Who Invited the Libertarian?

Gubernatorial candidate Mark Tippetts wants in on lone debate

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., July 20, 2018

Well, nobody, and that's exactly Mark Tippetts' problem. The Libertarian candidate for Texas governor has launched somewhat of a coordinated campaign of late to get himself invited to the possible Sept. 28 gubernatorial debate between incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger Lupe Valdez. (A second debate is in the works for Oct. 8.) Tippetts, who was elected to the Lago Vista City Council in 2017 and before that ran as a Libertarian candidate for Travis County judge in 2010, is campaigning on a platform of free market sustainability, legalized marijuana, and outright opposition to Trump's wall. (The "About" section of his website identifies a few connections to Mexico.) On Twitter he's also retweeted calls to do away with the state's requirement that vehicles undergo emissions tests every year, which seems unnecessary.

