News

Funding Public Safety?

The never-ending question

By Nina Hernandez, Fri., Aug. 10, 2018

As usual, the city's three public safety entities make up the bulk of the General Fund. Between operating and capital budgets, the city will invest $1 billion into that strategic outcome. There is uncertainty in the form of two unratified meet-and-confer agreements with the labor unions representing the Austin Police Department and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, but the proposed budget includes placeholders to account for the contracts if and when they are approved.

That's not all bad news, though: The contractual limbo has yielded some flexibility in this year's budget, due to the fact that compounding pay increases for the two departments are on hold with the contracts. That, along with the Austin Fire Department reining in its recent proclivity for excess overtime, freed up a few more million in funds.

Though some have called for as many as 50 new cops, the actual plan calls for APD to make space for 33 new police officers (six at the airport), 12 of which were approved but ultimately left unfunded in the last fiscal year. City Manager Spencer Cronk also proposes $119,000 for two new victim services counselors. "While this satisfies some of the immediate needs around community policing, it's critical that we secure a labor agreement before we make decisions about future staffing levels and how they may impact the budget," he said during his Monday presentation.

Despite being stuck in the doghouse last year for its overtime expenditures, AFD became the first – and only – department whose employee union ratified a meet-and-confer agreement this year. Deputy Chief Financial Officer Ed Van Eenoo said the relatively low wage increases in the five-year agreement – 0.5% in FY 2018-19 and 1% in FY 2020 – are due to Austin firefighters already being among the highest paid in the state. But that doesn't mean we aren't spending any significant dollars on Fire this cycle. The funding plan includes two new stations at Moore's Crossing and Travis Country – two neighborhoods on the outskirts of town that desperately need better coverage – plus personnel and equipment for the new Onion Creek station.

Since the 10-1 Council was sworn in in 2015, the city has increased public safety investment by a cool $107.6 million. That accounts for 85 new sworn positions for EMS and implementation of the 42-hour workweek for field medics; 68 new firefighters; and 83 new police officers. The money also paved the way for improved service delivery at EMS, an expedited timeline for the Moore's Crossing and Travis Country fire stations, as well as a fully staffed forensic lab at APD.

During today's regular meeting, Council plans to hear public input on the proposal before diving in themselves. More than likely, members will hear competing (and oh so familiar) testimony on whether to keep growing the police force or to divert any additional funds to Health & Human Ser­vices. It looks like neither camp will be able to claim a full-fledged victory – par for the course in this enduring philosophical disagreement.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More public safety
Working the Budget
Working the Budget
Council and staff review the preliminary numbers, with crossed fingers all around

Michael King, June 10, 2016

Driving on Thin Ice
Driving on Thin Ice
Snow days reveal a lot about our roads, and about our other infrastructure

Richard Whittaker, Feb. 14, 2014

More city budget
Strategizing a City Budget
Strategizing a City Budget
Finance staff delivers tentative 2019 forecast

Michael King, April 13, 2018

Point Austin: Partly Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Point Austin: Partly Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
City Hall begins budget prep with a fair-to-middling forecast

Michael King, April 6, 2018

More by Nina Hernandez
County on Pace to Set Record for In-Custody Deaths
County on Pace to Set Record for In-Custody Deaths
Arthur David Westley is sixth to die in custody this year

Aug. 10, 2018

Austin Justice Coalition Gets Grant
Austin Justice Coalition Gets Grant
$20,000 in funding will allow AJC to “advance justice”

Aug. 10, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

public safety, city budget, Austin Police Department, Austin-Travis County Emergency Services, Austin Fire Department

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
PHOTO GALLERIES
Rooster Teeth's RTX 2018
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  