News

No Dance Club Near Daffodil Apts

City, Foundation Communities help thwart Global Auto’s plan

By Nina Hernandez, Fri., June 29, 2018


A playscape at the Daffodil Apartments. Global Auto planned to open an adult cabaret across the street from the South Austin complex, home to 40 families, but the plan has since been scrapped. (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Good news for the Daffodil Apartments on E. Ben White: City staff has reportedly found a process that will keep an adult cabaret from opening across the street. Foundation Communities Executive Director Walter Moreau sounded the alarm about the planned cabaret last month, because the Daffodil complex has an afterschool program, which Moreau felt should bar such a business (in this case, Global Auto) from moving in, per the section of city code barring adult-oriented businesses within 1,000 feet of licensed day care centers. But staffers had told Moreau that because the kids' program wasn't licensed before the permitting process got started, the cabaret would be able to move forward. That's where we left off on May 18 ("Swing Sets and Champagne Rooms?"), but following pressure from Moreau and Daffodil residents, as well as Council Member Delia Garza, who represents the area, staff has reportedly found a process that will keep everybody happy (except, perhaps, your aspiring after-hours gentleman). Moreau said this week that he believes the applicant will abort the plan to move in across the street, and a spokesperson from the Planning & Zon­ing Department said that staff added a comment to the application, which Global Auto can clear by proposing an alternate use.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Daffodil Apartments
Swing Sets and Champagne Rooms?
Swing Sets and Champagne Rooms?
Adult cabaret going up across the street from Daffodil Apartments

Nina Hernandez, May 18, 2018

More by Nina Hernandez
What’s the Deal With Styrofoam Cups and Plastic Drinking Straws?
What’s the Deal With Styrofoam Cups and Plastic Drinking Straws?
Zero Waste Advisory Commission encourages Austinites to take small steps to reduce pollution

June 29, 2018

Council’s Last Licks
Council’s Last Licks
Closing up shop before summer break

June 29, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Daffodil Apartments, Global Auto, Delia Garza, Walter Moreau

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Ace Ventura's Birthday Party
Cheer Up Charlies
John Prine, Amanda Shires at Bass Concert Hall
Northern-Southern: Deliriums at Northern-Southern
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  