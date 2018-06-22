News

Quote of the Week: Julie Ann Nitsch, Marina Conner, Amy Smith

Excerpts from this week’s class action lawsuit from sexual assault survivors, on behalf of Travis County women

Fri., June 22, 2018

"For female victims of sexual assault in Travis County, there is overwhelmingly no justice at all, and their offenders therefore walk freely to rape again."

– Julie Ann Nitsch (pictured), Marina Conner, and Amy Smith (a pseudonym), through their attorneys, as part of a lawsuit filed against the city, county, and local law enforcement officials. See “Class Action Lawsuit Seeks Justice for Sexual Assault Survivors,” June 19.

