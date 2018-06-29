Jimobous Flanigous Takes Cedar Park

It will surprise absolutely nobody that supporters of former District 6 City Council Member Don Zimmer­man are still extremely bitter about the results of the 2016 election, when businessman and former Austin Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce president Jimmy Flannigan defeated the conservative firebrand in his bid for another term. Zim's former campaign manager Tim Kelly put on display those hurt feelings in a Facebook post last week, in which he railed against Flannigan's participation in Cedar Park politics, particularly his support for Council candidates Patrick Walz and Michael Thompson, both of whom lost in May. Kelly aired his grievances with an Aurelian bent: "While Rome (Austin) burns, D6 General Jimobous Flanigous had so much time on his hands that he felt it imperative to further expand the Empire of Austin into my city." In a follow-up exchange, Kelly told me that because Flannigan supported the two "extremist" candidates, he would be returning the favor next time Flannigan is facing voters. "I may even use Maxine Waters' recommendations," he wrote, alluding to the California congresswoman's call to "push back" on the Trump administration. "No holds are barred." Flannigan declined to respond to Kelly's post, and we don't blame him.