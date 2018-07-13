Shoal Creek Trail on Track

The Shoal Creek Conservancy recently released the draft of the "Shoal Creek Trail Action Plan," proposing major extensions and improvements to the existing 3.9-mile Shoal Creek Trail. The plan, if completed, would extend the trail by nearly nine miles and connect it to the Walnut Creek Trail, north of Highway 183. The plan contemplates an extended trail that would become part of a 30-mile, continuous "Big Loop" of urban trails crossing the city from Lady Bird Lake to Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park.

In a press release, Conservancy Executive Director Joanna Wolaver said, "The Shoal Creek Trail will serve both as a cycling and pedestrian thoroughfare, and as a revitalizing setting where families can enjoy the Creek and enjoy nature." The Conservancy, in partnership with the city's Public Works Department and the McCann Adams Studio, led a yearlong public process, including three public workshops involving more than 230 citizens. Public Works has adopted the plan as a framework for future improvements to the trail.

The plan includes five priority projects: 1) restriping Shoal Creek Boulevard from West 38th to Foster Lane, for bicycle lanes; 2) a Wayfinding Master Plan for the whole corridor; 3) addressing connectivity and safety gaps (e.g., at major crossings such as on 38th Street); 4) a public plaza and overlook at Shoal Creek Boulevard and Third Street; 5) improvements between West Fifth and Sixth, including a trail access point near the Sixth Street bridge.

See more information, including interactive maps and presentation schedules, at www.shoalcreekconservancy.org/trailplan. The Conservancy is collecting ­public comments through July 31.