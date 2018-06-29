News

Jimobous Flanigous Takes Cedar Park

Or something like that …

By Nina Hernandez, Fri., June 29, 2018

It will surprise absolutely nobody that supporters of former District 6 City Council Member Don Zimmer­man are still extremely bitter about the results of the 2016 election, when businessman and former Austin Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce president Jimmy Flannigan defeated the conservative firebrand in his bid for another term. Zim's former campaign manager Tim Kelly put on display those hurt feelings in a Facebook post last week, in which he railed against Flannigan's participation in Cedar Park politics, particularly his support for Council candidates Patrick Walz and Michael Thompson, both of whom lost in May. Kelly aired his grievances with an Aurelian bent: "While Rome (Austin) burns, D6 General Jimobous Flanigous had so much time on his hands that he felt it imperative to further expand the Empire of Austin into my city." In a follow-up exchange, Kelly told me that because Flannigan supported the two "extremist" candidates, he would be returning the favor next time Flannigan is facing voters. "I may even use Maxine Waters' recommendations," he wrote, alluding to the California congresswoman's call to "push back" on the Trump administration. "No holds are barred." Flannigan declined to respond to Kelly's post, and we don't blame him.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Jimmy Flannigan
Quote of the Week: Jimmy Flannigan
Quote of the Week: Jimmy Flannigan
Nutjobs, all of 'em

Feb. 9, 2018

Quote of the Week
Quote of the Week
They really said that?

Jan. 13, 2017

More by Nina Hernandez
What’s the Deal With Styrofoam Cups and Plastic Drinking Straws?
What’s the Deal With Styrofoam Cups and Plastic Drinking Straws?
Zero Waste Advisory Commission encourages Austinites to take small steps to reduce pollution

June 29, 2018

Council’s Last Licks
Council’s Last Licks
Closing up shop before summer break

June 29, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Jimmy Flannigan, Tim Kelly, Don Zimmerman

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Ace Ventura's Birthday Party
Cheer Up Charlies
Northern-Southern: Deliriums at Northern-Southern
John Prine, Amanda Shires at Bass Concert Hall
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  