinen said they will appeal the decision.

That's Not All Speaking of big sexual assault cases, Federal Judge Lee Yeakel rejected several motions to dismiss the sexual assault class action filed against the city of Austin, Travis County, and numerous local officials in light of last week's updated complaint, which added five additional plaintiffs to the original suit.

The Texas Senate declined to recommend red-flag laws, which would make it easier to remove guns from the hands of people who pose a danger to themselves and others, when dealing with gun violence prevention at schools. Instead the select committee of senators recommended increased school security and mental health services.

Dads On Strike Fathers at the Karnes County detention facility have gone on a hunger strike to demand their release. Nonprofit advocacy group RAICES says the immigrants are being held there without information on their immigration status from ICE officials.