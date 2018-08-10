Civics 101

Thursday 9

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek, 512/314-7566. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION: HISPANIC BUSINESS CONVENTION OF TEXAS Join the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce on Sept. 6-9, for three days of networking, speakers, workshops, receptions, and awards. Early bird registration ends Aug. 15. Embassy Suites Hotel Spa & Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty, San Marcos, 512/392-6450. $25-$1500. www.tamacc.org.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

NFBPA CENTRAL TEXAS CHAPTER'S REGIONAL LEADERSHIP CALL FOR PRESENTATIONS NFBPA Central Texas Chapter is looking for presentations for this November's Regional Leadership Summit. They're looking for speakers to "energize professionals at all levels to seek their best selves." Deadline is Wed., Aug. 24 Mona.Allen@austintexas.gov, www.nfbpa.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING They're back with 107 agenda items. See link for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

CLIMATE CHANGE WORKSHOP Join the Zero Waste Network to identify the key environmental issues, reduce your impact, save money, and improve quality of life. 10am-4pm. Impact Hub, 411 W. Monroe. Free.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN JOINT COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. Noon. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

SUMMER SAVINGS OUTREACH Austin Energy and Austin Water host a series of community events to help residents in high-use areas manage energy and water use to lower utility bills. 4-7pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/972-0150. www.austintexas.gov/summersavings.

Friday 10

TEXAS SALES TAX HOLIDAY Enjoy a tax-free weekend as you shop for back to school supplies. Most clothing, footwear, and backpacks will be covered. For a full list, see www.texastaxholiday.org. Fri.-Sun., Aug. 10-12 www.texastaxholiday.org.

AAC SUMMER CAMP FOR SHELTER DOGS The Austin Animal Center needs foster parents for its summer camp program to give dogs a break from the shelter life. You don't have to have foster experience, but they do ask that you sign on for two weeks. Pickup is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

HOW TO WRITE A BUSINESS PLAN Get detailed instructions on how to develop business plan for a small startup. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austinsmallbiz.com.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR BREAKTHROUGH FUTURE FOCUS INTERNSHIP PROGRAM Spend two hours of your day helping high school graduates practice their presentation skills. No preparation necessary. Training and lunch provided. 11:30am-1:30pm. SolarWinds, 7171 Southwest Pkwy., Bldg. 400. emma@breakthroughctx.org, www.breakthroughctx.org.

CAN BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING A meeting the Community Advancement Network's board – a partnership of government, nonprofit, private, and faith-based organizations working to improve social, health, educational, and economic opportunities in Austin. See agenda for details. 1pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.canatx.org.

Saturday 11

TEXAS SALES TAX HOLIDAY Enjoy a tax-free weekend as you shop for back to school supplies. Most clothing, footwear, and backpacks will be covered. For a full list, see www.texastaxholiday.org. Fri.-Sun., Aug. 10-12 www.texastaxholiday.org.

AUSTIN TECH PRO BONO DAY Minority small-business owners are invited to receive free services in legal, web design, marketing, operations, business development, advertising, and more. 8am-5pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. Free.

CLEAN LADY BIRD LAKE Volunteers are needed to help clean up the lake. Spots on shore and water available. 9-11am. Multiple sites around Lady Bird Lake. keith@keepaustinbeautiful.org, www.keepaustinbeautiful.org.

UNLEARNING CIRCLE: REPARATIONS Join Undoing White Supremacy Austin for a dialogue about reparations. The conversation is facilitated by white people, about whiteness and racism within predominately white spaces. This work and these spaces are in response to the current and historical call from black leadership for white anti-racists to organize their own people, and provide material support to their organizing efforts. All are welcome. Sat., Aug. 11, 10am-noon Wildflower Church, 1314 E. Oltorf, 512/428-9464. www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

EAST RIVERSIDE DRIVE OPEN HOUSE Join the Corridor Mobility Office to learn about mobility, safety, and connectivity improvements coming to East Riverside Drive between I-35 and Highway 71 as part of the Corridor Construction Program. 10am-1pm. IDEA Montopolis, 1701 Vargas Rd.. www.austintexas.gov.

CURBSIDE COMPOSTING INFORMATION TABLE GAVA members and residents of Circle S Ridge and Southwood Neighborhoods are invited to learn how the new composting carts work, what can be composted, and best practices for food scrap collection. Free kitchen collectors and compostable bags, while supplies last. Sat., Aug. 11, 10:30am-noon Pleasant Hill Branch Library, 211 E. William Cannon, 512/974-3940. Free.

BACKYARD COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to keep food waste from the landfill. Residents paying the Clean Community Fee qualify for a $75 rebate on a home composting system. Attend a composting class, then apply! Sat., Aug. 11, 11am-noon Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 500 W. Ben White, 512/974-1800. Free. www.austintexas.gov/composting.

FREE CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS Learn how to keep chickens and how to apply for a $75 rebate on a chicken coop. Must register to attend. 1-2pm. Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 500 W. Ben White, 512/974-1800. Free. www.austintexas.gov/chickenkeeping.

Sunday 12

TEXAS SALES TAX HOLIDAY Enjoy a tax-free weekend as you shop for back to school supplies. Most clothing, footwear, and backpacks will be covered. For a full list, see www.texastaxholiday.org. Fri.-Sun., Aug. 10-12 www.texastaxholiday.org.

AAC SUMMER CAMP FOR SHELTER DOGS The Austin Animal Center needs foster parents for its summer camp program to give dogs a break from the shelter life. You don't have to have foster experience, but they do ask that you sign on for two weeks. Pickup is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

Monday 13

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK Certified safety technicians demonstrate how to properly install a car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. CommUnityCare Clinic, 211 Comal. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

JUDICIAL COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 2:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 14

WRITE THE RULES SUMMER SERIES The Austin Center for Events wants your input to help develop the city's special events ordinance administrative rules. 2-4pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. specialevents@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/citystage.

BRAVE COMMUNITIES' COMMUNITY CONVERSATION ON CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM & REENTRY Criminal justice reform experts discuss the re-entry process and shed light on the existing system, followed by a Q&A. 6-8:30pm. Impact Hub, 411 W. Monroe. Free. elee@bravecommunities.org, www.bravecommunities.org.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Have a loved one in jail? TIFA can help by offering strength to families through support, education, and advocacy. Tue., April 10, 7-8:30pm AGE of Central Texas, 3710 Cedar #2, 512/451-4611. Free. tifa@tifa.org, www.tifa.org.

Wednesday 15

AAC SUMMER CAMP FOR SHELTER DOGS The Austin Animal Center needs foster parents for its summer camp program to give dogs a break from the shelter life. You don't have to have foster experience, but they do ask that you sign on for two weeks. Pickup is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Learn how to properly install your car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Third Wednesdays Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov/department/gus-garcia-recreation-center.

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET WORK SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

ELECTRIC BOARD MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS An overview of Austin's development process for new businesses and tips to efficiently navigate the system. 10-11am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austinsmallbiz.com.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview on opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing one during growth. 11am-12:30pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7800. Free. www.austinsmallbiz.com.

BOOKSPRING LUNCH & LEARNS Want to learn about early literacy, nonprofits, and BookSpring’s programs and services? Then attend a lunch & learn facilitated by the org's executive director Emily Ball Cicchini. Topics and readings vary monthly and will be available online one week before the next meet-up. Meet in library lobby. August's topic is volunteerism and values. Third Wednesdays, noon-1pm Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-1791. Free, donations accepted. communicaitons@bookspring.org, www.bookspring.org.

BEERS FOR BETO Join O'Rourke supporters across the state in learning how to get involved and get Ted Cruz out of the Senate. 6-8:30pm. RSVP for location. www.betofortexas.com.

MANAGE YOUR CASH FLOW Learn how to understand cash flow and how to use it as a tool to keep your business healthy. 6-9pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austinsmallbiz.com.

Thursday 16

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD: LEGICATION Join Planned Parenthood staff and volunteers on this visit with elected officials to inform the Capitol about the nonprofit's work. A brief training, materials, talking points, and a helpful script will be provided. Thu., Aug. 16, noon-1:15pm Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. volunteer@ppgt.org, www.tspb.state.tx.us.

GRASSROOTS LEADERSHIP: ARJUN SETHI BOOK TALK Join Grassroots Leadership board member and author Arjun Sethi for a talk on Sethi's book American Hate: Survivors Speak Out, a chronicling of stories from individuals affected by hate. 7-9pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. www.bookpeople.com.