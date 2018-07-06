Civics 101

Thursday 5

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek, 512/314-7566. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

Friday 6

AAC SUMMER CAMP FOR SHELTER DOGS The Austin Animal Center needs foster parents for its summer camp program to give dogs a break from the shelter life. You don't have to have foster experience, but they do ask that you sign on for two weeks. Pickup is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

Saturday 7

TRAVIS COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION TRAINING Become a volunteer deputy registrar. After completing this training, VDRs will be certified to register voters in Travis County. No reservation required. First Saturdays, 10:30am; first Tuesdays, 10:30am, 2:30pm, and 6:30pm. Travis County Tax Office, 5501 Airport, 512/854-9473. www.TravisCountyTax.org.

FREE COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to keep food waste from the landfill. Plus, residents paying the Clean Community Fee qualify for a $75 rebate on a home composting system. Attend a composting class, then apply! Sat., July 7, 11am-noon Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 500 W. Ben White, 512/974-1800. Free. www.austintexas.gov/composting.

AUSTIN ISD TOWN HALL Join AISD and Travis County Sheriff's Office to learn how the district is doing, learn more about the new customer service initiative, and give feedback on how they can be more responsive to families. 1:30-3pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/414-9577. www.austinisd.org.

Sunday 8

Monday 9

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK EVENT Learn how to properly install child car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. CommUnityCare, 211 Comal. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

CURBSIDE COMPOSTING INFORMATION TABLE East Austin residents are invited to learn how their new green composting carts work, what can be composted, and best practices for food scrap collection. Free kitchen collectors and compostable bags, while supplies last. 9:30-11am. CommUnityCare, 211 Comal. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 10

FINDING HIDDEN MARKETS FOR BUSINESS GROWTH Receive professional advice on how to find hidden revenue and overlooked marketing gems at this brown bag lunch session. 11:30am-1:30pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $15. www.smallbizaustin.org.

WRITE THE RULES: SUMMER SERIES Offer your input to the Austin Center for Events as it develops the special events ordinance administrative rules. 2-4pm. Town Lake Center, 721 Barton Springs Rd.. specialevents@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/citystage.

TAXPAYER SEMINAR FOR SMALL BUSINESSES Reps from the Comptroller's Office discuss rules, records, reports, remittance, and resources. 6-8pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Have a loved one in jail? TIFA can help by offering strength to families through support, education, and advocacy. Tue., April 10, 7-8:30pm AGE of Central Texas, 3710 Cedar #2, 512/451-4611. Free. tifa@tifa.org, www.tifa.org.

Wednesday 11

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION A general overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing business during growth. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS Learn more about Austin's developmental processes relevant to your business, location development, and navigating the system. 10-11am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. Free. www.smallbizaustin.org.

CONSTRUCTION (SURETY) BONDING AND PLAN ROOM ESSENTIALS Learn about surety bonding for construction as well as upcoming opportunities and plan room resources. Lunch provided. Wed., July 11, noon-1pm SMBR's Office, 4201 Ed Bluestein Blvd.. www.smallbizaustin.org.

A THIRSTY LAND: THE MAKING OF AN AMERICAN WATER CRISIS Author Seamus McGraw presents what's being called "the most comprehensive – and comprehensible – book on contemporary water issues faced not just by Texas but by the nation as a whole." 7pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. www.bookpeople.com.

Thursday 12

FORKLIFT DANCEWORKS: DOVE SPRINGS SWIMS Allison Orr and her talented team explore the creative possibilities of a second city pool in the "My Park, My Pool, My City" trilogy. This time Dove Springs gets the choreographed aquakinetic treatment, with live original music and underwater lighting design. But – will the Dove (and other municipal pools) ultimately survive? Nina Hernandez looks into that right here. July 12-15, Thu.-Sun., 8:30pm Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/974-3840. www.myparkmypoolmycity.org.

FY 18 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP For all FY 18 Cultural Funding Recipients to learn how to complete the report for Core, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festival Program, and Community Initiatives Program. Thu., July 12, noon Twin Oaks Branch Library, 1800 S. Fifth. Free. www.austintexas.gov.