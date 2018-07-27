Civics 101

Thursday 26

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek, 512/314-7566. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION: HISPANIC BUSINESS CONVENTION OF TEXAS Join the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce on Sept. 6-9, for three days of networking, speakers, workshops, receptions, and awards. Early bird registration ends Aug. 15. Embassy Suites Hotel Spa & Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty, San Marcos, 512/392-6450. $25-$1500. www.tamacc.org.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR BREAKTHROUGH MIDDLE SCHOOL SUMMER PROGRAM Spend two hours of your day helping students on their practice their communication skills. No preparation necessary. Training and lunch provided! 11:30am-1:30pm. Decker Middle School, 8104 Decker Ln., 512/278-4630. emma@breakthroughctx.org, www.breakthroughctx.org.

RALLY FOR FAMILIES BELONG TOGETHER COALITION NATIONAL DAY OF ACTION Over a dozen groups are calling on Austin and Travis County to immediately end all contracts with Southwest Key – a local nonprofit that's also housed child detention centers at the boarder. For more details, see our coverage online. 12:30pm. Southwest Key Headquarters, 6002 Jain Ln..

ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-3443. www.austintexas.gov/envboard.

Friday 27

EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION: HISPANIC BUSINESS CONVENTION OF TEXAS Join the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce on Sept. 6-9, for three days of networking, speakers, workshops, receptions, and awards. Early bird registration ends Aug. 15. Embassy Suites Hotel Spa & Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty, San Marcos, 512/392-6450. $25-$1500. www.tamacc.org.

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

AAC SUMMER CAMP FOR SHELTER DOGS The Austin Animal Center needs foster parents for its summer camp program to give dogs a break from the shelter life. You don't have to have foster experience, but they do ask that you sign on for two weeks. Pickup is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

[RE]MOVE & [RE]USE: VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY As students move out of their apartments, let's help keep their reusable items from the landfill. Volunteers will work for two and a half hours delivering materials to one of three drop-off stations: 2102 Pearl; Poplar Street and San Gabriel Street; 806 W. 24th. If you're interested, sign-up online. July 27-Aug. 1 512/974-6028. Free. joseph.trujillo@austintexas.gov, www.moveoutatx.org/volunteer.

SOCIAL JUSTICE WORK AND COMPASSION FATIGUE A workshop on defining and understanding the concepts of compassion fatigue, secondary trauma, self-awareness, and self-care. Through an interactive process, participants will begin to establish goals toward managing fatigue. 9-11:30am. YWCA of Greater Austin, 2015 S. I-35 #110. $25-40.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR MIDDLE SCHOOL SUMMER PROGRAM Spend two hours helping students hone their communication skills. No preparation necessary. Training and lunch provided. (Also happening at St. Andrew's Episcopal School, 1112 West 31st St.) 11:30am-1:30pm. University of Texas at Austin, 727 E. Dean Keeton, 512/471-3434. emma@breakthroughctx.org, www.breakthroughctx.org.

BEYOND THE LAW: LETTING COMPASSION LEAD Join YWCA for this month's dialogue on law. Discussion questions include: "When is the time to challenge the law and your beliefs?" "What are you willing to tolerate and how much are you willing to uphold?" Fri., July 27, noon-1:30pm YWCA of Greater Austin, 2015 S. I-35 #110, 512/326-1222. Free. www.ywcaaustin.org.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR COLLEGE APPLICATION INSTITUTE Spend two hours of your day helping prepare students for college interviews. Counselors, college admission, scholarship program representatives, college application coaches or others with similar experience encouraged to participate. No preparation necessary. Training and lunch provided! Fri., July 27, noon-2pm St. Andrew's Episcopal School, 1112 W. 31st. emma@breakthroughctx.org, www.breakthroughctx.org.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY (SPANISH) For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Class is conducted in Spanish. 5pm. CommUnityCare Clinic, 2901 Montopolis. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

Saturday 28

[RE]MOVE & [RE]USE: VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY As students move out of their apartments, let's help keep their reusable items from the landfill. Volunteers will work for two and a half hours delivering materials to one of three drop-off stations: 2102 Pearl; Poplar Street and San Gabriel Street; 806 W. 24th. If you're interested, sign-up online. July 27-Aug. 1 512/974-6028. Free. joseph.trujillo@austintexas.gov, www.moveoutatx.org/volunteer.

EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION: HISPANIC BUSINESS CONVENTION OF TEXAS Join the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce on Sept. 6-9, for three days of networking, speakers, workshops, receptions, and awards. Early bird registration ends Aug. 15. Embassy Suites Hotel Spa & Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty, San Marcos, 512/392-6450. $25-$1500. www.tamacc.org.

SOUTH WINDMILL RUN NEIGHBORHOOD COMPOSTING INFORMATION POP-UP Austin Resource Recovery hosts a come-and-go info session on how to use your compost cart. Free kitchen countertop compost collector and compostable bags while supplies last. 9-11am. Windmill Run Neighborhood Park, Inside Dunkirk Cir., off of Scenic Brook Dr.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

TCDP MEET & GREET AND HEADQUARTERS OPENING You're invited to meet Liz McLeod, the new TCDP Coordinated Campaign Manager, and the rest of the team, while visiting the new campaign headquarters and store. 10am-1pm. Travis County Democtratic Party Headquarters, 6929 Airport #127. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

GIVENS DISTRICT PARK MASTER PLAN: COMMUNITY MEETING #2 Share your vision for the park, learn about the park's history, complete a survey, and go on project site tours. Can't attend? Complete the survey online available in Spanish and English. 10am-Noon. Givens Park Pavilion, 3811 E. 12th St.. www.austintexas.gov/givensparkMP.

DOGS FOR BETO PHOTO SHOOT Buy a mini-photo shoot for you and your dog at this fundraiser for Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke. See our interview with O'Rourke and follow our Elections page for more coverage. Sat., July 28, noon-4pm 6207 Shoalwood Ave.. $50-75.

PERIOD PACKING PARTY Join Period: A Documentary for making period packs. The documentary is about helping those who can't afford their period. Bring unused bras, underwear, and period supplies. Drinks and snacks available. 2-5pm. 19606 Mallard Pond Trail, Pflugerville. Free.

BETO FOR SENATE ORGANIZING RALLY: EAST AUSTIN Meet local supporters and leave with tangible plans on how to get Beto O'Rourke elected to the U.S. Senate. (O'Rourke will not be in attendance). See our interview with O'Rourke and follow our Elections page for more coverage. 3-5pm. Weather Up, 1808 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/524-0406. www.betofortexas.com.

Sunday 29

[RE]MOVE & [RE]USE: VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY As students move out of their apartments, let's help keep their reusable items from the landfill. Volunteers will work for two and a half hours delivering materials to one of three drop-off stations: 2102 Pearl; Poplar Street and San Gabriel Street; 806 W. 24th. If you're interested, sign-up online. July 27-Aug. 1 512/974-6028. Free. joseph.trujillo@austintexas.gov, www.moveoutatx.org/volunteer.

AAC SUMMER CAMP FOR SHELTER DOGS The Austin Animal Center needs foster parents for its summer camp program to give dogs a break from the shelter life. You don't have to have foster experience, but they do ask that you sign on for two weeks. Pickup is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION: HISPANIC BUSINESS CONVENTION OF TEXAS Join the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce on Sept. 6-9, for three days of networking, speakers, workshops, receptions, and awards. Early bird registration ends Aug. 15. Embassy Suites Hotel Spa & Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty, San Marcos, 512/392-6450. $25-$1500. www.tamacc.org.

Monday 30

EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION: HISPANIC BUSINESS CONVENTION OF TEXAS Join the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce on Sept. 6-9, for three days of networking, speakers, workshops, receptions, and awards. Early bird registration ends Aug. 15. Embassy Suites Hotel Spa & Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty, San Marcos, 512/392-6450. $25-$1500. www.tamacc.org.

[RE]MOVE & [RE]USE: VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY As students move out of their apartments, let's help keep their reusable items from the landfill. Volunteers will work for two and a half hours delivering materials to one of three drop-off stations: 2102 Pearl; Poplar Street and San Gabriel Street; 806 W. 24th. If you're interested, sign-up online. July 27-Aug. 1 512/974-6028. Free. joseph.trujillo@austintexas.gov, www.moveoutatx.org/volunteer.

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

Tuesday 31

[RE]MOVE & [RE]USE: VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY As students move out of their apartments, let's help keep their reusable items from the landfill. Volunteers will work for two and a half hours delivering materials to one of three drop-off stations: 2102 Pearl; Poplar Street and San Gabriel Street; 806 W. 24th. If you're interested, sign-up online. July 27-Aug. 1 512/974-6028. Free. joseph.trujillo@austintexas.gov, www.moveoutatx.org/volunteer.

EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION: HISPANIC BUSINESS CONVENTION OF TEXAS Join the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce on Sept. 6-9, for three days of networking, speakers, workshops, receptions, and awards. Early bird registration ends Aug. 15. Embassy Suites Hotel Spa & Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty, San Marcos, 512/392-6450. $25-$1500. www.tamacc.org.

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Reception: Tue., July 31, 6:30pm Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

SUMMER SAVINGS OUTREACH EVENT Austin Energy and Austin Water host a series of community events to help residents in high-use areas manage energy and water use, which lowers utilities bills. 5-8pm. Will Hampton Branch Library, 5125 Convict Hill Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/summersavings.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR 11TH GRADE SUMMER OPPORTUNITIES PROGRAM Spend two hours of your day helping 11th grade students with their presentation skills. No preparation necessary. Training and lunch provided! 5-7pm. Atlassian Austin, 303 Colorado #1600, 512/640-3000. emma@breakthroughctx.org, www.breakthroughctx.org.

TEXAS TRIBUNE SUMMER SALON: HOW LONG CAN YOU AFFORD TO LIVE HERE? A crash course for young Texans looking to put down roots in the Lone Star State. Speakers will discuss how rising property values and shrinking affordability affects access and diversity in Austin and across the state. 5:30-7:30pm. Eberly, 615 S. Lamar. Free. www.texastribune.org.

CENTRAL HEALTH COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: THE 2019 BUDGET Give feedback to help ensure Central Health's 2019 budget is aligned with the community's needs. Parking available. Email communications@centralhealth.net for language preferences. 6-8pm. Central Health, 1111 E. Cesar Chavez. communications@centralhealth.net.

OPENING RECEPTION: TAKING IT TO THE STREETS Austin History Center celebrates the opening of their latest exhibit – highlighting local efforts to create change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements – with light refreshments. Attendees are invited to print out phone photos (of recent rallies and marches) to add to the exhibit or upload it online (see more info). The exhibit runs through October 28. 6:30pm. Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

Wednesday 1

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION: HISPANIC BUSINESS CONVENTION OF TEXAS Join the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce on Sept. 6-9, for three days of networking, speakers, workshops, receptions, and awards. Early bird registration ends Aug. 15. Embassy Suites Hotel Spa & Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty, San Marcos, 512/392-6450. $25-$1500. www.tamacc.org.

[RE]MOVE & [RE]USE: VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY As students move out of their apartments, let's help keep their reusable items from the landfill. Volunteers will work for two and a half hours delivering materials to one of three drop-off stations: 2102 Pearl; Poplar Street and San Gabriel Street; 806 W. 24th. If you're interested, sign-up online. July 27-Aug. 1 512/974-6028. Free. joseph.trujillo@austintexas.gov, www.moveoutatx.org/volunteer.

AAC SUMMER CAMP FOR SHELTER DOGS The Austin Animal Center needs foster parents for its summer camp program to give dogs a break from the shelter life. You don't have to have foster experience, but they do ask that you sign on for two weeks. Pickup is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Reception: Tue., July 31, 6:30pm Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

AUSTIN CITY COUNCIL BUDGET WORK SESSION It's that time of year again. See agenda for details. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

COUNTERING STEREOTYPES USING THE MEDICINE WHEEL RACIAL HEALING CIRCLE Join YWCA Austin for a session on the medicine wheel, a sacred custom for problem solving through the Neshnabe (Native/original people) cultures. The medicine wheel will be used as a processing tool for reflection and sharing around how to counter stereotypes. 1-3pm. YWCA, 2015 S. I-35 #110, 512/326-1222. $10-40. www.ywcaaustin.org.

AFFORDABILITY ACCELERATOR PROGRAM 2018 KICKOFF Impact Hub Austin is once again looking for applicants interested in participating in this fall's Affordability Accelerator. The program kicks off with remarks from Mayor Steve Adler. 6:30-8:30pm. Impact Hub North, 5540 N. Lamar Blvd.. Free. www.impacthubaustin.com/affordability-accelerator-application.

BUILDING COMMUNITY RESILIENCE Join George Washington University's Wendy Ellis for a discussion on improving the health and life outcomes of children, families, and communities. 6:30-8pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/imagine-austin.

Thursday 2

EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION: HISPANIC BUSINESS CONVENTION OF TEXAS Join the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce on Sept. 6-9, for three days of networking, speakers, workshops, receptions, and awards. Early bird registration ends Aug. 15. Embassy Suites Hotel Spa & Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty, San Marcos, 512/392-6450. $25-$1500. www.tamacc.org.

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: A VISUAL HISTORY OF PROTEST AND DEMONSTRATION IN AUSTIN The Austin History Center's latest exhibit spotlights local efforts to create social change over the decades, including the Civil Rights and Women's Liberation movements. Residents are invited to upload personal photos of recent marches and rallies for inclusion. Reception: Tue., July 31, 6:30pm Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

FY 19 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICATION WORKSHOP A workshops on how to complete each section of the online application for artists, unincorporated art groups, and arts nonprofits interested in applying for Community Initiatives Program funding. Thu., Aug. 2, noon Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/community-initiatives-program.

SOUTHEAST JOB FAIR Job seekers should bring a résumé and dress for success at this job fair featuring full- and part-time jobs, entry-level and professional positions, as well as training and education programs. Limited-English, re-entry, and disability-friendly. 1-4pm. Central Health Southeast Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. 512/972-5173, www.austintexas.gov.