Civics 101

Thursday 12

FORKLIFT DANCEWORKS: DOVE SPRINGS SWIMS Allison Orr and her talented team explore the creative possibilities of a second city pool in the "My Park, My Pool, My City" trilogy. This time Dove Springs gets the choreographed aquakinetic treatment, with live original music and underwater lighting design. But – will the Dove (and other municipal pools) ultimately survive? Nina Hernandez looks into that right here. July 12-15, Thu.-Sun., 8:30pm Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/974-3840. www.myparkmypoolmycity.org.

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek, 512/314-7566. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

COMMUNITY SURVEY FOR THE DOUGHERTY ARTS CENTER REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT Share your feedback, concerns, and comments regarding the Dougherty Arts Center's redevelopment project with PARD via an online survey available in both English and Spanish. Survey open through Wed., July 25 www.austintexas.gov/DACproject.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

AMERICAN ECOLOGY: STABILITY, INTEGRITY, AND LEOPOLD'S LEGACY Join Dr. Kevin Anderson with Austin Water Utility for a history of American ecology and an assessment of how "the balance of nature" has shaped our American ideas of nature. Thu., July 12, noon-1pm One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FY 18 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP For all FY 18 Cultural Funding Recipients to learn how to complete the report for Core, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festival Program, and Community Initiatives Program. Thu., July 12, noon Twin Oaks Branch Library, 1800 S. Fifth. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 13

AAC SUMMER CAMP FOR SHELTER DOGS The Austin Animal Center needs foster parents for its summer camp program to give dogs a break from the shelter life. You don't have to have foster experience, but they do ask that you sign on for two weeks. Pickup is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

ANTI-DISPLACEMENT TASK FORCE MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. Street-Jones Building, East 11th & Waller. www.austintexas.gov.

SANDY STILL SPEAKS: A DAY OF ADVOCACY & HEALING On the anniversary of Sandra Bland's death, activists and community members will come together to celebrate her life, heal, and advocate for change. Join them in the morning for a Community Dialogues (9am; NAACP 1709 E. 12 St.), followed my a procession from the Capitol to Huston-Tillotson University at 6:30pm. Vendors will on site at the university. 9am-9pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139.

Saturday 14

FIX-IT CLINIC Bring your broken stuff and learn how to fix it from volunteer coaches at this Austin Resource Recovery event. Sat., July 14, noon-3pm Recycled Reads, 5335 Burnet Rd., 512/974-7400. Free. www.cityofaustin.org/library.

Sunday 15

Monday 16

CREATING AUTHENTIC PROFESSIONAL RELATIONSHIPS THAT LAST Learn how to build strong, diverse professional relationships that last and contribute to the bottom line for your business with Patricia V. Hayes, J.D., of PVH Consulting Group. 1-5:30pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. $25. www.austintexas.gov/library.

Tuesday 17

TEST BEFORE YOU INVEST: THE LEAN STARTUP METHOD Learn a different start-up plan focusing on minimal costs, customer's values, and feedback. Tue., July 17, 9am-noon Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $15. www.smallbizaustin.org.

CHANGES TO FLOODPLAIN REGULATIONS MEETING Attend this stakeholders' meeting to discuss amendments to Austin's floodplain regulations in response to a new rainfall study, called Atlas 14. 4-5:30pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-2843. www.austintexas.gov/library.

ZONING AND PLATTING COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 6pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

CERTIFICATION 101 Learn about the Small & Minority Business Resources Department and certifications offered by the city. 6-7:30pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.austintexas.gov/smbr.

Wednesday 18

AAC SUMMER CAMP FOR SHELTER DOGS The Austin Animal Center needs foster parents for its summer camp program to give dogs a break from the shelter life. You don't have to have foster experience, but they do ask that you sign on for two weeks. Pickup is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Learn how to properly install your car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Third Wednesdays Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov/department/gus-garcia-recreation-center.

SMALL BUSINESS FINANCING WORKSHOP Learn about current trends in accessing capital for small business owners and the SBA Small Loan, including how to apply. Wed., July 18, 9am-noon Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $15. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of how to open a small business or re-evaluate an existing one during a growth period. 11am-12:30pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

ECONOMIC PROSPERITY COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 6:30pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. www.austintexas.gov.

TACKLING THE ISSUES: HOUSEHOLD AFFORDABILITY, DISPLACEMENT, AND GENTRIFICATION Join UC Berkeley Professor Karen Chapple for the next Imagine Austin's Speaker Series discussion on different approaches and solutions to affordability and gentrification. 7-8:30pm. Austin Energy, 721 Barton Springs Rd., 512/472-1253. www.austinenergy.com.

Thursday 19

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry.

