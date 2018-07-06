News

Quote of the Week: Fred Lewis

They really said that?

Fri., July 6, 2018

Photo by Jana Birchum

"This is not about CodeNEXT, this is about democracy."

– Attorney and plaintiff Fred Lewis, arguing during Monday's hearing on the legality of an anti-CodeNEXT petition

