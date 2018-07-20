How Efficient Is Your City?

Attorney Fred Lewis, Council Member Ellen Troxclair, her old chief of staff Michael Searle, and Panama hat sportin’ private citizen Don Zimmerman convened outside of the city clerk’s office last Thursday to submit a petition to put a city efficiency audit on the November ballot – “to help Austin officials identify cost saving measures that can be used to reduce demands on taxpayers,” a common crusade of the aforementioned. That office will now have 30 days to validate the 33,000 signatures before handing the proposal over to Council, who must act before Aug. 20 in order to get the audit onto this fall’s ballot.