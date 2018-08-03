Civics 101

Thursday 2

APD I.C.A.R.E. COMMUNITY CONFERENCE The Austin Police Department and the Austin Police Community Liaison Corporation will spend four days educating the community on how to best interact with law enforcement. Topics covered include: mental health first aid, civilian response to active shooter training, response to resistance training, and more. ACC Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/police.

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek, 512/314-7566. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION: HISPANIC BUSINESS CONVENTION OF TEXAS Join the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce on Sept. 6-9, for three days of networking, speakers, workshops, receptions, and awards. Early bird registration ends Aug. 15. Embassy Suites Hotel Spa & Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty, San Marcos, 512/392-6450. $25-$1500. www.tamacc.org.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

CHANGES TO FLOODPLAIN REGULATIONS STAKEHOLDER MEETING Attend to discuss amendments to Austin's floodplain regulations in response to a new rainfall study, called Atlas 14. 11:30am-1pm. Town Lake Center, 721 Barton Springs Rd. www.austintexas.gov.

FY 19 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICATION WORKSHOP A workshops on how to complete each section of the online application for artists, unincorporated art groups, and arts nonprofits interested in applying for Community Initiatives Program funding. Thu., Aug. 2, noon Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/community-initiatives-program.

SOUTHEAST JOB FAIR Job seekers should bring a résumé and dress for success at this job fair featuring full- and part-time jobs, entry-level and professional positions, as well as training and education programs. Limited-English, re-entry, and disability-friendly. 1-4pm. Central Health Southeast Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. 512/972-5173, www.austintexas.gov.

CONTROVERSY & CONVERSATION FILM SCREENING: VESSEL Vessel focuses on the work of Women on Waves, an organization, founded in 1999, which aims to provide medical abortions in international waters to women whose countries restrict or prohibit the procedure. Discussion to follow. This event is part of the “Controversy & Conversation” series, a collaboration between the Austin Public Library and UT Austin Humanities Institute’s Difficult Dialogues Program. 6:30-9pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu/humanitiesinstitute.

Friday 3

EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION: HISPANIC BUSINESS CONVENTION OF TEXAS Join the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce on Sept. 6-9, for three days of networking, speakers, workshops, receptions, and awards. Early bird registration ends Aug. 15. Embassy Suites Hotel Spa & Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty, San Marcos, 512/392-6450. $25-$1500. www.tamacc.org.

DOCTORS FOR GLOBAL HEALTH GENERAL ASSEMBLY: DEFENDING REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE AND IMMIGRANT LIVES A weekend conference on local activism, featuring panels and presentations on immigration and women’s reproductive rights. Fri.-Sat., Aug. 3-5 Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. Sliding scale. www.dghonline.org.

APD I.C.A.R.E. COMMUNITY CONFERENCE The Austin Police Department and the Austin Police Community Liaison Corporation will spend four days educating the community on how to best interact with law enforcement. Topics covered include: mental health first aid, civilian response to active shooter training, response to resistance training, and more. ACC Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/police.

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

AAC SUMMER CAMP FOR SHELTER DOGS The Austin Animal Center needs foster parents for its summer camp program to give dogs a break from the shelter life. You don't have to have foster experience, but they do ask that you sign on for two weeks. Pickup is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

WOOD RECLAMATION A reclaimed log pickup for anyone looking for larger pieces of wood for art or milling purposes. Community members must sign on-site liability waivers and are responsible for all loading and hauling of wood, though park staff can cut logs down to size as needed. 9am-3pm. PARD Private Reclamation Yard, 2405 Stratford. Free.

ANTI-DISPLACEMENT TASK FORCE MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. Street-Jones Building, East 11th & Waller. www.austintexas.gov/page/anti-displacement-task-force.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

Saturday 4

DOCTORS FOR GLOBAL HEALTH GENERAL ASSEMBLY: DEFENDING REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE AND IMMIGRANT LIVES A weekend conference on local activism, featuring panels and presentations on immigration and women’s reproductive rights. Fri.-Sat., Aug. 3-5 Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. Sliding scale. www.dghonline.org.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

APD I.C.A.R.E. COMMUNITY CONFERENCE The Austin Police Department and the Austin Police Community Liaison Corporation will spend four days educating the community on how to best interact with law enforcement. Topics covered include: mental health first aid, civilian response to active shooter training, response to resistance training, and more. ACC Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/police.

EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION: HISPANIC BUSINESS CONVENTION OF TEXAS Join the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce on Sept. 6-9, for three days of networking, speakers, workshops, receptions, and awards. Early bird registration ends Aug. 15. Embassy Suites Hotel Spa & Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty, San Marcos, 512/392-6450. $25-$1500. www.tamacc.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION TRAINING Become a volunteer deputy registrar. After completing this training, VDRs will be certified to register voters in Travis County. No reservation required. First Saturdays, 10:30am; first Tuesdays, 10:30am, 2:30pm, and 6:30pm. Travis County Tax Office, 5501 Airport, 512/854-9473. www.TravisCountyTax.org.

13TH ANNUAL BACK TO SCHOOL BASH AND SAFETY FAIR The city and Austin Independent School District are at it again with their annual information fair featuring nearly 150 local organizations and departments, free health screenings, and free backpacks filled with school supplies while they last. Interpretation available in numerous languages and free shuttle service provided. See website for details. Noon-3pm. Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.. www.austinisd.org.

FY18 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP A workshop for all FY18 cultural funding recipients covering how to complete the final report. Noon. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. www.cityofaustin.org/library.

AUSTIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE: OPTIONS FOR CAREERS AFTER RE-ENTRY Join ACC's Office of Equity and Inclusion to hear from formerly incarcerated students, and learn about free job training – no GED required, but transportation is. 1:30-3pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/223-7672. edelen@austincc.edu, www.austincc.edu.

Sunday 5

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

AAC SUMMER CAMP FOR SHELTER DOGS The Austin Animal Center needs foster parents for its summer camp program to give dogs a break from the shelter life. You don't have to have foster experience, but they do ask that you sign on for two weeks. Pickup is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION: HISPANIC BUSINESS CONVENTION OF TEXAS Join the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce on Sept. 6-9, for three days of networking, speakers, workshops, receptions, and awards. Early bird registration ends Aug. 15. Embassy Suites Hotel Spa & Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty, San Marcos, 512/392-6450. $25-$1500. www.tamacc.org.

DOCTORS FOR GLOBAL HEALTH GENERAL ASSEMBLY: DEFENDING REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE AND IMMIGRANT LIVES A weekend conference on local activism, featuring panels and presentations on immigration and women’s reproductive rights. Fri.-Sat., Aug. 3-5 Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. Sliding scale. www.dghonline.org.

Monday 6

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION: HISPANIC BUSINESS CONVENTION OF TEXAS Join the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce on Sept. 6-9, for three days of networking, speakers, workshops, receptions, and awards. Early bird registration ends Aug. 15. Embassy Suites Hotel Spa & Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty, San Marcos, 512/392-6450. $25-$1500. www.tamacc.org.

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY (SPANISH) For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Class is conducted in Spanish. 9am. People's Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa, 512/478-4939. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

FREE AUSTIN FOOD-BUSINESS TRAINING: PUBLIC HEALTH & WASTE DIVERSION 101 Starting October 1, food-permitted businesses will be required to provide options to divert organic materials from local landfills. Join Austin Food Trailer Chamber for a free training on related city policies and resources for owners and managers of food-permitted businesses. 10:30-11:30am. Recycled Reads, 5335 Burnet Rd., 512/974-7400. commercialatx@gmail.com, www.austintexas.gov/bizorganics.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSION A Cap Metro Project Connect work session. See agenda for additional details. Noon. Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING A presentation of the City Manager's proposed budget. See agenda for details. 3:30pm. Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River, 512/974-3772. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 7

EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION: HISPANIC BUSINESS CONVENTION OF TEXAS Join the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce on Sept. 6-9, for three days of networking, speakers, workshops, receptions, and awards. Early bird registration ends Aug. 15. Embassy Suites Hotel Spa & Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty, San Marcos, 512/392-6450. $25-$1500. www.tamacc.org.

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Certified safety technicians demonstrate how to properly install a car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

TRAVIS COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION TRAINING Become a volunteer deputy registrar. After completing this training, VDRs will be certified to register voters in Travis County. No reservation required. First Saturdays, 10:30am; first Tuesdays, 10:30am, 2:30pm, and 6:30pm. Travis County Tax Office, 5501 Airport, 512/854-9473. www.TravisCountyTax.org.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

SBA 8: BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM For small businesses interested in selling their products to the federal government. Noon-1:30pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov.

WRITE THE RULES SUMMER SERIES Give your input to the Austin Center for Events as it develops the special events ordinance administrative rules. 2-4pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. specialevents@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/citystage.

RUTLEDGE SPUR SUBSTANDARD STREET PUBLIC MEETING Give feedback and ask questions on the proposed improvements to Rutledge Spur between Lakeline Mall Drive and Ranch Road 620. Spanish interpretation available upon request. 4:30-6:30pm. TownePlace Suites by Marriott, 13501 Lyndhurst. www.austintexas.gov.

LEGALLINE Need a legal question answered? This hotline can help. Lawyers will answer your questions and give referrals to appropriate community organizations. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. www.AustinLRS.org.

SURJ HTX: CROSS-CLASS ORGANIZING TO END WHITE SUPREMACY, PART 1 Join Houston's Showing Up for Racial Justice Chapter to talk about centering class while organizing against white supremacy. SURJ HTX is a group focused on organizing white people for racial justice. 6:30-8:30pm. Center for the Healing of Racism 3412 Crawford St, Houston. Free.

Wednesday 8

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION: HISPANIC BUSINESS CONVENTION OF TEXAS Join the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce on Sept. 6-9, for three days of networking, speakers, workshops, receptions, and awards. Early bird registration ends Aug. 15. Embassy Suites Hotel Spa & Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty, San Marcos, 512/392-6450. $25-$1500. www.tamacc.org.

AAC SUMMER CAMP FOR SHELTER DOGS The Austin Animal Center needs foster parents for its summer camp program to give dogs a break from the shelter life. You don't have to have foster experience, but they do ask that you sign on for two weeks. Pickup is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION A how-to on opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing business during growth. 9-10:30am. PeopleFund, 2921 E. 17th. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

COMMISSION ON SENIORS MEETING See agenda for details. Noon. Meals on Wheels Central Texas, 3227 E. Fifth, 512/476-6325. austintexas.gov/content/commission-seniors.

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 2pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION FOR CREATIVES An info session focusing on the business needs of artists-run operations. 3-4:30pm. Twin Oaks Branch Library, 1800 S. Fifth, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.cityofaustin.org/library.

MAXIMIZING YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY Learn all there is to know about Social Security – what it is, how it works, and when's best to claim it. 6:30-8pm. Thompson Conference Center, Red River & Dean Keeton, 512/471-2933. $19.

Thursday 9

EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION: HISPANIC BUSINESS CONVENTION OF TEXAS Join the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce on Sept. 6-9, for three days of networking, speakers, workshops, receptions, and awards. Early bird registration ends Aug. 15. Embassy Suites Hotel Spa & Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty, San Marcos, 512/392-6450. $25-$1500. www.tamacc.org.

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Through Oct. 28 Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING They're back with 107 agenda items. See link for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

CLIMATE CHANGE WORKSHOP Join the Zero Waste Network to identify the key environmental issues, reduce your impact, save money, and improve quality of life. 10am-4pm. Impact Hub, 411 W. Monroe. Free.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN JOINT COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. Noon. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

SUMMER SAVINGS OUTREACH Austin Energy and Austin Water host a series of community events to help residents in high-use areas manage energy and water use to lower utility bills. 4-7pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/972-0150. www.austintexas.gov/summersavings.