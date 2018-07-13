Everybody Into Mabel Davis Pool

East Austin's Mabel Davis Pool reopened in time for the recent holiday. The aging pool was leaking 200,000 gallons of water a day when the city's Aquatics Division closed it for repairs last June. The work lowered the daily bleed-out to 9,000 gallons, which staff calls an "acceptable" amount. East Austin residents protested back in 2015 when the Parks and Recreation Department suggested closing it and Metz Pool to save costs. MD's reopening means Govalle and Shipe are the only pools that are still closed. PARD hopes to have both opened by next summer.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle