Austin Justice Coalition Gets Grant

$20,000 in funding will allow AJC to “advance justice”

By Nina Hernandez, Fri., Aug. 10, 2018


Austin Justice Coalition founder Chas Moore (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Some good news for the Austin Justice Coalition: Last week, the Alliance for Boys and Men of Color, a national advocacy group investing across the nation, announced its Catalyst Fund Grantees, and the local civil rights organization made the cut. AJC is one of 15 organizations being gifted $20,000 to join the alliance's work "to advance justice and build opportunity for boys and men of color, their families, and communities." AJC founder Chas Moore said, "This investment in the Austin community will not only impact the lives of boys and men of color today but will also help continue to make the impact matter well into the future." AJC plans to use the funds to advance criminal justice reform at the city, county, and state levels, and to bolster its Higher Learning program.

