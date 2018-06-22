News

Headlines

Fri., June 22, 2018


Residents watch as state Rep. Eddie Rodriguez delivers a speech at the Capitol last Thursday to protest the Trump administration's decision to separate migrant children from their parents. There's another Capitol rally planned for Saturday, June 30, from noon to 3pm, in coordination with a number of similar rallies throughout the country. (Photo by John Anderson)

No City Council meeting this week. Members were scheduled to discuss CodeNEXT on Thursday, but canceled that meeting so they could visit the tent city housing immigrant children in Tornillo with the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

More in Tornillo: Beto O'Rourke and El Paso County Judge Veronica Escobar led a protest near the Tornillo facility last Sunday, Father's Day, alongside Democratic gubernatorial nominee Lupe Valdez, Rep. Mary González, D-Clint, and Julie Oliver, the Democrat hoping to oust U.S. Rep. Roger Williams in Congressional District 25.

Four Council Members – Ora Houston, Leslie Pool, Kathie Tovo, and Alison Alter – held a press conference on Tuesday morning, describing the current draft of CodeNEXT as inadequate, and advocating revisions to make the land use code more "context-sensitive" of neighborhoods, and responsive to community input. They said they will be proposing amendments to make the code more equitable and "community-driven." See "A PATH Forward for CodeNEXT?" June 22.

More on Council: Their last meeting before summer break is next Thursday, June 28. Among the already 100-plus Items: two that concern McKalla Place. See "McKalla Place, Take Your Pick: Soccer Stadium or Affordable Housing," June 22.

Money, Money, Money: Austin ISD adopted its FY 2019 budget this week, at a grand total of $1.4 billion, a 1.5% pay increase for all employees, and the prospect of spiking "recapture" payments to the state estimated at $670 million, likely meaning a $29 million hit to the district's reserve fund. See "Austin ISD Budget: $1.4 Billion," June 22.

John Fregonese of Fregonese Associ­ates passed away this week. He was the city's primary consultant on the affordable housing aspect of the CodeNEXT land use code revision, and had been the lead consultant on the Envision Central Texas comprehensive planning process.

Habemus Police Monitor: City Man­ag­er Spencer Cronk removed the interim tag from Farah Muscadin's title, making the attorney the permanent police monitor for the city of Austin. Muscadin has been busy this summer surveying oversight practices at other police departments throughout the country, and her findings should play an integral role in contract negotiations with the Austin Police Association moving forward.

Sen. Carlos Uresti, D-San Antonio, resigned his post on Thursday, just a few days before he faces sentencing in federal court over 11 fraud-related counts. Uresti could see prison time and payments of more than $3 million. A special election to replace Uresti has been set for July 31.

A man claiming to be Taylor Swift set fire to the Austin Club on Monday, and is currently booked on arson charges.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
This Is a Test of the Internal Emergency Broadcast System
Museum of Human Achievement
Michael Che
at Paramount Theatre
New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife, William Ryan Key at Emo's
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  