Troxclair Won’t Seek Re-election for City Council

No incumbent will run in District 8

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., July 13, 2018


Ellen Troxclair (Photo by John Anderson)

District 8 Council Member Ellen Troxclair dropped a bit of a bombshell Wednesday afternoon when she announced that she won't seek re-election in November. Troxclair, who spent much of the spring and early summer on maternity leave, has served on Council since the dawn of 10-1, representing the southwest district.

Though she's found allies in certain areas – recently with the pro-Tourism Commission crowd, the anti-Zilker parking lot crew, and the we-can-find-a-solution-if-we-just-keep-working-at-it assembly on CodeNEXT – the outspoken conservative often found herself wanting of true partners since Don Zimmer­man left the dais in January of 2017. "A lot of times I feel like I'm going to Council to bang my head against a wall," she told a friendly audience as keynote speaker for the Texas Pub­lic Policy Foundation's Local Government Liberty Summit last October ("Hunkered Down in Troxclair's Lair," Oct. 13, 2017). "I get a lot of headaches."

Frustration aside, Troxclair was adamant in her Wednesday announcement that she was proud of the work she did, calling herself a "voice of reason," "fiscal watchdog," and "unwavering voice for lowering the cost of living" in the city. She said the decision to not seek another term was "incredibly difficult," citing her passionate belief in the work she's done. She did not raise the possibility of another run for public office, but with two young children and a real estate business, she already has plenty on her plate.

Her exit opens the door for Bobby Levin­ski, Rich DePalma, or Paige Ellis to assume leadership of the district. The three all come to the campaign with varying credentials and years of City Hall experience, though their platforms as liberal environmentalists had led to speculation that their votes might cancel each other's out, and Troxclair would cruise to victory. But now that will not happen, and the District 8 race is officially wide open.

