News

Piss or Spit

Drug testing at ATCEMS

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., June 29, 2018

Piss or Spit

Collective bargaining between the city and Austin-Travis County EMS Association has begun anew, and with the city awaiting the results of a pay study ordered after the last negotiations fell through (when the two sides finished about $8 million apart), the two sides have in the interim agreed to bargain over articles of the contract that won't be swayed by monetary concessions. That limits the agenda by quite a bit, but over four meetings in June, the city and association have found time to establish a few preliminary priorities concerning training, credentialing, scheduling, sick time accrual rates, and eligibility for promotions.

Also included has been a disagreement over the best method for drug testing medics after auto collisions. The department adheres to a broad set of criteria to determine when a medic must submit to a drug test ("What Drug Test?" May 11), and for years the city has required involved medics visit one of two facilities in the city (one central, one south) to submit a urine sample. But since 2013, medics have done that and taken an oral swab, the latter coming at the behest of the union, which agreed to two forms of testing during the last round of contract negotiations and has gone into this round hoping that the city will agree to use only that method (with a follow-up blood test, should they test positive with the swab).

Medics have a number of reasons for wanting to test only with oral swabs, beginning with the fact that it's the better of the two methods in determining whether someone is under the influence at the time that they submit to testing. (Urine samples test metabolites, creating a small time frame in which someone could be under the influence but not have it show up in testing.) But medics have also advocated for the efficiency: Swabs can be administered on-site rather than at a testing facility, meaning that any involved ambulance won't need to make the trip to the testing facility and will therefore be out of service for a shorter period of time. They concede that swabs haven't been adopted as a conventional testing method stateside, but point to growing popularity in Europe, and one government agency in Connecticut.

Labor Relations Officer Deven Desai hasn't pit the city in complete opposition, but during a bargaining session on June 7 expressed a lack of comfort with the fact that the closest agency medics could find was in New England. He said the city's hesitant about being too far on the leading edge of drug testing.

The aforementioned pay study is expected to return in the next few weeks, at which point the two sides will have a lot more to talk about. The city and ATCEMSA plan to meet again on July 2. They'll take a week to run working groups on particular issues after that, then reconvene to iron out outstanding terms and hopefully come to an agreement. ATCEMSA President Tony Mar­quardt has voiced a desire to get a tentative agreement to his membership by August, putting both parties in line to settle their impasse by Sep­tem­ber or the early fall.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More ATCEMS
Something Rotten at EMS
Something Rotten at EMS
Hawley retirement shines light on systemic issues

Chase Hoffberger, March 9, 2018

From the Archive: Welcome to Chaos
From the Archive: Welcome to Chaos
Crisis mentality at EMS

Raoul Hernandez, May 8, 2015

More by Chase Hoffberger
Stratford Drive: Let’s Work On It
Stratford Drive: Let’s Work On It
Redevelopment plan goes back to drawing board

June 29, 2018

Say Goodbye to the Plastic Bag Ban
Say Goodbye to the Plastic Bag Ban
Texas Supreme Court rules city ordinances can't override state law

June 22, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

ATCEMS, Deven Desai, Tony Marquardt

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Ace Ventura's Birthday Party
Cheer Up Charlies
John Prine, Amanda Shires at Bass Concert Hall
Northern-Southern: Deliriums at Northern-Southern
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  