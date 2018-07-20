Civics 101

Thursday 19

COMMUNITY SURVEY FOR THE DOUGHERTY ARTS CENTER REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT Share your feedback, concerns, and comments regarding the Dougherty Arts Center's redevelopment project with PARD via an online survey available in both English and Spanish. Survey open through Wed., July 25 www.austintexas.gov/DACproject.

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek, 512/314-7566. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION: HISPANIC BUSINESS CONVENTION OF TEXAS Join the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce on Sept. 6-9, for three days of networking, speakers, workshops, receptions, and awards. Early bird registration ends Aug. 15. Embassy Suites Hotel Spa & Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty, San Marcos, 512/392-6450. $25-$1500. www.tamacc.org.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry.

ANTI-DISPLACEMENT TASK FORCE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 9:30am. Street-Jones Building, East 11th & Waller. www.austintexas.gov/page/anti-displacement-task-force.

WALLER CREEK LOCAL GOVERNMENT CORPORATION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/department/waller-creek-local-government-corporation.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

HOUSING AUTHORITY MEETING See agenda for details. Noon. Housing Authority of the City of Austin, 1124 S. I-35, 512/477-4488. www.austintexas.gov/haca.

PUBLIC MEETING: SHOAL CREEK SLOPE FAILURE The city's Watershed Protection Department is considering a construction project along Shoal Creek, just north of Pease Park. The area was recently damaged by a landslide. Learn more about the required work and ask questions. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

COMMUNITY MEETING ON MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER PROPOSAL AT MCKALLA PLACE An information session to gather feedback on what benefits are important for community members regarding potential major league soccer stadium at 10414 McKalla Place. For more info, see out latest coverage online. 6-7:30pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. Free. www.austintexas.gov/mckalla.

Friday 20

AAC SUMMER CAMP FOR SHELTER DOGS The Austin Animal Center needs foster parents for its summer camp program to give dogs a break from the shelter life. You don't have to have foster experience, but they do ask that you sign on for two weeks. Pickup is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

AUSTIN/TRAVIS COUNTY REENTRY ROUNDTABLE Helen Gaebler, co-chair of the Austin/Travis County Reentry Roundtable, will discuss key projects, community outreach, and more to support folks directly impacted by criminal justice involvement. 9-10am. 1709 E. 12th St.. www.reentryroundtable.net.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR BREAKTHROUGH 10TH GRADE LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE You're invited to give feedback to Breakthrough students on their leadership and communication skills. No preparation necessary. Training and lunch provided! 11:30am-1:30pm. Applied Materials, 9700 Hwy. 290 E.. Free. emma@breakthroughctx.org, www.breakthroughctx.org.

REV UP VOTER REGISTRATION DRIVE A vote registration drive for National Disability Voter Registration Week. Sign up then celebrate with burgers and ice cream. 1-4pm. Phil’s Ice House, 5620 Burnet Rd.. Free. vote@lwvaustin.org, www.revuptexas.org.

Saturday 21

ENDING THE INCARCERATION OF WOMEN AND GIRLS: HOW WE GET THERE State Capitol Conference Room Level E2. free. ljohnson@aclutx.org, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ending-the-incarceration-of-women-and-girls-how-we-get-there-tickets-46893454585?aff=eac2.

VOLUNTEER WORK DAY AT THE COLORADO RIVER REFUGE Bring water, gloves, shovels, wheelbarrow, rakes, weed trimmer, and lopers if you have them! Email to RSVP by Wed., July 18. 7:30-10:30am. Two Bridges trailhead, Colorado River Refuge, Bastrop. courtney@pplt.org, https://explorebastropcounty.com/listings/colorado-river-refuge/.

ENDING THE INCARCERATION OF WOMEN AND GIRLS: HOW WE GET THERE The ACLU of Texas, Texas Criminal Justice Coalition, and the National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls will lead a community event on gender responsive criminal justice reform efforts. Formerly incarcerated women are working to increase awareness about mass incarceration, gender specific issues, and highlight local and national work being done to fix the system. This event is part of national movement. 1-4pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

Sunday 22

AAC SUMMER CAMP FOR SHELTER DOGS The Austin Animal Center needs foster parents for its summer camp program to give dogs a break from the shelter life. You don't have to have foster experience, but they do ask that you sign on for two weeks. Pickup is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

Monday 23

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

LIBRARY COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 6pm. North Village Branch Library, 2505 Steck, 512/974-9960. www.austintexas.gov/librarycommission.

Tuesday 24

MECHANICAL AND PLUMBING BOARD MEETING See agenda for details. 9:30am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov/mpsb.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/planningcommission.

Wednesday 25

AAC SUMMER CAMP FOR SHELTER DOGS The Austin Animal Center needs foster parents for its summer camp program to give dogs a break from the shelter life. You don't have to have foster experience, but they do ask that you sign on for two weeks. Pickup is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR BREAKTHROUGH MIDDLE SCHOOL SUMMER PROGRAM Spend two hours of your day helping middle school students on their practice their communication skills. No preparation necessary. Training and lunch provided! 11:30am-1:30pm. Dailey Middle School, 14000 Westall. emma@breakthroughctx.org, www.breakthroughctx.org.

Thursday 26

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR BREAKTHROUGH MIDDLE SCHOOL SUMMER PROGRAM Spend two hours of your day helping students on their practice their communication skills. No preparation necessary. Training and lunch provided! 11:30am-1:30pm. Decker Middle School, 8104 Decker Ln., 512/278-4630. emma@breakthroughctx.org, www.breakthroughctx.org.