Lewis Conway Jr.: Council Candidate ... DJ?

Lewis Conway Jr. isn't just an aspiring politician: The District 1 City Council candidate has also got himself a side gig in the music scene. On Saturday, June 30, Conway will DJ the Austin Democratic Socialists' Drag Prom ("because capitalism is a drag!") at the Spider House Cafe & Ballroom. The fundraiser and commemoration event of the 1969 Stonewall Riots will feature a drag show, makeup booth, and local activists tabling for their causes. Austin DSA Queer Coalition rep Nik Sturm said Conway has been active with the group of late and volunteered his skills to the prom. It'll be his second gig, following one at the organization's abortion access bowl-a-thon a few months ago. Sturm said there will be time for the candidate to plug his bid for Coun­cil at some point during the evening.