Texas GOP Goes Full Heel

The Republican Party of Texas convened in San Antonio last weekend for its annual convention to come up with a platform and legislative priorities for 2019, and wouldn't you believe it, the state GOP is now in favor of decriminalizing marijuana, and making the possession of one ounce for personal use a civil penalty punishable by up to a $100 fine. Of course the TXGOP opposes everything else, including daylight saving time (abolish!), gun laws, abortion (natch), and "all efforts to validate transgender identity." There are 331 platform "planks" in all; if you want to scan the horror, see www.texasgop.org.