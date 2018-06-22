News

Texas GOP Goes Full Heel

The Republican Party of Texas established its party platform last weekend. It’s obviously nuts.

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., June 22, 2018


Illustration by Jason Stout

The Republican Party of Texas convened in San Antonio last weekend for its annual convention to come up with a platform and legislative priorities for 2019, and wouldn't you believe it, the state GOP is now in favor of decriminalizing marijuana, and making the possession of one ounce for personal use a civil penalty punishable by up to a $100 fine. Of course the TXGOP opposes everything else, including daylight saving time (abolish!), gun laws, abortion (natch), and "all efforts to validate transgender identity." There are 331 platform "planks" in all; if you want to scan the horror, see www.texasgop.org.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Chase Hoffberger
Brian Manley: “Austin’s Next Police Chief”
Brian Manley: “Austin’s Next Police Chief”
APD vet expects appointment Thursday at Council

June 15, 2018

Stratford Plan on Hold?
Stratford Plan on Hold?
Environmental Commission throws wrench in PARD’s progress

June 15, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Texas GOP

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
This Is a Test of the Internal Emergency Broadcast System
Museum of Human Achievement
New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife, William Ryan Key at Emo's
Michael Che
at Paramount Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  