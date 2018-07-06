Casa Marianella Reunites Family Separated at the Border

On July 1, local immigrant shelter Casa Marianella posted to its website the story of a family from Congo – a pregnant mother in her third trimester, a 6-year-old daughter, and the father – who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. Casa Marianella and Posada Esperanza, the sister shelter for mothers with children, provided the care and logistical resources needed to reunite the family. The father was eventually released from detainment, and five weeks after being sent to a Chicago agency for unaccompanied minors, the child was returned to her parents. The family is being housed together at Casa Marianella, and the mother is due to give birth this week.

In addition to food, shelter, and basic needs for new immigrants and asylum seekers, the two East Austin organizations coordinate health and legal resources, advocates, educational and ESL classes, tutoring and homework help, and activities to uplift this vulnerable population and help residents "navigate the confusing social service system and make an exit plan."

The call is out for volunteers: cooks, administrators, tutors, homework helpers, appointment advocates, and more. Casa accepts some donations on-site, and their website has a donation wish list for both orgs. "It is bittersweet to feel so much happiness for this family as our hearts break for the thousands of parents and children who have not yet been able to return to each other's arms," concludes the post. "We are doing our absolute best to reunite families, and your donations are directly supporting our efforts."