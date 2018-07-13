Everybody Into Mabel Davis Pool
East Austin swimming hole back in business
By Nina Hernandez, Fri., July 13, 2018
East Austin's Mabel Davis Pool reopened in time for the recent holiday. The aging pool was leaking 200,000 gallons of water a day when the city's Aquatics Division closed it for repairs last June. The work lowered the daily bleed-out to 9,000 gallons, which staff calls an "acceptable" amount. East Austin residents protested back in 2015 when the Parks and Recreation Department suggested closing it and Metz Pool to save costs. MD's reopening means Govalle and Shipe are the only pools that are still closed. PARD hopes to have both opened by next summer.