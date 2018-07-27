(Please Still) Bring Your Own Bags

The Texas Supreme Court's strike-down of Laredo's citywide plastic bag ban last month had a ripple effect on other cities, including Austin, which implemented its own bag ban ordinance in 2013. A city memo released this week explains that while the city can no longer technically ban those types of single-use products, their use is still against the city's Zero Waste goal of reducing the amount of trash we send to our landfills by 90% in the next 20 years. In an effort to keep the city from backsliding, Austin Resource Recovery has stepped up outreach to both large retailers and citizens. About 40% of the retailers surveyed were still working out whether to bring bags back, and a quarter didn't realize the ban was no longer in effect. ARR will report findings to City Council by the end of Septem­ber, the same month that the department plans to launch a social media campaign to remind Austinites about Zero Waste goals and the virtues of reusable bags.