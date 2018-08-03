Quote of the Week: Donald Trump

"I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn't seem to make much sense!"

– President Donald Trump, on Twitter, in reference to Austin resident Cody Wilson’s since-stalled plans to publish (not “sell”) blueprints for 3-D-printed guns. A federal judge issued a temporary nationwide injunction on Wilson’s right to publish the instructions, which was set to go into effect on Aug. 1.