No Dance Club Near Daffodil Apts

Good news for the Daffodil Apartments on E. Ben White: City staff has reportedly found a process that will keep an adult cabaret from opening across the street. Foundation Communities Executive Director Walter Moreau sounded the alarm about the planned cabaret last month, because the Daffodil complex has an afterschool program, which Moreau felt should bar such a business (in this case, Global Auto) from moving in, per the section of city code barring adult-oriented businesses within 1,000 feet of licensed day care centers. But staffers had told Moreau that because the kids' program wasn't licensed before the permitting process got started, the cabaret would be able to move forward. That's where we left off on May 18 ("Swing Sets and Champagne Rooms?"), but following pressure from Moreau and Daffodil residents, as well as Council Member Delia Garza, who represents the area, staff has reportedly found a process that will keep everybody happy (except, perhaps, your aspiring after-hours gentleman). Moreau said this week that he believes the applicant will abort the plan to move in across the street, and a spokesperson from the Planning & Zon­ing Department said that staff added a comment to the application, which Global Auto can clear by proposing an alternate use.