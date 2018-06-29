Civics 101

Thursday 28

CITY COUNCIL TO HEAR PUBLIC INPUT ON 2018 BOND LANGUAGE During Thursday's Council meeting (Item 27), the dais will accept feedback from residents on the bond package facing voters this November. Those interested must complete an electronic registration form in person at the kiosks located in the City Hall lobby, registration opens Monday, June 25, through Thursday morning. Register by Thursday, June 28, 10am City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/2018bond.

MLS2ATX ASKS FOR COMMUNITY SUPPORT Pro soccer stadium and Precourt Sports Ventures supporters are seeking letters from community members urging City Council to vote in support of allowing PSV "to build a privately funded stadium and soccer park at McKalla Place​ and bring Austin’s first ​major league ​professional sports team" to town. If you support, sign online. Support accepted thru June 28 www.mls2atx.com/letterofsupport.

LAKEWAY COURT: SUMMER SAFE HARBOR AMNESTY PROGRAM Lakeway Municipal Court will dismiss Failure to Appear and Violate Promise to Appear charges under certain conditions from now through Aug. 30. Those who voluntarily turn themselves in to court staff to pay fines will not be arrested. Call Warrant Clerk Martina Brazell for more information. June 26- Aug. 30, Mon.-Fri., 8am-4:30pm Lakeway Municipal Court, 104 Cross Creek, 512/314-7566. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

LAND USE REVIEW CLOSURE Land Use Review will be closed between the hours of noon-5pm for training. Normal hours resume Friday, June 29. Thu., June 28, noon-5pm One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/978-4000. www.austintexas.gov.

SITE AND SUBDIVISION INSPECTION CLOSURE The office will close at 12:30pm for training. Normal business hours resume Friday, June 29. 12:30pm. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/978-4000. www.austintexas.gov.

WATER AND WASTEWATER COMMISSION: BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 4:30pm. Waller Creek Center, 625 E. 10th. www.austintexas.gov.

DOWNTOWN DRINKS WITH DANIELLE This D9 City Council candidate is looking to make history as Austin's first out trans woman on the dais. Get to know her and why she's challenging Tovo. For more on the 2018 City Council race see the News Team's coverage. 5:30-7:30pm. Seaholm Residences, 222 West Ave.. www.danielleforall.com.

AUSTIN FARM PARTY FUNDRAISER FOR KIM OLSON Meet with Kim Olson, candidate for Texas Commissioner of Agriculture, and learn about her vision for the future of food in Texas at this fundraiser event. Featuring food by Chef Sonya Coté and beverages from Desert Door, Treaty Oak Distilling, Texas Keeper Cider, and more. 6-8pm. Eden East, 755 Springdale, 512/428-6500. $50 suggested donation. www.votekimolson.org.

LISTENING PARTY: IMMIGRATION AND LABOR – STORIES FROM THE TEXAS WORKFORCE Join Texas Folklife and the Workers Defense Project for a reception, listening party, and presentation of their new radio and podcast series. 6-8pm. Workers Defense Project, 5604 Manor Rd., 512/441-9255. Free with RSVP. www.workersdefense.org.

CANCELED: COMMUNITY PANEL: UNDOCUPRIDE AND #HERETOSTAY United We Dream Austin, Neta, HRC Austin, allgo, Voice, and Deeds Not Words lead a community panel discussion on advocacy and activist work for Austin's QTPOC community. In honor of Pride Month. 6:30-8:30pm. Mexic-Arte Museum, 419 Congress, 512/480-9373. www.mexic-artemuseum.org.

Friday 29

AAC SUMMER CAMP FOR SHELTER DOGS The Austin Animal Center needs foster parents for its summer camp program to give dogs a break from the shelter life. You don't have to have foster experience, but they do ask that you sign on for two weeks. Pickup is open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 11am-7pm Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

MUNICIPAL CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. Waller Creek Center, 625 E. 10th. www.austintexas.gov.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install child car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Montopolis Recreation Center, 1200 Montopolis, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov.

YWCA MONTHLY DIALOGUE: LIVING WHILE BLACK OR BROWN Bring your lunch and join the conversation. This month, they're discussing the phenomena behind people calling the cops on black and brown community members. Noon-1:30pm. YWCA of Greater Austin, 2015 S. I-35 #110, 512/326-1222. Free. www.ywcaaustin.org.

Saturday 30

FAMILIES BELONG TOGETHER RALLY A protest against the Trump Administration's cruel and inhumane zero tolerance policy, an end to dehumanizing immigrants and migrants, and an end to family separation. Part of a nationwide day of resistance. Noon. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.familiesbelongtogether.org.

CLOTHING AND HOUSEWARES RECYCLING: SIMPLE RECYCLING OPEN HOUSE Share your thoughts and get questions answered by Austin Resource Recovery about Simple Recycling's curbside service. 2-4pm. Pleasant Hill Branch Library, 211 E. William Cannon, 512/974-3940. www.austintexas.gov/clothing.

Sunday 1

Monday 2

Tuesday 3

TRAVIS COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION TRAINING Become a volunteer deputy registrar. After completing this training, VDRs will be certified to register voters in Travis County. No reservation required. First Saturdays, 10:30am; first Tuesdays, 10:30am, 2:30pm, and 6:30pm. Travis County Tax Office, 5501 Airport, 512/854-9473. www.TravisCountyTax.org.

LEGALLINE Need a legal question answered? This hotline can help. Lawyers will answer your questions and give referrals to appropriate community organizations. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. www.AustinLRS.org.

Wednesday 4

CURBSIDE COMPOSTING INFORMATIONAL TABLE Mueller residents are invited to learn how their new green composting carts work, what can be composted, and best practices for food scrap collection. Free kitchen collectors and compostable bags, while supplies last. 9-11am. Mueller Hangar, 4550 Mueller Blvd.. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 5

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry/.

