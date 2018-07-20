News

The Army’s Future Is in Austin

Futures Command to set up shop in our fair city

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., July 20, 2018

The Army’s Future Is in Austin

Maybe Kim Jong-un was on to something. The leader of North Korea shocked Central Texans in 2013 when he put the city of Austin on his country's so-called Map of Death, and now we may know why: Last Friday, the U.S. Army announced that it will open its Futures Command in our fair city, as part of "the most significant reorganization of the institutional Army since 1973," when it created the Forces Command and the Training and Doctrine Command following the Vietnam War. The Army hopes the Futures Command can "lead the Army's future force modernization enterprise," and will be responsible for assessing future operational environments, emerging threats, and new technologies "in order to deliver" concepts, requirements, future force designs, and material solutions to meet modern wartime needs. About 500 military personnel are expected to move into UT-Austin's Downtown high-rise, at 210 W. Seventh. Expect a whole slew of defense contractors to open offices in the area, too.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Chase Hoffberger
Election Notes: Campaign Finance Time
Election Notes: Campaign Finance Time
Who’s got the money?

July 20, 2018

A Resolution for Lawrence Parrish
A Resolution for Lawrence Parrish
Man shot by APD officers gets one charge dropped, pleas out on two others

July 18, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Army Futures Command, Futures Command, Kim Jong-un

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Spits, Trouble Boys, Mujeres Podridads, Muther
Barracuda
Guerrilla Queer Bar: Summer of Resistance at Gabrielas Downtown, 900 E. Seventh
Community Meeting on Major League Soccer Proposal at McKalla Place at Central Library
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  