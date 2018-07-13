News

July 4 Murder, or Self-Defense?

What happened before Jason Roche shot Devonte Ortiz?

By Nina Hernandez, Fri., July 13, 2018

Jason Roche
Jason Roche

An Independence Day dispute over fireworks led to the death of 19-year-old Travis High graduate Devonte Ortiz, who was celebrating the holiday with friends outside of an East Riverside apartment around 1am when 41-year-old Jason Roche approached the group and asked them to stop. When they didn't, Roche (and his father, Dennis) returned – according to an arrest affidavit, to argue with Ortiz, in part by pulling out a handgun and "displaying" it to the teenager. Austin Police obtained cell phone footage confirming that detail, and additional events in the altercation: Roche and Ortiz continued to argue; Roche pursued Ortiz around a parked Nissan sedan; Roche's father briefly intervened and started shoving with Ortiz. Police found an AR-15-style rifle on the ground by the front tire of the Nissan, but Ortiz was unarmed when he was killed. Roche told police that Ortiz had grabbed it from the Nissan "minutes before the shooting" but had placed it on the ground.

Roche said he shot Ortiz in self-defense, but police have video evidence that shows "Ortiz was moving away from the firearm and not lunging toward it." He faces charges of first-degree murder. Meanwhile, the community has rallied around Ortiz's family. The Austin Justice Coalition hosted a memorial last week in his honor, and a GoFundMe page has raised nearly $12,000 since last Friday to cover funeral expenses.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Nina Hernandez
City Council: 1,020 Minutes Later …
City Council: 1,020 Minutes Later …
Epic meeting sends Council into summer recess

July 6, 2018

Primrose Residents Face Mold, Broken A/C, and Security Issues
Primrose Residents Face Mold, Broken A/C, and Security Issues
Seniors living in the complex are still seeking relief

July 6, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Jason Roche, Devonte Ortiz

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Jawbreaker, A Giant Dog, Lemuria
Skyline Theater at the Long Center
Five-8 Brew Tour
Hail Yasss! A Drag Tribute to Björk at Elysium
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  