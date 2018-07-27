News

Quote of the Week: J. Alexander Lawrence

Attorney for abortion providers explains nonsensical nature of state’s fetal burial law

Fri., July 27, 2018

"The state laws governing what people can do after a loved one dies is pretty unregulated. You could do just about anything including shooting ashes out of a cannon or even loading shotgun shells with cremated remains."

– Attorney J. Alexander Lawrence, to the Chronicle, following last week’s trial challenging the state’s fetal burial rules

For more, check out our War on Women's Health page.

